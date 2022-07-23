 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Southern two-thirds of Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 7/23/22

  • Updated
KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (6).png

Although the rain from this morning was not very widespread, there were some higher totals through the central portions of eastern Iowa that saw up to an inch of rain.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (8).png

Along with the rain, we had some severe weather rumble through, and with that came some hail and wind reports, including this wind gust here in Dubuque reported at 62 mph. 

Below are the rainfall totals through this morning at 7 AM. There will more than likely be another list tomorrow after we see storms roll through later today. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.16
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
  
Anamosa 1 S0.83
Anamosa 3 SSW0.88
Asbury 0.6 S T  
Bearman0.11
Bellevue 9 NNW0.15
Bellevue LD 120.37
Cedar Falls 0.6 N T  
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.15
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.09
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.36
Central City0.54
Central City 6.7 W 0.56
Clutier0.06
Dubuque #30.20
Dysart0.37
Dysart 3.1 N 0.24
Eldora0.02
Elizabeth0.27
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.02
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.02
Hiawatha0.81
Ionia 2 W0.02
Iowa Falls0.02
La Porte City 5.1 NNW T  
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.03
Lowden0.17
Maquoketa 4 W0.23
Marion0.55
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.60
Middleburg0.12
Monticello0.30
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.09
Mount Carroll0.44
Olin0.51
Robins 0.8 SE 0.70
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.46
Solon 0.3 ESE T  
Stockton0.22
Tama0.03
Traer0.35
Urbana0.36
Vinton0.51
Vinton0.40
Winnebago0.11
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.25

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you