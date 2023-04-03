Severe Weather Awareness Week day 5: Flash floods

Today we are covering the final day of Severe Weather Awareness Week and the topic is flash flooding. You can find the previous topics here.
NEVER walk through flooded streets - manhole covers may no longer be there and you will drop under the water quickly. Toxins and dangerous chemicals may linger in flood waters and sharp objects can cause injury. Downed power lines and flood waters can be a fatal combo as well. It only takes 6 inches of fast-moving water to knock you off of your feet. Always seek higher ground in the event of flooding.
NEVER drive through flooded roadways. It only takes a foot of moving water to move a car and two feet of moving water to sweep away an SUV or larger type of vehicle. Always remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”, you never know what is underneath flood water. Is the road still there? Never drive through flooded roads.
Flash flooding can easily happen when storms train. Essentially, that means that storms and heavy rain continually develop and remain over the same area. The individual storms are moving in one direction, but additional develop replaces those like train cars on a track. This can lead to significant accumulations in a short time.
This post will be updated through the day.