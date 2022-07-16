Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM Saturday 7/16

Continuing on from early yesterday morning, the showers and storms continued through the afternoon hours, particularly in the far northern and eastern areas of the viewing area.
Below are a list of the rainfall totals from the period of yesterday, 7 AM, until 7 AM, today. Dubuque county in particular saw the most rainfall, with some stations reporting over 4 inches of rainfall.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.09
|Dubuque
|1.63
|Cedar Rapids
|0.12
|Iowa City
|0.07
|Amana
|0.20
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.32
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.64
|Asbury 0.6 S
|3.10
|Bearman
|0.04
|Bellevue LD 12
|2.98
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.09
|Bluffton
|0.02
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|2.66
|Cedar Bluffs
|0.57
|Cedar Falls
|0.09
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.03
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.60
|Central City
|0.42
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.38
|Coralville
|0.04
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.04
|Coralville Lake
|0.20
|Decorah
|0.10
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.16
|Dubuque (Mississippi River)
|2.95
|Dubuque #3
|1.51
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|4.43
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|3.15
|Dubuque L&D 11
|3.60
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.11
|Dysart
|0.06
|Eagle Center
|0.32
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|3.52
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|1.31
|El Dorado 1 E
|0.06
|Elizabeth
|2.60
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.04
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.44
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.38
|Garber
|0.80
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.33
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|1.10
|Independence
|0.06
|Iowa City
|0.11
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.05
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.20
|Iowa Falls
|0.04
|La Porte City
|0.22
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.02
|Ladora
|0.02
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.33
|Littleport
|0.47
|Lowden
|0.45
|Lynxville 3 SW
|1.50
|Lynxville Dam 9
|2.05
|Manchester
|0.07
|Manchester NO. 2
|0.12
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.46
|Marengo
|0.03
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.28
|Marion
|0.16
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.19
|Marquette
|1.77
|Middleburg
|4.40
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.12
|Mount Carroll
|2.68
|Olin
|0.49
|Oxford 3 E
|0.05
|Parnell 4 S
|0.02
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|2.62
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|2.20
|Prairie Du Chien
|1.90
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|1.24
|Reinbeck
|0.35
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.83
|Riverside
|0.21
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.17
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.02
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.41
|Spillville
|0.02
|Steuben
|0.59
|Strawberry Point
|0.09
|Tipton
|0.28
|Traer
|0.15
|Urbana
|0.05
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.10
|Washington
|0.12
|Washington
|0.10
|Waukon
|0.64
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.10
|Winnebago
|1.05
|Winthrop
|0.09
|Yellow River State Forest
|1.89