Rainfall totals Tuesday/Tuesday night

A low pressure swung into a mild air mass with temperatures above freezing. This was reinforced by strong south winds bringing highs yesterday into the mid 40s to near 50. Therefore, all of the moisture came down as rain, and quite a bit of it, especially west and north. It also did quite a number on the existing snowpack.
Here is a full list of totals from across the area, through Wednesday morning.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.82
|Dubuque
|0.17
|Cedar Rapids
|0.08
|Iowa City
|0.14
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.11
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.09
|Aurora
|0.35
|Beaman
|0.81
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.15
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.14
|Cedar Falls
|0.87
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.82
|Cedar Rapids
|0.11
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.13
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.16
|Central City
|0.16
|Clutier
|0.34
|Coralville Lake
|0.15
|Decorah
|0.48
|Decorah
|0.49
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.40
|Dubuque #3
|0.08
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.14
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.18
|Dysart
|0.36
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.14
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.49
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.48
|Elizabeth
|0.10
|Elkader 5 NW
|0.41
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.36
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.49
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.12
|Fairbank
|0.43
|Fayette
|0.70
|Garber
|0.25
|Hampton
|0.60
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.49
|Hills
|0.34
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.85
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.31
|Ionia 2 W
|0.68
|Iowa City
|0.09
|Iowa City
|0.11
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.12
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.61
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.07
|Littleport
|0.25
|lone Tree
|0.10
|Marengo
|0.10
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.08
|Marion
|0.15
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.12
|Marquette
|0.60
|Marshalltown
|0.55
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.63
|Monticello
|0.08
|New Hampton
|0.59
|New Hartford
|0.53
|Oelwein
|0.56
|Oelwein 1E
|T
|Olin
|0.10
|Oxford 3 E
|0.08
|Parkersburg
|0.64
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.13
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.30
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.52
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.74
|Reinbeck
|0.67
|Riverside
|0.13
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.09
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.06
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.13
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.16
|Spillville
|0.49
|St. Ansgar
|0.78
|Stanley
|0.56
|Tipton
|0.09
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.14
|Traer
|0.36
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.46
|Urbana
|0.12
|Washington
|0.10
|Washington
|0.13
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.15
|Waupeton
|0.12
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.11
|Winthrop
|0.09
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.66