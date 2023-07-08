Rainfall Totals Yesterday 7/7/23

Not a ton of rain from yesterday, especially in our northern areas, but we will take anything we can get at this point. The totals are listed below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.05
|Dubuque
|0.06
|Iowa City
|0.09
|Cedar Rapids
|0.10
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.11
|Amana
|0.09
|Anamosa
|0.10
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.10
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|0.11
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.05
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.07
|Asbury 0.6 WNW
|0.30
|Beaman
|0.11
|BELLE PLAINE, IA
|0.09
|Bellevue
|0.06
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.13
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|0.10
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.02
|Cedar Falls
|0.10
|Cedar Falls 0.4 NE
|0.11
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.11
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.12
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.10
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.08
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.06
|Central City
|0.05
|Charles City
|0.03
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.07
|Coralville
|0.11
|Coralville 1.4 S
|0.12
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|T
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.07
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.07
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.09
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.07
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.03
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.04
|Dysart
|0.03
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.08
|Eldora
|0.14
|Elizabeth
|0.12
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|T
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|T
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.13
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.04
|FAYETTE, IA
|T
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.01
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.25
|Grundy Center
|0.09
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.10
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.01
|Hampton
|0.02
|HAMPTON, IA
|0.06
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.12
|Haven 1 NE
|0.06
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.10
|Hills
|0.15
|Hubbard
|0.11
|Independence
|0.11
|Ionia 2 W
|0.05
|IONIA 2W, IA
|0.05
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.11
|IOWA CITY, IA
|0.20
|Iowa Falls
|0.05
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|0.10
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.13
|Lone Tree
|0.12
|Lowden
|0.13
|LOWDEN, IA
|0.13
|Manchester
|0.04
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|0.12
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.07
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.06
|Marion
|0.08
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.09
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.09
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|T
|Middleburg
|0.13
|Monticello, IA
|0.07
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.20
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.04
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.05
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.03
|New Providence
|0.13
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.06
|NORTH ENGLISH, IA
|0.23
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.11
|Oelwein
|0.02
|OELWEIN 1E, IA
|0.01
|Olin
|0.13
|Osage
|0.02
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.02
|OSAGE, IA
|0.02
|Oxford
|0.05
|Parkersburg
|0.02
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.18
|Parnell 4 S
|0.15
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.09
|Platteville
|0.02
|Postville 5.5 NE
|T
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|T
|Reinbeck
|0.22
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.03
|Riverside
|0.16
|Robins
|0.04
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.08
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.29
|Sigourney, IA
|0.22
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.12
|ST ANSGAR, IA
|0.08
|Stacyville
|0.03
|Steamboat Rock
|0.20
|Stockton
|0.06
|Stockton
|0.06
|Stockton 5.9 WNW
|0.10
|Tama
|0.02
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.13
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.03
|TOLEDO 3 N, IA
|0.07
|TRAER, IA
|0.06
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.03
|Urbana
|0.04
|Vinton
|0.02
|VINTON, IA
|0.06
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.32
|WASHINGTON, IA
|0.40
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.24
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.16
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|0.17
|Williamsburg 1 E
|0.13
|WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA
|0.13
|Winthrop
|0.04
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.02