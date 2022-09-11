Rainfall totals through Sunday morning 9/11

 Skip to main content
A band of light to moderate rain , with a couple pockets of heavy rain,  slowly moved across the area yesterday and last night. It impacted the end of the Cy-Hawk game but luckily there was no lightning or severe weather. Just a nice soaking of rain across the area. 

Here is a full list of 24 hour rainfall totals below, ending 7 AM Sunday 9/11.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.68
Dubuque0.57
Cedar Rapids0.37
Iowa City1.32
  
Amana0.68
Anamosa 1 S0.83
Aurora0.39
Beaman0.78
Belle Plaine0.73
Bellevue L&D 121.00
Bloomington 3.5 N0.57
Bloomington 3.5 N0.57
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.53
Cedar Falls0.38
Cedar Falls0.68
Cedar Falls0.26
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.70
Cedar Rapids0.92
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.79
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.73
Central City0.70
Central City 6.7 W 0.59
Clutier0.76
Coralville Lake0.64
De Soto0.51
Decorah0.50
Decorah 4.9SE 0.57
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.76
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.76
Dorchester 3 S0.59
Dubuque0.48
Dubuque0.60
Dubuque0.57
Dubuque #20.88
Dubuque #30.71
Dubuque 1 SE0.67
Dubuque L&D 110.75
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.51
Dysart0.42
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.75
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.75
Eldorado 1 E0.52
Elizabeth1.42
Elkader 6 SSW0.59
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.58
Fairbank0.54
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.78
Fayette0.55
Garber0.55
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.72
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.72
Grundy Center0.44
Grundy Center0.71
Guttnberg L&D 100.57
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.63
Haven 1 NE0.63
Hills1.11
Independence0.39
Independence0.32
Ionia 2 W0.84
Iowa City1.53
Iowa City1.36
Iowa City 1 E1.25
Iowa City 2.3 E 1.27
Iowa City 4 NE1.21
Johnson County EMA1.10
Kinnick Stadium1.21
La Porte City0.43
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.51
Ladora0.25
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.70
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.72
Littleport0.53
Lone Tree0.81
Lynxville Dam 90.55
Manchester0.54
Maquoketa 4 W1.25
Marengo0.75
Marengo 3.6 N 0.78
Marion0.80
Marion0.67
Marquette0.57
Marshalltown0.79
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.67
Monticello0.71
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.75
New Hampton1.05
New Hampton 0.5 SSW 0.90
New Hartford0.69
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 1.05
Oelwein0.50
Oelwein 1 E0.37
Olin0.94
Osage 4.7 E 0.46
Oxford 3 E0.67
Parkersburg0.70
Parnell0.90
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.90
Parnell 4 S0.44
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.63
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.63
Platteville 1 W1.00
Platteville 1.1 NE0.88
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.62
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.62
Reinbeck0.74
Reinbeck0.56
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.82
Riverside1.20
Robins1.22
Robins 0.8 SE 0.77
Sharon Center 3 SE1.19
Sigourney0.57
Sigourney1.05
Sigourney 1 W1.33
Sigourney 2 S0.18
Solon 0.4 WNW 1.15
Stanley0.45
Steuben 4 SE0.82
Tipton0.77
Toledo 1 NW0.67
Traer0.50
Tripoli 2 N0.22
Urbana0.30
Vinton0.60
Washington0.99
Washington1.34
Waukon0.72
Waukon 0.8 S 0.47
Waverly0.65
Winthrop0.47

