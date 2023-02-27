 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk zone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water affects Iowa Highway 58. Fletcher
Avenue in Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 6.1 feet and rising.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rainfall totals through Monday morning 2/27

  • Updated
  • 0

A plume of steady moderate showers, with pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms, pushed in overnight and continued through this morning. For late February, this is extremely impressive moisture and will be a daily record for Waterloo and Cedar Rapids and will be close in Dubuque and Iowa City. Most spots saw between 1 and 2 inches.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is a full list of the 24 hour totals below, through about 7 AM, Monday 2/27. Note that it is still raining in some spots as of this post. 

CityAmount
Waterloo1.08
Dubuque0.99
Cedar Rapids1.13
Iowa City1.54
  
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 1.35
Anamosa 1 S1.42
Anamosa 3 SSW1.30
Beaman1.09
Belle Plaine0.67
Belle Plaine 3 S1.00
Bellevue L&D 120.60
Boscobel 0.6 SSW0.36
Cassville 7.8 ENE1.43
Cedar Falls1.15
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.76
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.95
Cedar Rapids1.29
Cedar Rapids1.52
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.58
Cedar Rapids 3 NNE1.60
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 1.17
Central City 6.7 W 1.04
Clutier1.15
Coralville1.47
Coralville 1.3 SE 1.37
Coralville Lake1.17
Decorah1.03
Decorah0.89
Dorchester 3 S0.79
Dubuque0.97
Dubuque #30.77
Dubuque 1.0 SE 1.06
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.96
Dubuque L&D #111.20
Dundee 1.4 NNE 1.05
Dysart1.22
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.80
Eastman 2.4 NNE 0.92
Eldorado 1 E0.91
Elizabeth0.83
Elkader 5 NW1.16
Elkader 6 SSW1.37
Elkader 6.8 WSW 1.19
Ely 0.5 SE 1.46
Fairfax 4.0 NW 1.09
Fayette1.00
Garber1.07
Garwin1.30
Gays Mills 1.0 NE1.07
Genoa Bluff 2 W1.00
Grundy Center0.93
Grundy Center0.87
Guttenberg L&D 100.93
Hampton0.90
Hanover 0.2 NW0.80
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 1.26
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 1.05
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 1.34
Independence1.55
Independence 0.6 ESE 1.47
Ionia 2 W1.36
Iowa City1.50
Iowa City1.63
Iowa City 2.3 E 1.65
Iowa City 4 NE1.44
Iowa Falls1.37
Johnson County EMA1.71
Kesley1.31
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 1.01
Lansing 4.1 NW 1.03
Lisbon1.52
Lisbon 0.1 W 1.52
Littleport0.25
Lone Tree0.55
Lowden0.83
Lynxville Dam #90.86
Manchester No. 21.42
Maquoketa 4 W0.70
Marengo1.10
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.89
Marengo 3.6 N 0.89
Marion1.93
Marion1.86
Marion 0.4 NNW 1.47
Marion 1.7 NNW 1.21
Marquette0.54
Marshalltown1.02
McGregor 6.4 WNW 1.33
Monticello1.48
Monticello1.04
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.97
Muscoda 0.5 WSW 1.51
Nashua 2 SW1.50
New Hampton1.41
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 1.32
New Hampton 0.4 SW 1.38
New Hartford0.47
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 1.03
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 1.42
Oelwein1.04
Olin1.39
Osage1.00
Osage 4.7 E 1.10
Oxford 3 E1.10
Parkersburg1.01
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.75
Parnell 4 S1.21
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW1.10
Postville 5.5 NE 1.36
Prairie Du Chien1.22
Reinbeck0.96
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.83
Riverside1.43
Robins 0.8 SE 1.12
Shellsburg 2.9 S 1.15
Sigourney1.20
Sigourney 2 S0.80
Solon 0.3 ESE 1.03
Solon 0.4 WNW 1.01
Spillville1.34
St. Ansgar0.95
Stanley1.24
Steuben 4 SE1.13
Stockton1.01
Stockton 3.4 NNE1.06
Strawberry Point1.21
Tama0.68
Tipton1.02
Tipton 0.3 ESE 1.11
Tipton 0.7 N 1.79
Toledo 1 NW0.63
Toledo 3 N0.88
Traer0.93
Tripoli 2 N1.33
Urbana0.89
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.90
Vinton1.40
Vinton 1 SSW1.11
Washington0.99
Washington1.01
Washington 5.8 SW 1.08
Waterloo1.00
Waterloo (Cedar River)1.09
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 1.06
Waucoma 3.2 S 1.35
Wellman 4.0 E 0.54
Williamsburg 1 SW1.20
Williamsburg 3 SE1.11
Winthrop1.18
Yellow River State Forest1.53

Tags

Recommended for you