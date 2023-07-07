Record Low Temperature Friday Morning

It was a chilly start to the day on Friday. The air was really dry with dew points in the upper 40s. The dry air, a clear sky, and little to no wind allowed the temperatures to drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. It was cold enough to break a record low temperature in Cedar Rapids. It was 47 degrees breaking the previous record of 49.
No records were tied or broken in Waterloo and Dubuque. Here are the records for the day.
Waterloo: 42 in 1984
Dubuque: 44 in 1984
Here are the other low temperatures this morning.
Temperatures are not that cold tonight because it is more humid and it is cloudy.