Rainfall totals through 7 AM 8/13

  • Updated

It wasn't a soaker yesterday and early this morning, but a few areas saw a solid amount of rainfall. A consistent and lighter rain is what we need as we head into drier months like September. 

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (14).png

Below are the list of rainfall totals from the period 7 AM 8/12 through 7 AM 8/13. It was still raining at the time of this post, but not widespread and fairly light. I will write another one tomorrow if more rain develops this afternoon. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.22
Dubuque0.01
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
  
St. Ansgar0.09
Stacyville0.35
Riceville0.37
Saratoga0.56
Bluffton1.00
Decorah0.97
Dorchester 3 S0.31
Steuben0.03
De Soto0.03
Prairie Du Chien0.06
Muscoda0.32
Mount Carroll0.03
Ionia 2 W0.14
Eldorado 1 E0.83
Oelwein0.03
Elkader 5 NW0.85
Littleport0.03
Garber0.47
Strawberry0.40
Marquette0.17
La Porte City0.05
Eagle Center0.03
Anamosa 1 S0.20
Olin0.33
Central City0.02
Tipton0.07
Allison0.03
Anamosa 3 SSW0.26
Charles City0.05
ClutierT
Fayette0.20
Guttenberg L & D 100.17
Lowden0.19
Manchester No. 20.36
Maquoketa 4 W0.04
Monticello0.41
Nashua 2 SW0.02
St. Ansgar0.12
Strawberry Point0.40
Waukon0.50
Lynxville Dam 90.05
Steuben 4 SET
ElizabethT
Bellevue 0.3 SSW 0.02
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW T  
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.02
Decorah 4.9SE 0.91
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.04
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.03
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.26
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.35
Elkader 6.8 WSW 1.01
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.25
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.17
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.03
Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.04
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.77
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.06
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.02
Marion 1.7 NNW T  
Martelle 1.0 N 0.08
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.23
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.05
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.16
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.18
Osage 4.7 E 0.05
Postville 5.5 NE 0.57
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.04
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.06
Waukon 0.8 S 0.68
Webster City 0.8 SSW 0.13
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.07
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.12
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.04
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.28
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.06
Bloomington 3.5 N0.06
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.07
Platteville 1.1 NE0.03
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.14
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.03

