Severe Weather Awareness Week day 2: Warnings

It is day 2 of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and today’s topic is weather warnings. Yesterday we touched on severe thunderstorms.
First, it is important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch is issued when conditions appear favorable for severe weather over the next several hours. This is when you want to have your emergency plan ready to go. A warning issued when severe weather is occurring and when there is an imminent threat to life and property. That’s when you want to enact your emergency plan.
The minimum criteria for a severe thunderstorm are 1" diameter hail (quarter size), 58 mph gusts, and/or a tornado. Meeting any one of those would qualify as a severe thunderstorm. The hail and wind would trigger a Severe Thunderstorm Warning while a suspected or confirmed tornado would trigger a Tornado Warning.
WEA is Wireless Emergency Alert. These are the alerts sent to your smartphone automatically. You don't need an app of any sort to get this alert. There are four warnings that come from WEA that we get here in Iowa:
Tornado Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning if destructive hail (baseball sizer or larger) or wind (80+ mph) is expected. T-storms warnings that have smaller hail and less wind will not be triggered by WEA and you will need an app to get an alert. Like our KWWL Storm Track 7 app.
Flash Flood Warning if the threat is considerable or catastrophic.
Click here to learn more information about WEA and the above warnings you will get.
When a tornado warning is issued there are many ways to get the alert. One way is a warning siren outside. The siren is only meant to be heard by people outside. DO NOT expect to hear this when you are inside. Sometimes there is several noises inside that you will not hear the siren. Don't get mad because you can't hear it inside. Again, this is only meant for those outside.
There is a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday at 10 AM. Use this as a time to practice your tornado safety drill. Know where to go if you are at home. If you are a business, do you know how where to take your customers? Do you know how many people fit in your safe area? Do you know how long it will take to get that many people in there? All of these questions should have answers now. Don't wait for a tornado to figure it out.