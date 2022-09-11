Rainfall totals through Sunday morning 9/11

A band of light to moderate rain , with a couple pockets of heavy rain, slowly moved across the area yesterday and last night. It impacted the end of the Cy-Hawk game but luckily there was no lightning or severe weather. Just a nice soaking of rain across the area.
Here is a full list of 24 hour rainfall totals below, ending 7 AM Sunday 9/11.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.68
|Dubuque
|0.57
|Cedar Rapids
|0.37
|Iowa City
|1.32
|Amana
|0.68
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.83
|Aurora
|0.39
|Beaman
|0.78
|Belle Plaine
|0.73
|Bellevue L&D 12
|1.00
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.57
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.53
|Cedar Falls
|0.38
|Cedar Falls
|0.68
|Cedar Falls
|0.26
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.70
|Cedar Rapids
|0.92
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.79
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.73
|Central City
|0.70
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.59
|Clutier
|0.76
|Coralville Lake
|0.64
|De Soto
|0.51
|Decorah
|0.50
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.57
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.76
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.59
|Dubuque
|0.48
|Dubuque
|0.60
|Dubuque
|0.57
|Dubuque #2
|0.88
|Dubuque #3
|0.71
|Dubuque 1 SE
|0.67
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.75
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.51
|Dysart
|0.42
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.75
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.52
|Elizabeth
|1.42
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.59
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.58
|Fairbank
|0.54
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.78
|Fayette
|0.55
|Garber
|0.55
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.72
|Grundy Center
|0.44
|Grundy Center
|0.71
|Guttnberg L&D 10
|0.57
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.63
|Haven 1 NE
|0.63
|Hills
|1.11
|Independence
|0.39
|Independence
|0.32
|Ionia 2 W
|0.84
|Iowa City
|1.53
|Iowa City
|1.36
|Iowa City 1 E
|1.25
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|1.27
|Iowa City 4 NE
|1.21
|Johnson County EMA
|1.10
|Kinnick Stadium
|1.21
|La Porte City
|0.43
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.51
|Ladora
|0.25
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.70
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.72
|Littleport
|0.53
|Lone Tree
|0.81
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.55
|Manchester
|0.54
|Maquoketa 4 W
|1.25
|Marengo
|0.75
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.78
|Marion
|0.80
|Marion
|0.67
|Marquette
|0.57
|Marshalltown
|0.79
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.67
|Monticello
|0.71
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.75
|New Hampton
|1.05
|New Hampton 0.5 SSW
|0.90
|New Hartford
|0.69
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|1.05
|Oelwein
|0.50
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.37
|Olin
|0.94
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.46
|Oxford 3 E
|0.67
|Parkersburg
|0.70
|Parnell
|0.90
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.90
|Parnell 4 S
|0.44
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.63
|Platteville 1 W
|1.00
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.88
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.62
|Reinbeck
|0.74
|Reinbeck
|0.56
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.82
|Riverside
|1.20
|Robins
|1.22
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.77
|Sharon Center 3 SE
|1.19
|Sigourney
|0.57
|Sigourney
|1.05
|Sigourney 1 W
|1.33
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.18
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|1.15
|Stanley
|0.45
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.82
|Tipton
|0.77
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.67
|Traer
|0.50
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.22
|Urbana
|0.30
|Vinton
|0.60
|Washington
|0.99
|Washington
|1.34
|Waukon
|0.72
|Waukon 0.8 S
|0.47
|Waverly
|0.65
|Winthrop
|0.47