Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 7-24-22

  • Updated

Last night's storm that moved through the area packed quite a punch in terms of rainfall and severe weather. From the map, it is easy to spot where the heaviest rainfall in eastern Iowa fell. 

Rainfall (4).png

In addition to the rain, there were quite a few storm reports with the severe weather that rolled through. The storms produced wind gusts up to 70 mph and caused quite a bit of damage. Downed power lines, uprooted trees, even a house was struck by lightning.

Storm Reports.png

Below is the list of totals from last night through this morning. Areas in the north saw 3+ inches of rain, while in the far south, areas saw only near a tenth of an inch. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.45
Dubuque0.11
Cedar Rapids0.11
Iowa City0.02
  
Amana0.02
Anamosa 1 S0.40
Anamosa 3 SSW0.40
Aurora0.44
Bearman0.47
Bellevue LD 120.52
Boscobel1.37
Camanche 1.2 W 0.62
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.13
Cedar Bluffs0.03
Cedar Falls0.72
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.39
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.10
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.58
Central City0.70
Central City 6.7 W 0.55
Charles City0.05
Clutier0.37
Coralville0.04
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.05
Decorah2.64
Decorah 4.9SE 3.68
Decorah 7.9 ENE 2.79
Dubuque #30.53
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.26
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.40
Dubuque L & D 110.32
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.27
Dysart0.53
Dysart 3.1 N 0.44
Eagle Center0.44
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.23
Eastman 2.4 NNE2.54
Eldora0.53
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.80
Eldorado 1 E0.35
Elizabeth0.82
Elkader 6 SSW0.30
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.15
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.09
Fayette0.22
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.15
Garber0.33
Gays Mills 1.0 NE1.60
Grundy Center0.50
Guttenberg L & D 100.21
Hampton0.04
Hanover 0.2 NW0.76
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 2.46
Haven 1 NE0.07
Hubbard0.77
Independence0.64
Ionia 2 W0.10
Iowa City0.03
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.08
Iowa Falls0.50
Iowa Falls0.44
La Porte City0.33
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.44
Lancaster0.70
Lansing 4.1 NW 2.17
Lime Springs 1.5 N 3.17
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.21
Littleport0.28
Lowden0.27
Lynxville Dam 92.60
Manchester0.25
Maquoketa 4 W0.31
Marengo0.03
Marion0.37
Marquette2.29
Martelle 1.0 N 0.39
McGregor2.63
McGregor 6.4 WNW 2.44
Middleburg0.32
Monticello0.38
Muscoda1.51
Muscoda 0.5 WSW1.42
Nashua 2 SW0.08
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.10
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.09
New Hartford0.42
New Providence0.49
New Providence 2 NE0.34
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.09
North Liberty 1.4 NNE 0.08
Oelwein0.32
Olin0.64
Osage 4.7 E 1.84
Parkersburg0.23
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW1.78
Peosta 2.9 E 0.31
Platteville1.31
Platteville 1.1 NE0.24
Postville 5.5 NE 3.52
Prairie Du Chien2.18
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N2.27
Reinbeck0.48
Riceville2.23
Robins 0.8 SE 0.14
Saratoga2.19
Sigourney0.02
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.08
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.07
St. Ansgar2.66
Stacyville1.63
Steamboat Rock0.67
Steuben2.70
Steuben 4 SE2.05
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.66
Strawberry Point0.41
Tama0.21
Toledo 1 NW0.20
Toledo 3 N0.25
Traer0.69
Tripoli 2 N0.04
Urbana0.24
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.35
Vinton0.28
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.29
Washington0.12
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.69
Waukon3.44
Waukon 0.8 S 3.44
Winnebago0.70
Winthrop0.45

