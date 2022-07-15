Rainfall totals through 7 AM Friday 7/15

Scattered showers and storms blossomed over the area through the overnight hours and early this morning. Eastern Iowa was seemingly the bullseye for a lot of the activity. The heaviest rain fell in northeast Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin where some flooding was reported.
Rainfall totals in that area were confirmed over 2, even 3, inches. The full list of almost 150 24 hour rainfall totals are below through 7 AM Friday morning. Note that it is still raining in the area and the next batch of 24 hour totals will come out tomorrow morning. There were also some issues with the main airport sites in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City this morning, so rainfall amounts may not be completely accurate.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.12
|Dubuque
|0.45
|Cedar Rapids
|0.45
|Iowa City
|0.45
|Amana
|0.17
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.68
|Beaman
|0.20
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.33
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|4.20
|Cascade
|0.59
|Cascade
|0.59
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.71
|Cedar Bluffs
|0.31
|Cedar Falls
|0.05
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.09
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.10
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.12
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.13
|Cedar Rapids
|0.51
|Cedar Rapids
|0.23
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.23
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.69
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|1.21
|Central City
|0.84
|Charles City
|0.10
|Clutier
|0.32
|Coarlville Lake
|0.31
|Coralville
|0.30
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.35
|De Soto
|0.25
|Decorah
|2.64
|Decorah
|2.49
|Decorah 4.9SE
|3.02
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|2.44
|Dubuque
|0.34
|Dubuque #3
|0.60
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|1.21
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.33
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.19
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.76
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.94
|Dysart
|0.40
|Eagle Center
|0.17
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.29
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|1.96
|Eldora 1.7 SSE
|0.34
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.51
|Elizabeth
|0.20
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.93
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.79
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.37
|Fairbank
|0.15
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.56
|Fayette
|1.10
|Fort Atkinson 2.6 W
|1.28
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.63
|Garber
|0.51
|Garwin
|0.16
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.27
|Giard 4 N
|4.43
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.09
|Grundy Center
|0.22
|Grundy Center
|0.30
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.27
|Hampton
|0.01
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.35
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|1.05
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.18
|Independence
|0.63
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.42
|Ionia 2 W
|0.19
|Iowa City
|0.49
|Iowa City
|0.41
|Iowa City 1 E
|0.30
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.38
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.28
|Iowa Falls
|0.18
|Kinnick Stadium
|0.33
|La Porte City
|0.11
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.11
|Ladora
|0.04
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.63
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|2.14
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.57
|Littleport
|0.50
|Lynxville Dam 9
|1.05
|Manchester
|0.84
|Manchester No. 2
|0.92
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.53
|Marengo
|0.12
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.20
|Marion
|0.25
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.17
|Marquette
|2.33
|Marshalltown
|0.12
|Martelle 1.0 N
|0.94
|Monona
|1.68
|Monona 9.8 N
|2.28
|Monticello
|0.67
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.14
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.26
|New Hampton
|0.60
|New Hampton
|0.62
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.60
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.59
|New Hampton 0.5 SSW
|0.66
|New Hartford
|0.04
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.38
|North English
|0.12
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.35
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|0.29
|Oelwein
|0.75
|Olin
|0.76
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.28
|Parkersburg
|0.07
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.11
|Parnell 4 S
|0.04
|Patch Grove
|4.35
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|1.79
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.47
|Platteville 1 NW
|4.20
|Prairie Du Chien
|1.64
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|2.25
|Reinbeck
|0.17
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.83
|Riverside
|0.19
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.23
|Rossville 1 E
|2.28
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.31
|Sigourney
|0.18
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.27
|St. Ansgar
|0.22
|Strawberry Point
|0.97
|Tama
|0.06
|Tipton
|1.16
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.61
|Tipton 0.7 N
|1.16
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.08
|Traer
|0.48
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.07
|Urbana
|0.10
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.25
|Vinton
|0.33
|Vinton
|0.24
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.31
|Washington
|0.02
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.17
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.05
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.67
|Waukon
|2.62
|Waupeton
|0.34
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.11
|Winthrop
|0.79
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.76