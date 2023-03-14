Should we keep Daylight Saving Time year-round?

Now that we have sprung forward, the semi-annual debate over changing the clocks has kicked back up. Anecdotally, it seems that most would favor a year-round Daylight Saving Time without changing the clocks back ever.
As for the answer to the question asked in the headline, I'm going to leave that answer up to you, but below I will give you some comparisons of our current system to what it would look like on a year-round Central Standard Time (CST) and a year-round Central Daylight Time (CDT).
I am comparing just four days out of the year, the fall and spring equinoxes, and the winter and summer solstices. Included in each will be the actual sunrise/sunset times in addition to the first light and last light for Waterloo (pre sunrise and post-sunset). Nautical twilight is used in reference to first and last light. You can find more on nautical twilight and other twilights here and here.
Current system
Daylight Saving Time runs from March 12, 2023 through Nov 5, 2023. First up, here are how these 4 days look normally with a change between CST and CDT. The fall and spring equinoxes along with the summer solstice all fall during CDT. The winter solstice falls during CST.
Year-Round CST
In this theoretical time-keeping system, we would keep standard time all year. Essentially, that would shift everything to one hour earlier except for the winter timeframe, where we already use standard time. That means in the spring, summer, and fall, sun rises one hour earlier but the sun sets one hour earlier than what we are used to. Notably, in the summer, first light would start at 3:11 AM as opposed to 4:11 AM with a 4:32 AM sunrise instead of 5:32 AM. Sunsets would be before 8 PM as opposed to 8:50 PM normally.
Year-Round CDT
In this theoretical time-keeping system, we keep Daylight Saving Time all year. This means that during the winter timeframe, where we typically use CST, everything would be shifted back one hour while all else remains the same. That means we would have a very late sunrise in the winter with the first light at 7:27 AM instead of 6:27 AM and a sunrise of 8:35 AM instead of 7:35 AM. However, sunsets would be around 5:39 PM instead of 4:39 PM.
Head-to-Head
Here we will take a head-to-head look between CST and CDT on the days where we see the earliest sunset (winter) and the earliest sunrise (summer).
What do you think we should do? Let us know.