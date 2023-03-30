Severe Weather Awareness Week day 4: Family preparedness

It is day 4 of severe weather awareness week in Iowa and today’s topic is family preparedness. You can find earlier topics from this week here: severe storms, receiving alerts, and tornadoes.
It is important to know not only where to take shelter, but how. During a tornado, you want to be on the lowest level of your home, preferably a basement, and away from windows. If you don’t have a basement, get into an interior room that doesn’t have an external wall. Cover yourself with a mattress, pillows, or something else, and wear a bike helmet if you can. LEAVE a trailer home for better shelter. In the event of large hail, get inside and stay away from windows. Try to get your car inside if you can. For straight-line winds, get inside and away from windows, preferably on the lowest level of your home. Winds can do just as much damage as a tornado. Never drive through flooded roads, remember turn around don’t drown. In the event of catastrophic flooding, seek higher ground. For lightning, when thunder roars go indoors. Get inside and away from windows and don’t touch plumbing or corded electronics.
After a storm, if you encounter a downed power line(s), stay far away from them and notify authorities immediately.
NEVER touch a downed line or you risk serious injury or death. Always assume they are energized. Don't attempt to move them, even if they look dead. Using items that don't normally conduct electricity can still shock you.
When using a generator after an outage, keep them outside to avoid carbon monoxide buildup.
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts, at least 2. This can include your phone, TV, or a weather radio. Never rely on sirens to alert you.
Make sure you have a disaster kit in your safe spot or shelter. Basic items should include food and water, batteries, a flashlight, a whistle, a first aid kit, clothing and shoes, and don't forget about babies and pets and the things they will need!
Develop a family evacuation plan. What exactly will you do in the moment a storm is striking? How do you handle the chaos? How will you connect with family members after the fact?
Know what to do and where to go no matter the scene. Practice before it happens!