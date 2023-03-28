Severe Weather Awareness Week day 3: Tornadoes

It is day 3 of severe weather awareness week in Iowa and today’s topic is tornadoes. Yesterday we touched on weather warnings and receiving alerts and Monday’s topic was severe storms.
There is a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday at 10 AM. Use this as a time to practice your tornado safety drill. Know where to go if you are at home. If you are a business, do you know how where to take your customers? Do you know how many people fit in your safe area? Do you know how long it will take to get that many people in there? All of these questions should have answers now. Don't wait for a tornado to figure it out.
Tornadoes are rated on the enhanced Fujita scale (EF scale) based on the damage that they cause. At the weakest is an EF-0 tornado and at the strongest is an EF-5, which is what the Parkersburg-New Hartford tornado was. There is such a thing as an EF-U, or unknown, if there is visual confirmation of a tornado but no damage caused.
Warnings and watches are basically the same thing when it comes to t-storm and tornado. Watch means the conditions are favorable to occur and warning means it is happening or is about to happen. There is enhanced wording to the tornado warning and that is "Tornado Emergency". This is not a third warning, just an enhanced warning of the Tornado Warning. This is only used when there is a large tornado and there is threat to human life and catastrophic damage expected.
Here is a basic description on how a tornado forms. Surface winds have a mainly south component. The winds in the upper levels are faster and can be from the same direction or more of a west direction. That would cause one of two types of shear and cause the air to rotate horizontally.
Thunderstorms have updrafts and if one moves over this area it will start to tilt that column of air up. It will now be spinning vertically. At that point a wall cloud would form and build downward. If it remains in the air we would have a funnel cloud. If it touches down, then it is a tornado.
When there is a warning, you should take shelter IMMEDIATELY. Before the storm reaches you, have a plan and know where you would go wherever you are. Home, work, school, shopping...think about these ahead of time. Below are a few good and not so good locations to take shelter.