Rainfall totals through 7 AM 6/2/23

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (29).png

Our western edge, along with our east central areas saw some rain. It was once again a feast or famine scenario. Some areas saw a good portion of rain, others saw absolutely nothing.

Below are the rainfall totals through 7 AM this morning. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.22
DubuqueT
Cedar RapidsT
Iowa CityT
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.13
Amana 4.7 W 0.25
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.66
Beaman0.61
BELLE PLAINE, IA0.22
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.13
Bloomington 3.5 N0.08
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.03
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.27
Cedar Rapids0.02
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW T  
Central City0.08
Central City 6.7 W 0.05
Central City, IA0.07
Charles City0.03
CLUTIER, IA0.33
Decorah 4.9SE T  
Dorchester 3 S0.05
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.30
Dysart0.20
East Dubuque 1.7 SET
Eastman 2.4 NNET
Eldora0.23
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.24
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.31
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.15
Ely 2.0 N 0.01
Fairfax 4.0 NW 
FAYETTE, IAT
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.13
GARWIN, IA0.76
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.14
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.48
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.02
HAMPTON, IA0.07
Haven 1 NE0.47
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.23
Hubbard0.07
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.37
IONIA 2W, IA0.28
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.17
Iowa City E0.05
IOWA CITY, IA0.14
IOWA FALLS, IA0.22
Ladora0.10
Lancaster0.07
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.35
Littleport0.08
LOWDEN, IA0.88
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA0.28
Marengo 3.6 N 0.19
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.04
Monticello, IA0.39
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.07
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.12
NEW HAMPTON, IA0.10
New Hartford0.31
New Providence0.21
Olin0.70
Osage 4.7 E 0.04
OSAGE, IA0.03
Parkersburg0.29
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.09
Platteville 1.1 NE0.39
Postville 5.5 NE 0.01
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 NT
Reinbeck0.56
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.86
Robins 0.8 SE 0.03
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.03
Sigourney, IA0.05
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.06
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.08
ST ANSGAR, IA0.17
Stacyville0.07
Steamboat Rock0.15
Tama0.56
Tipton0.45
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.23
Toledo 1 NW0.55
TRAER, IA0.60
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.21
Tripoli 2 N0.24
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.40
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.04
VINTON, IA0.03
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.32
Waupeton0.07
Waverly0.25
Wellman 4.0 E 0.34

