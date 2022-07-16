 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM Saturday 7/16

  • Updated

Continuing on from early yesterday morning, the showers and storms continued through the afternoon hours, particularly in the far northern and eastern areas of the viewing area.

Below are a list of the rainfall totals from the period of yesterday, 7 AM, until 7 AM, today. Dubuque county in particular saw the most rainfall, with some stations reporting over 4 inches of rainfall. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.09
Dubuque1.63
Cedar Rapids0.12
Iowa City0.07
  
Amana0.20
Anamosa 1 S0.32
Anamosa 3 SSW0.64
Asbury 0.6 S3.10
Bearman0.04
Bellevue LD 122.98
Bloomington 3.5 N0.09
Bluffton0.02
Cassville 7.8 ENE2.66
Cedar Bluffs0.57
Cedar Falls0.09
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.03
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.60
Central City0.42
Central City 6.7 W 0.38
Coralville0.04
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.04
Coralville Lake0.20
Decorah0.10
Decorah 4.9SE 0.16
Dubuque (Mississippi River)2.95
Dubuque #31.51
Dubuque 1.0 SE 4.43
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 3.15
Dubuque L&D 113.60
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.11
Dysart0.06
Eagle Center0.32
East Dubuque 1.7 SE3.52
Eastman 2.4 NNE1.31
El Dorado 1 E0.06
Elizabeth2.60
Elkader 6 SSW0.04
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.44
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.38
Garber0.80
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.33
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 1.10
Independence0.06
Iowa City0.11
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.05
Iowa City 4 NE0.20
Iowa Falls0.04
La Porte City0.22
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.02
Ladora0.02
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.33
Littleport0.47
Lowden0.45
Lynxville 3 SW1.50
Lynxville Dam 92.05
Manchester0.07
Manchester NO. 20.12
Maquoketa 4 W0.46
Marengo0.03
Marengo 3.6 N 0.28
Marion0.16
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.19
Marquette1.77
Middleburg4.40
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.12
Mount Carroll2.68
Olin0.49
Oxford 3 E0.05
Parnell 4 S0.02
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW2.62
Platteville 1.1 NE2.20
Prairie Du Chien1.90
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N1.24
Reinbeck0.35
Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.83
Riverside0.21
Robins 0.8 SE 0.17
Sigourney 2 S0.02
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.41
Spillville0.02
Steuben0.59
Strawberry Point0.09
Tipton0.28
Traer0.15
Urbana0.05
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.10
Washington0.12
Washington0.10
Waukon0.64
Wellman 4.0 E 0.10
Winnebago1.05
Winthrop0.09
Yellow River State Forest1.89

