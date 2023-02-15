 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by tonight with snow
spreading into southern and central Iowa then persist into
Thursday before ending by later in the day.  Moderate to heavy
snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds producing areas
of blowing snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
The lower amounts are expected toward the north side of the
advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be prepared
for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time and allow
extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rainfall totals Tuesday/Tuesday night

  • 0

A low pressure swung into a mild air mass with temperatures above freezing. This was reinforced by strong south winds bringing highs yesterday into the mid 40s to near 50. Therefore, all of the moisture came down as rain, and quite a bit of it, especially west and north. It also did quite a number on the existing snowpack. 

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is a full list of totals from across the area, through Wednesday morning.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.82
Dubuque0.17
Cedar Rapids0.08
Iowa City0.14
  
Anamosa 1 S0.11
Anamosa 3 SSW0.09
Aurora0.35
Beaman0.81
Bellevue L&D 120.15
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.14
Cedar Falls0.87
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.82
Cedar Rapids0.11
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.13
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.16
Central City0.16
Clutier0.34
Coralville Lake0.15
Decorah0.48
Decorah0.49
Dorchester 3 S0.40
Dubuque #30.08
Dubuque L&D 110.14
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.18
Dysart0.36
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.14
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.49
Eldorado 1 E0.48
Elizabeth0.10
Elkader 5 NW0.41
Elkader 6 SSW0.36
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.49
Ely 0.5 SE 0.12
Fairbank0.43
Fayette0.70
Garber0.25
Hampton0.60
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.49
Hills0.34
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.85
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.31
Ionia 2 W0.68
Iowa City0.09
Iowa City0.11
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.12
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.61
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.07
Littleport0.25
lone Tree0.10
Marengo0.10
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.08
Marion0.15
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.12
Marquette0.60
Marshalltown0.55
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.63
Monticello0.08
New Hampton0.59
New Hartford0.53
Oelwein0.56
Oelwein 1ET
Olin0.10
Oxford 3 E0.08
Parkersburg0.64
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.13
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.30
Prairie Du Chien0.52
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.74
Reinbeck0.67
Riverside0.13
Robins 0.8 SE 0.09
Sigourney 2 S0.06
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.13
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.16
Spillville0.49
St. Ansgar0.78
Stanley0.56
Tipton0.09
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.14
Traer0.36
Tripoli 2 N0.46
Urbana0.12
Washington0.10
Washington0.13
Washington 5.8 SW 0.15
Waupeton0.12
Wellman 4.0 E 0.11
Winthrop0.09
Yellow River State Forest0.66

Tags

