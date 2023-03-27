Severe Weather Awareness Week day 1: Severe storms

It is now Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa. Today's topic is severe thunderstorms, defined by quarter size hail (1") or larger, damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, or a tornado.
Let's talk about hail. In thunderstorms, especially strong ones, rising air can be violent and powerful and is what we call an updraft. This is what creates the storm. These strong currents of rising air can sweep rain droplets up with it. At some point, temperatures within the cloud drop below freezing and those raindrops freeze. A cycle takes place where the ice falls out of the updraft and then is swept back up into the updraft, accumulating ice layers and growing in size each time. Eventually, the weight of the hailstone exceeds the force of the updraft, and the hailstone can fall to the ground.
Large hail is easier to come by in the spring or early summer because the freezing level is lower. During the late summer, warmer temperatures result in a higher freezing level, so you need a stronger updraft to achieve large hail.
Most commonly, hail is a half inch in diameter or less. Less commonly, but still happens frequently for us, are instances of penny, nickel, or quarter size hail. Once you hit quarter size, 1 inch in diameter, damage is possible. Even rarer yet is ping pong ball, golf ball, or hen egg size hail that cause a lot of damage. We get these sizes a handful of times a year in Iowa. Very rarely do we get tennis ball size hail and up, which can cause catastrophic damage.
The largest US hailstone ever recorded was 8.0" in diameter. This fell in Vivian, SD on July 23, 2010.
Most storm damage is caused by straightline winds (58+ mph). These tend to get dismissed fairly easily but can be just as damaging and more widespread than a tornado. As we know from the derecho of 2020, straightline winds can exceed 125 mph, equivalent to a category 3 hurricane or an EF2 tornado.
This post will be updated through the day.