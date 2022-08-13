Rainfall totals through 7 AM 8/13

It wasn't a soaker yesterday and early this morning, but a few areas saw a solid amount of rainfall. A consistent and lighter rain is what we need as we head into drier months like September.
Below are the list of rainfall totals from the period 7 AM 8/12 through 7 AM 8/13. It was still raining at the time of this post, but not widespread and fairly light. I will write another one tomorrow if more rain develops this afternoon.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.22
|Dubuque
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|St. Ansgar
|0.09
|Stacyville
|0.35
|Riceville
|0.37
|Saratoga
|0.56
|Bluffton
|1.00
|Decorah
|0.97
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.31
|Steuben
|0.03
|De Soto
|0.03
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.06
|Muscoda
|0.32
|Mount Carroll
|0.03
|Ionia 2 W
|0.14
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.83
|Oelwein
|0.03
|Elkader 5 NW
|0.85
|Littleport
|0.03
|Garber
|0.47
|Strawberry
|0.40
|Marquette
|0.17
|La Porte City
|0.05
|Eagle Center
|0.03
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.20
|Olin
|0.33
|Central City
|0.02
|Tipton
|0.07
|Allison
|0.03
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.26
|Charles City
|0.05
|Clutier
|T
|Fayette
|0.20
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|0.17
|Lowden
|0.19
|Manchester No. 2
|0.36
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.04
|Monticello
|0.41
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.02
|St. Ansgar
|0.12
|Strawberry Point
|0.40
|Waukon
|0.50
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.05
|Steuben 4 SE
|T
|Elizabeth
|T
|Bellevue 0.3 SSW
|0.02
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|T
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.02
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.91
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.04
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.03
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.26
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.35
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|1.01
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.25
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.17
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.03
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.04
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.77
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.06
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.02
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|T
|Martelle 1.0 N
|0.08
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.23
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.05
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.16
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.18
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.05
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.57
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.04
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.06
|Waukon 0.8 S
|0.68
|Webster City 0.8 SSW
|0.13
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.07
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.12
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.04
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.28
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.06
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.06
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.07
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.03
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.14
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.03