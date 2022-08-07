 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 8/7/22

We had quite a bit of rainfall that started around 8 PM last night and lasted through the overnight with some more expected for today. 

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (11).png

Below are the rainfall totals from last night through 7 AM this morning. Rain was still falling as this post was made, so another list will be made tomorrow.

CityAmount
Waterloo1.95
Dubuque1.34
Cedar Rapids0.15
Iowa City0.00
  
Anamosa 1 S2.10
Anamosa 3 SSW2.08
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.78
Aurora1.64
Bellevue 0.3 SSW 1.23
Bellevue LD 120.78
Bloomington 3.5 N3.08
Bluffton0.32
Boscobel1.19
Cedar Falls1.25
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 1.31
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 1.59
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 1.30
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.02
Center Point 0.6 NNW 1.03
Central City3.97
Central City 6.7 W 3.03
Charles City3.10
Decorah1.16
Decorah 4.9SE 1.24
Decorah 7.9 ENE 1.84
Dubuque #32.10
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.67
Dubuque L&D 110.69
Dundee 1.4 NNE 1.85
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 1.81
Dysart0.24
Dysart 3.1 N 0.15
Eagle Center0.84
East Dubuque 1.7 SE1.70
Eastman 2.4 NNE1.33
Eldorado 1 E2.01
Elizabeth1.75
Elkader 5 NW0.48
Elkader 6 SSW2.00
Elkader 6.8 WSW 2.67
Fairbank0.60
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.06
Fayette2.70
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 2.71
Garber1.32
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.91
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 2.19
Grundy Center0.14
Grundy Center0.17
Guttenberg L & D 100.77
Hampton0.70
Hanover 0.2 NW0.53
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 1.49
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.48
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 2.17
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.77
Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.70
Independence4.10
Independence 0.9 WNW 4.31
Ionia 2 W3.68
Iowa Falls0.05
La Porte City1.26
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 1.61
Lancaster1.46
Lansing 4.1 NW 1.26
Lisbon 0.1 W T  
Littleport0.57
Lowden0.06
Lynxville 3 SW0.99
Manchester2.43
Maquoketa 4 W1.00
Marengo0.02
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.25
Marengo 3.6 N 0.10
Marion0.65
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.54
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.51
Marquette2.36
Martelle 1.0 N 2.52
McGregor 6.4 WNW 2.56
Middleburg2.15
Monona 9.8 N 0.94
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 1.86
Mount Carroll1.21
Muscoda1.13
Muscoda 0.5 WSW1.10
Nashua 2 SW2.60
New Hampton3.08
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 3.30
New Hampton 0.4 SW 3.46
New Hampton 0.5 SSW 3.10
New Hartford2.02
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 3.62
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.02
Oelwein2.46
Olin1.05
Osage 4.7 E 3.30
Palo 4.4 SSW 0.45
Parkersburg1.87
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW2.32
Platteville1.84
Platteville 0.3 NE2.37
Platteville 1.1 NE2.37
Postville 5.5 NE 1.87
Prairie Du Chien1.64
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N1.67
Reinbeck0.42
Riceville1.70
Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.00
Robins 0.8 SE 0.34
Saratoga1.78
St. Ansgar1.12
Stacyville1.39
Steuben 4 SE0.96
Stockton3.70
Stockton 3.4 NNE3.55
Traer0.25
Tripoli 2 N0.19
Urbana0.51
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.10
Vinton0.63
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.63
WashingtonT
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 1.30
Waucoma 3.2 S 2.57
Waukon1.26
Waukon 0.8 S 1.30
Wellman 4.0 E T  
Williamsburg 3 SET
Winnebago2.81
Winthrop1.25

