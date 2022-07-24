Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 7-24-22

Last night's storm that moved through the area packed quite a punch in terms of rainfall and severe weather. From the map, it is easy to spot where the heaviest rainfall in eastern Iowa fell.
In addition to the rain, there were quite a few storm reports with the severe weather that rolled through. The storms produced wind gusts up to 70 mph and caused quite a bit of damage. Downed power lines, uprooted trees, even a house was struck by lightning.
Below is the list of totals from last night through this morning. Areas in the north saw 3+ inches of rain, while in the far south, areas saw only near a tenth of an inch.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.45
|Dubuque
|0.11
|Cedar Rapids
|0.11
|Iowa City
|0.02
|Amana
|0.02
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.40
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.40
|Aurora
|0.44
|Bearman
|0.47
|Bellevue LD 12
|0.52
|Boscobel
|1.37
|Camanche 1.2 W
|0.62
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.13
|Cedar Bluffs
|0.03
|Cedar Falls
|0.72
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.39
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.10
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.58
|Central City
|0.70
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.55
|Charles City
|0.05
|Clutier
|0.37
|Coralville
|0.04
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.05
|Decorah
|2.64
|Decorah 4.9SE
|3.68
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|2.79
|Dubuque #3
|0.53
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.26
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.40
|Dubuque L & D 11
|0.32
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.27
|Dysart
|0.53
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.44
|Eagle Center
|0.44
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.23
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|2.54
|Eldora
|0.53
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.80
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.35
|Elizabeth
|0.82
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.30
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.15
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.09
|Fayette
|0.22
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.15
|Garber
|0.33
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|1.60
|Grundy Center
|0.50
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|0.21
|Hampton
|0.04
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.76
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|2.46
|Haven 1 NE
|0.07
|Hubbard
|0.77
|Independence
|0.64
|Ionia 2 W
|0.10
|Iowa City
|0.03
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.08
|Iowa Falls
|0.50
|Iowa Falls
|0.44
|La Porte City
|0.33
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.44
|Lancaster
|0.70
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|2.17
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|3.17
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.21
|Littleport
|0.28
|Lowden
|0.27
|Lynxville Dam 9
|2.60
|Manchester
|0.25
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.31
|Marengo
|0.03
|Marion
|0.37
|Marquette
|2.29
|Martelle 1.0 N
|0.39
|McGregor
|2.63
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|2.44
|Middleburg
|0.32
|Monticello
|0.38
|Muscoda
|1.51
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|1.42
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.08
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.10
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.09
|New Hartford
|0.42
|New Providence
|0.49
|New Providence 2 NE
|0.34
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.09
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|0.08
|Oelwein
|0.32
|Olin
|0.64
|Osage 4.7 E
|1.84
|Parkersburg
|0.23
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|1.78
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.31
|Platteville
|1.31
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.24
|Postville 5.5 NE
|3.52
|Prairie Du Chien
|2.18
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|2.27
|Reinbeck
|0.48
|Riceville
|2.23
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.14
|Saratoga
|2.19
|Sigourney
|0.02
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.08
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.07
|St. Ansgar
|2.66
|Stacyville
|1.63
|Steamboat Rock
|0.67
|Steuben
|2.70
|Steuben 4 SE
|2.05
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.66
|Strawberry Point
|0.41
|Tama
|0.21
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.20
|Toledo 3 N
|0.25
|Traer
|0.69
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.04
|Urbana
|0.24
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.35
|Vinton
|0.28
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.29
|Washington
|0.12
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.69
|Waukon
|3.44
|Waukon 0.8 S
|3.44
|Winnebago
|0.70
|Winthrop
|0.45