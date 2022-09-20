Record High Temperatures Tuesday

It was a hot day. Fall officially arrives later this week and today was one of the hottest days of the summer. Records were broken all over the state and in surrounding states as well. The dew points were in the mid 60s so that allowed the temperatures to get as warm as they did. If the dew points were in the 70s, like we have in the middle of the summer, our highs probably would not have gotten that high.
The surface map this afternoon had a warm northeast of Iowa and an approaching cold front back into Nebraska. Ahead of the cold front is where the records were broken. The cold front is forecast to move through Iowa tonight and bring cooler air for later this week. So this heat was for just one day.
Here is a look at the high temperatures for eastern Iowa.
All locations broke record highs. The high temperature of 96 in Waterloo doesn't happen very often this time of year. In the last 30 years there have been only three other times. Once in 2000 and two times in 2013. On record, this is the latest in the year to reach 96 or warmer.
Here are some other records around Iowa and the surrounding states.