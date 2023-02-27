Rainfall totals through Monday morning 2/27

A plume of steady moderate showers, with pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms, pushed in overnight and continued through this morning. For late February, this is extremely impressive moisture and will be a daily record for Waterloo and Cedar Rapids and will be close in Dubuque and Iowa City. Most spots saw between 1 and 2 inches.
Here is a full list of the 24 hour totals below, through about 7 AM, Monday 2/27. Note that it is still raining in some spots as of this post.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|1.08
|Dubuque
|0.99
|Cedar Rapids
|1.13
|Iowa City
|1.54
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|1.35
|Anamosa 1 S
|1.42
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|1.30
|Beaman
|1.09
|Belle Plaine
|0.67
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|1.00
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.60
|Boscobel 0.6 SSW
|0.36
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|1.43
|Cedar Falls
|1.15
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.76
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.95
|Cedar Rapids
|1.29
|Cedar Rapids
|1.52
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.58
|Cedar Rapids 3 NNE
|1.60
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|1.17
|Central City 6.7 W
|1.04
|Clutier
|1.15
|Coralville
|1.47
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|1.37
|Coralville Lake
|1.17
|Decorah
|1.03
|Decorah
|0.89
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.79
|Dubuque
|0.97
|Dubuque #3
|0.77
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|1.06
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.96
|Dubuque L&D #11
|1.20
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|1.05
|Dysart
|1.22
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.80
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.92
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.91
|Elizabeth
|0.83
|Elkader 5 NW
|1.16
|Elkader 6 SSW
|1.37
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|1.19
|Ely 0.5 SE
|1.46
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|1.09
|Fayette
|1.00
|Garber
|1.07
|Garwin
|1.30
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|1.07
|Genoa Bluff 2 W
|1.00
|Grundy Center
|0.93
|Grundy Center
|0.87
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.93
|Hampton
|0.90
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.80
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|1.26
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|1.05
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|1.34
|Independence
|1.55
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|1.47
|Ionia 2 W
|1.36
|Iowa City
|1.50
|Iowa City
|1.63
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|1.65
|Iowa City 4 NE
|1.44
|Iowa Falls
|1.37
|Johnson County EMA
|1.71
|Kesley
|1.31
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|1.01
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|1.03
|Lisbon
|1.52
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|1.52
|Littleport
|0.25
|Lone Tree
|0.55
|Lowden
|0.83
|Lynxville Dam #9
|0.86
|Manchester No. 2
|1.42
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.70
|Marengo
|1.10
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.89
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.89
|Marion
|1.93
|Marion
|1.86
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|1.47
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|1.21
|Marquette
|0.54
|Marshalltown
|1.02
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|1.33
|Monticello
|1.48
|Monticello
|1.04
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.97
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|1.51
|Nashua 2 SW
|1.50
|New Hampton
|1.41
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|1.32
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|1.38
|New Hartford
|0.47
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|1.03
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|1.42
|Oelwein
|1.04
|Olin
|1.39
|Osage
|1.00
|Osage 4.7 E
|1.10
|Oxford 3 E
|1.10
|Parkersburg
|1.01
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.75
|Parnell 4 S
|1.21
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|1.10
|Postville 5.5 NE
|1.36
|Prairie Du Chien
|1.22
|Reinbeck
|0.96
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.83
|Riverside
|1.43
|Robins 0.8 SE
|1.12
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|1.15
|Sigourney
|1.20
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.80
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|1.03
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|1.01
|Spillville
|1.34
|St. Ansgar
|0.95
|Stanley
|1.24
|Steuben 4 SE
|1.13
|Stockton
|1.01
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|1.06
|Strawberry Point
|1.21
|Tama
|0.68
|Tipton
|1.02
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|1.11
|Tipton 0.7 N
|1.79
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.63
|Toledo 3 N
|0.88
|Traer
|0.93
|Tripoli 2 N
|1.33
|Urbana
|0.89
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.90
|Vinton
|1.40
|Vinton 1 SSW
|1.11
|Washington
|0.99
|Washington
|1.01
|Washington 5.8 SW
|1.08
|Waterloo
|1.00
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|1.09
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|1.06
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|1.35
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.54
|Williamsburg 1 SW
|1.20
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|1.11
|Winthrop
|1.18
|Yellow River State Forest
|1.53