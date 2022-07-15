 Skip to main content
Rainfall totals through 7 AM Friday 7/15

  • Updated
  • 0

Scattered showers and storms blossomed over the area through the overnight hours and early this morning. Eastern Iowa was seemingly the bullseye for a lot of the activity. The heaviest rain fell in northeast Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin where some flooding was reported.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Rainfall totals in that area were confirmed over 2, even 3, inches. The full list of almost 150 24 hour rainfall totals are below through 7 AM Friday morning. Note that it is still raining in the area and the next batch of 24 hour totals will come out tomorrow morning. There were also some issues with the main airport sites in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City this morning, so rainfall amounts may not be completely accurate. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.12
Dubuque0.45
Cedar Rapids0.45
Iowa City0.45
  
Amana0.17
Anamosa 1 S0.68
Beaman0.20
Bellevue L&D 120.33
Bloomington 3.5 N4.20
Cascade0.59
Cascade0.59
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.71
Cedar Bluffs0.31
Cedar Falls0.05
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.09
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.10
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.12
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.13
Cedar Rapids0.51
Cedar Rapids0.23
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.23
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.69
Center Junction 2.6 W 1.21
Central City0.84
Charles City0.10
Clutier0.32
Coarlville Lake0.31
Coralville0.30
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.35
De Soto0.25
Decorah2.64
Decorah2.49
Decorah 4.9SE 3.02
Decorah 7.9 ENE2.44
Dubuque0.34
Dubuque #30.60
Dubuque 1.0 SE1.21
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.33
Dubuque L&D 110.19
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.76
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.94
Dysart0.40
Eagle Center0.17
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.29
Eastman 2.4 NNE1.96
Eldora 1.7 SSE 0.34
Eldorado 1 E0.51
Elizabeth0.20
Elkader 6 SSW0.93
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.79
Ely 0.5 SE 0.37
Fairbank0.15
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.56
Fayette1.10
Fort Atkinson 2.6 W 1.28
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.63
Garber0.51
Garwin0.16
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.27
Giard 4 N4.43
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.09
Grundy Center0.22
Grundy Center0.30
Guttenberg L&D 100.27
Hampton0.01
Hanover 0.2 NW0.35
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 1.05
Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.18
Independence0.63
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.42
Ionia 2 W0.19
Iowa City0.49
Iowa City0.41
Iowa City 1 E0.30
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.38
Iowa City 4 NE0.28
Iowa Falls0.18
Kinnick Stadium0.33
La Porte City0.11
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.11
Ladora0.04
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.63
Lime Springs 1.5 N 2.14
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.57
Littleport0.50
Lynxville Dam 91.05
Manchester0.84
Manchester No. 20.92
Maquoketa 4 W0.53
Marengo0.12
Marengo 3.6 N 0.20
Marion0.25
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.17
Marquette2.33
Marshalltown0.12
Martelle 1.0 N0.94
Monona1.68
Monona 9.8 N 2.28
Monticello0.67
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.14
Nashua 2 SW0.26
New Hampton0.60
New Hampton0.62
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.60
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.59
New Hampton 0.5 SSW 0.66
New Hartford0.04
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.38
North English0.12
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.35
North Liberty 1.4 NNE 0.29
Oelwein0.75
Olin0.76
Osage 4.7 E 0.28
Parkersburg0.07
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.11
Parnell 4 S0.04
Patch Grove4.35
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW1.79
Peosta 2.9 E 0.47
Platteville 1 NW4.20
Prairie Du Chien1.64
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N2.25
Reinbeck0.17
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.83
Riverside0.19
Robins 0.8 SE 0.23
Rossville 1 E2.28
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.31
Sigourney0.18
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.27
St. Ansgar0.22
Strawberry Point0.97
Tama0.06
Tipton1.16
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.61
Tipton 0.7 N 1.16
Toledo 1 NW0.08
Traer0.48
Tripoli 2 N0.07
Urbana0.10
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.25
Vinton0.33
Vinton0.24
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.31
Washington0.02
Washington 5.8 SW 0.17
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.05
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.67
Waukon2.62
Waupeton0.34
Wellman 4.0 E 0.11
Winthrop0.79
Winthrop 5.6 NNE0.76

Tags

