Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 9/2/22

It wasn't by any means a washout this morning, but a distinct line of cities saw a good portion of rain late last night through early this morning.
Below are the rainfall totals from late last night through 7 AM this morning. With more rain on the way tonight, there may be another update tomorrow morning.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.23
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Aurora
|0.08
|Beaman
|0.09
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.11
|Cedar Falls
|0.34
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.22
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.03
|Clutier
|0.52
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|T
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.03
|Dubuque #3
|T
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.04
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.02
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.33
|Dysart
|0.22
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.19
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.02
|Eldora
|0.02
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.06
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.14
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.10
|Fairbank
|0.09
|Fayette
|0.10
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.05
|Garber
|0.20
|Garwin
|0.33
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.37
|Grundy Center
|0.10
|Hampton
|0.23
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.06
|Haven 1 NE
|0.06
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.02
|Hubbard
|0.11
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.27
|Independence
|0.21
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.24
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.24
|Iowa Falls
|0.02
|Kesley
|0.07
|La Porte City
|0.26
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.02
|Littleport
|0.19
|Lynxville 3 SW
|0.06
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.11
|Manchester No. 2
|0.14
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.02
|Marquette
|0.05
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.14
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.30
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.06
|Oelwein
|0.14
|Parkersburg
|0.03
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.12
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.02
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.08
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.04
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.07
|Reinbeck
|0.10
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.02
|Stanley
|0.11
|Steuben
|0.05
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.03
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|T
|Strawberry Point
|0.23
|Tama
|0.31
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.27
|Toledo 3 N
|0.32
|Traer
|0.20
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.17
|Urbana
|0.10
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.37
|Vinton
|0.30
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.13
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.29
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.09
|Waukon
|0.06
|Winthrop
|0.32
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.33