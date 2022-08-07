Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 8/7/22

We had quite a bit of rainfall that started around 8 PM last night and lasted through the overnight with some more expected for today.
Below are the rainfall totals from last night through 7 AM this morning. Rain was still falling as this post was made, so another list will be made tomorrow.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|1.95
|Dubuque
|1.34
|Cedar Rapids
|0.15
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Anamosa 1 S
|2.10
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|2.08
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.78
|Aurora
|1.64
|Bellevue 0.3 SSW
|1.23
|Bellevue LD 12
|0.78
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|3.08
|Bluffton
|0.32
|Boscobel
|1.19
|Cedar Falls
|1.25
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|1.31
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|1.59
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|1.30
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.02
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|1.03
|Central City
|3.97
|Central City 6.7 W
|3.03
|Charles City
|3.10
|Decorah
|1.16
|Decorah 4.9SE
|1.24
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|1.84
|Dubuque #3
|2.10
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.67
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.69
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|1.85
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|1.81
|Dysart
|0.24
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.15
|Eagle Center
|0.84
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|1.70
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|1.33
|Eldorado 1 E
|2.01
|Elizabeth
|1.75
|Elkader 5 NW
|0.48
|Elkader 6 SSW
|2.00
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|2.67
|Fairbank
|0.60
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.06
|Fayette
|2.70
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|2.71
|Garber
|1.32
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.91
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|2.19
|Grundy Center
|0.14
|Grundy Center
|0.17
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|0.77
|Hampton
|0.70
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.53
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|1.49
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.48
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|2.17
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.77
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.70
|Independence
|4.10
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|4.31
|Ionia 2 W
|3.68
|Iowa Falls
|0.05
|La Porte City
|1.26
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|1.61
|Lancaster
|1.46
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|1.26
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|T
|Littleport
|0.57
|Lowden
|0.06
|Lynxville 3 SW
|0.99
|Manchester
|2.43
|Maquoketa 4 W
|1.00
|Marengo
|0.02
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.25
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.10
|Marion
|0.65
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.54
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.51
|Marquette
|2.36
|Martelle 1.0 N
|2.52
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|2.56
|Middleburg
|2.15
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.94
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|1.86
|Mount Carroll
|1.21
|Muscoda
|1.13
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|1.10
|Nashua 2 SW
|2.60
|New Hampton
|3.08
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|3.30
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|3.46
|New Hampton 0.5 SSW
|3.10
|New Hartford
|2.02
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|3.62
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.02
|Oelwein
|2.46
|Olin
|1.05
|Osage 4.7 E
|3.30
|Palo 4.4 SSW
|0.45
|Parkersburg
|1.87
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|2.32
|Platteville
|1.84
|Platteville 0.3 NE
|2.37
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|2.37
|Postville 5.5 NE
|1.87
|Prairie Du Chien
|1.64
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|1.67
|Reinbeck
|0.42
|Riceville
|1.70
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.00
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.34
|Saratoga
|1.78
|St. Ansgar
|1.12
|Stacyville
|1.39
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.96
|Stockton
|3.70
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|3.55
|Traer
|0.25
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.19
|Urbana
|0.51
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.10
|Vinton
|0.63
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.63
|Washington
|T
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|1.30
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|2.57
|Waukon
|1.26
|Waukon 0.8 S
|1.30
|Wellman 4.0 E
|T
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|T
|Winnebago
|2.81
|Winthrop
|1.25