Rainfall totals through 7 AM Sunday 8/28

Storms began late yesterday evening in the west, developing off of an approaching warm front. Initially, they posed a severe risk with even some tree damage reported in Winneshiek County, Butler County, and Grundy County.
The concern quickly shifted to heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding as moderate to heavy rain blanketed the western and northern portion of the area through this morning. Others to the south and east were completely dry.
Here is a full list of 24 hour rainfall totals below from 7 AM Saturday 8/27 to Sunday 8/28 at 7 AM. Note that it's still raining and any additional rainfall will be posted tomorrow.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|1.60
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.01
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Ackley
|1.73
|Aurora
|0.61
|Beaman
|3.00
|Belle Plaine
|0.76
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.07
|Brandon
|0.60
|Cedar Falls
|1.31
|Cedar Falls
|1.18
|Cedar Falls
|1.60
|Cedar Falls 0.4 NE
|2.01
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|1.85
|Cedar Rapids
|0.03
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.05
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.26
|Central City
|0.04
|Clutier
|0.50
|De Soto
|0.94
|Decorah
|1.64
|Decorah
|0.97
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|2.87
|Dike
|3.00
|Dorchester 3 S
|1.91
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.09
|Dysart
|0.41
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.37
|Eldora 1.7 SSE
|2.26
|Eldorado 1 E
|1.39
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.14
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.12
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.09
|Fayette
|2.00
|Garber
|0.01
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.42
|Greene
|2.80
|Grundy Center
|2.60
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.01
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.12
|Haven 1 NE
|0.79
|independence
|0.50
|Ionia 2 W
|1.05
|Iowa Falls
|2.11
|La Porte City
|0.44
|Ladora
|0.10
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|1.95
|Lincoln
|2.30
|Littleport
|0.06
|Manchester no. 2
|0.04
|Marengo
|0.10
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.11
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.18
|Marion
|0.05
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.06
|Marquette
|0.12
|Martelle 1.0 N
|T
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.22
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|1.06
|New Hampton 0.5 SSW
|1.10
|New Hartford
|2.04
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|1.38
|Oelwein
|0.82
|Osage 4.7 E
|1.25
|Parkersburg
|1.54
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.08
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.10
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.06
|Stanley
|0.37
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.04
|Tama
|0.73
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.77
|Traer
|0.70
|Urbana
|0.47
|Waterloo
|1.23
|Waterloo
|1.70
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|1.04
|Waukon
|3.60
|Waukon
|1.92
|Waukon
|4.00
|Waukon
|4.25
|Waukon 0.8 S
|3.15
|Waverly
|3.00
|Waverly 1 NW
|4.00
|Winthrop
|0.56