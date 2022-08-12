Rainfall totals Thursday 8/11 to 7 AM Friday 8/12

Showers and storms arrived around noon yesterday in our northwestern counties with a few different pulses of rainfall moving through into the evening. Most of the rain (0.25" to 0.75") was contained to an area along and west of I-380 and Highway 218. The rest of the eastern viewing area was dry, including Dyersville for the Field of Dreams game.
A second, narrow line of showers reemerged this morning along and east of I-380 and Highway 218. Those showers are still ongoing, so the rainfall amounts listed below are only through 7 AM Friday.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.24
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Amana
|0.02
|Beaman
|0.76
|Cedar Falls
|0.36
|Cedar Falls
|0.40
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.40
|Clutier
|0.27
|Dysart
|0.17
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.21
|Eagle Center
|0.48
|Ely 0.5 SE
|T
|Fairbank
|0.06
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|T
|Fayette
|0.08
|Garwin
|0.24
|Grundy Center
|0.23
|Grundy Center
|0.22
|Hampton
|0.64
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|T
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.30
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.26
|Iowa Falls
|0.52
|La Porte City
|0.13
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.22
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.07
|Littleport
|0.03
|Manchester No. 2
|T
|Marengo
|0.08
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.07
|Marshalltown
|0.20
|New Hampton
|0.10
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.12
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.09
|New Hartford
|0.29
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.40
|Oelwein
|0.29
|Parkersburg
|0.68
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.04
|Reinbeck
|0.42
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.01
|Sigourney
|0.04
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|T
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|T
|Tama
|0.14
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.11
|Traer
|0.39
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.03
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.43
|Vinton
|0.02
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.02
|Waterloo
|0.48
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.15
|Wellman 4.0 E
|T