Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 7/23/22

Although the rain from this morning was not very widespread, there were some higher totals through the central portions of eastern Iowa that saw up to an inch of rain.
Along with the rain, we had some severe weather rumble through, and with that came some hail and wind reports, including this wind gust here in Dubuque reported at 62 mph.
Below are the rainfall totals through this morning at 7 AM. There will more than likely be another list tomorrow after we see storms roll through later today.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.16
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.83
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.88
|Asbury 0.6 S
|T
|Bearman
|0.11
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.15
|Bellevue LD 12
|0.37
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|T
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.15
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.09
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.36
|Central City
|0.54
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.56
|Clutier
|0.06
|Dubuque #3
|0.20
|Dysart
|0.37
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.24
|Eldora
|0.02
|Elizabeth
|0.27
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.02
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.02
|Hiawatha
|0.81
|Ionia 2 W
|0.02
|Iowa Falls
|0.02
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|T
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.03
|Lowden
|0.17
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.23
|Marion
|0.55
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.60
|Middleburg
|0.12
|Monticello
|0.30
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.09
|Mount Carroll
|0.44
|Olin
|0.51
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.70
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.46
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|T
|Stockton
|0.22
|Tama
|0.03
|Traer
|0.35
|Urbana
|0.36
|Vinton
|0.51
|Vinton
|0.40
|Winnebago
|0.11
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.25