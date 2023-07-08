 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals Yesterday 7/7/23

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (34).png

Not a ton of rain from yesterday, especially in our northern areas, but we will take anything we can get at this point. The totals are listed below. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.05
Dubuque0.06
Iowa City0.09
Cedar Rapids0.10
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N0.11
Amana0.09
Anamosa0.10
Anamosa 0.6 ESE0.10
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.11
Asbury 0.4 SW0.05
Asbury 0.6 S0.07
Asbury 0.6 WNW0.30
Beaman0.11
BELLE PLAINE, IA0.09
Bellevue0.06
Bellevue 9 NNW0.13
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.10
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.02
Cedar Falls0.10
Cedar Falls 0.4 NE0.11
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW0.11
Cedar Falls 0.6 N0.12
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE0.10
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW0.08
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW0.06
Central City0.05
Charles City0.03
CLUTIER, IA0.07
Coralville0.11
Coralville 1.4 S0.12
Decorah 7.9 ENET
Dubuque #3, IA0.07
Dubuque 1.0 SE0.07
Dubuque 1.4 WNW0.09
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.07
Dundee 1.4 NNE0.03
Dyersville 1.7 ESE0.04
Dysart0.03
Dysart 3.1 N0.08
Eldora0.14
Elizabeth0.12
Elkader 6.8 WSWT
ELKADER 6SSW, IAT
Ely 2.0 N0.13
Fairfax 4.0 NW0.04
FAYETTE, IAT
Fredericksburg 0.3 S0.01
Gilbertville 1.0 NW0.25
Grundy Center0.09
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.10
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.01
Hampton0.02
HAMPTON, IA0.06
Hanover 0.2 NW0.12
Haven 1 NE0.06
Hiawatha 0.9 SW0.10
Hills0.15
Hubbard0.11
Independence0.11
Ionia 2 W0.05
IONIA 2W, IA0.05
Iowa City 2.3 E0.11
IOWA CITY, IA0.20
Iowa Falls0.05
IOWA FALLS, IA0.10
Lisbon 0.1 W0.13
Lone Tree0.12
Lowden0.13
LOWDEN, IA0.13
Manchester0.04
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.12
Marengo 2.6 SSW0.07
Marengo 3.6 N0.06
Marion0.08
Marion 0.4 NNW0.09
Marion 1.7 NNW0.09
McGregor 6.4 WNWT
Middleburg0.13
Monticello, IA0.07
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW0.20
New Hampton 0.3 NNW0.04
New Hampton 0.4 SW0.05
NEW HAMPTON, IA0.03
New Providence0.13
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE0.06
NORTH ENGLISH, IA0.23
North Liberty 0.7 SSW0.11
Oelwein0.02
OELWEIN 1E, IA0.01
Olin0.13
Osage0.02
Osage 4.7 E0.02
OSAGE, IA0.02
Oxford0.05
Parkersburg0.02
Parnell 0.1 SSW0.18
Parnell 4 S0.15
Peosta 2.9 E0.09
Platteville0.02
Postville 5.5 NET
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 NT
Reinbeck0.22
Rickardsville 0.2 W0.03
Riverside0.16
Robins0.04
Robins 0.8 SE0.08
Sigourney 2 S0.29
Sigourney, IA0.22
Solon 0.4 WNW0.12
ST ANSGAR, IA0.08
Stacyville0.03
Steamboat Rock0.20
Stockton0.06
Stockton0.06
Stockton 5.9 WNW0.10
Tama0.02
Tipton 0.3 ESE0.13
Toledo 1 NW0.03
TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.07
TRAER, IA0.06
Tripoli 0.4 SW0.03
Urbana0.04
Vinton0.02
VINTON, IA0.06
Washington 5.8 SW0.32
WASHINGTON, IA0.40
Waterloo 1.9 SSE0.24
Wellman 4.0 E0.16
Williamsburg 0.6 SW0.17
Williamsburg 1 E0.13
WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA0.13
Winthrop0.04
Winthrop 5.6 NNE0.02

