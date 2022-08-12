 Skip to main content
Rainfall totals Thursday 8/11 to 7 AM Friday 8/12

  • 0

Showers and storms arrived around noon yesterday in our northwestern counties with a few different pulses of rainfall moving through into the evening. Most of the rain (0.25" to 0.75") was contained to an area along and west of I-380 and Highway 218. The rest of the eastern viewing area was dry, including Dyersville for the Field of Dreams game.

A second, narrow line of showers reemerged this morning along and east of I-380 and Highway 218. Those showers are still ongoing, so the rainfall amounts listed below are only through 7 AM Friday.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.24
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
  
Amana0.02
Beaman0.76
Cedar Falls0.36
Cedar Falls0.40
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.40
Clutier0.27
Dysart0.17
Dysart 3.1 N 0.21
Eagle Center0.48
Ely 0.5 SE   T  
Fairbank0.06
Fairfax 4.0 NW   T  
Fayette0.08
Garwin0.24
Grundy Center0.23
Grundy Center0.22
Hampton0.64
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW   T  
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.30
Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.26
Iowa Falls0.52
La Porte City0.13
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.22
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.07
Littleport0.03
Manchester No. 2T
Marengo0.08
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.07
Marshalltown0.20
New Hampton0.10
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.12
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.09
New Hartford0.29
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.40
Oelwein0.29
Parkersburg0.68
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.04
Reinbeck0.42
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.01
Sigourney0.04
Solon 0.3 ESE   T  
Solon 0.4 WNW   T  
Tama0.14
Toledo 1 NW0.11
Traer0.39
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.03
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.43
Vinton0.02
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.02
Waterloo0.48
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.15
Wellman 4.0 E   T  

