Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 9/2/22

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (19).png

It wasn't by any means a washout this morning, but a distinct line of cities saw a good portion of rain late last night through early this morning.

Below are the rainfall totals from late last night through 7 AM this morning. With more rain on the way tonight, there may be another update tomorrow morning. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.23
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
  
Aurora0.08
Beaman0.09
Bloomington 3.5 N0.11
Cedar Falls0.34
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.22
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.03
Clutier0.52
Decorah 7.9 ENE T  
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.03
Dubuque #3T
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.04
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.02
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.33
Dysart0.22
Dysart 3.1 N 0.19
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.02
Eldora0.02
Eldorado 1 E0.06
Elkader 6 SSW0.14
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.10
Fairbank0.09
Fayette0.10
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.05
Garber0.20
Garwin0.33
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.37
Grundy Center0.10
Hampton0.23
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.06
Haven 1 NE0.06
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.02
Hubbard0.11
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.27
Independence0.21
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.24
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.24
Iowa Falls0.02
Kesley0.07
La Porte City0.26
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.02
Littleport0.19
Lynxville 3 SW0.06
Lynxville Dam 90.11
Manchester No. 20.14
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.02
Marquette0.05
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.14
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.30
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.06
Oelwein0.14
Parkersburg0.03
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.12
Platteville 1.1 NE0.02
Postville 5.5 NE 0.08
Prairie Du Chien0.04
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.07
Reinbeck0.10
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.02
Stanley0.11
Steuben0.05
Steuben 4 SE0.03
Stockton 3.4 NNET  
Strawberry Point0.23
Tama0.31
Toledo 1 NW0.27
Toledo 3 N0.32
Traer0.20
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.17
Urbana0.10
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.37
Vinton0.30
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.13
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.29
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.09
Waukon0.06
Winthrop0.32
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.33

