Rainfall totals through 7 AM 6/2/23

Our western edge, along with our east central areas saw some rain. It was once again a feast or famine scenario. Some areas saw a good portion of rain, others saw absolutely nothing.
Below are the rainfall totals through 7 AM this morning.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.22
|Dubuque
|T
|Cedar Rapids
|T
|Iowa City
|T
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.13
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.25
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|0.66
|Beaman
|0.61
|BELLE PLAINE, IA
|0.22
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|0.13
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.08
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.03
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.27
|Cedar Rapids
|0.02
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|T
|Central City
|0.08
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.05
|Central City, IA
|0.07
|Charles City
|0.03
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.33
|Decorah 4.9SE
|T
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.05
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.30
|Dysart
|0.20
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|T
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|T
|Eldora
|0.23
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.24
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.31
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.15
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.01
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|T
|FAYETTE, IA
|T
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.13
|GARWIN, IA
|0.76
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.14
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.48
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.02
|HAMPTON, IA
|0.07
|Haven 1 NE
|0.47
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.23
|Hubbard
|0.07
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.37
|IONIA 2W, IA
|0.28
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.17
|Iowa City E
|0.05
|IOWA CITY, IA
|0.14
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|0.22
|Ladora
|0.10
|Lancaster
|0.07
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.35
|Littleport
|0.08
|LOWDEN, IA
|0.88
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|0.28
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.19
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.04
|Monticello, IA
|0.39
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.07
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.12
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.10
|New Hartford
|0.31
|New Providence
|0.21
|Olin
|0.70
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.04
|OSAGE, IA
|0.03
|Parkersburg
|0.29
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.09
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.39
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.01
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|T
|Reinbeck
|0.56
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.86
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.03
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.03
|Sigourney, IA
|0.05
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.06
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.08
|ST ANSGAR, IA
|0.17
|Stacyville
|0.07
|Steamboat Rock
|0.15
|Tama
|0.56
|Tipton
|0.45
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.23
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.55
|TRAER, IA
|0.60
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.21
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.24
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.40
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.04
|VINTON, IA
|0.03
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.32
|Waupeton
|0.07
|Waverly
|0.25
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.34