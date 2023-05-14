Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 5/14

 Skip to main content
While we avoided the brunt of the severe weather minus a few hail reports in Iowa and Johnson counties, many areas saw a good portion of rain. Two hot spots were our far southern areas and our far northern and western areas. Below is the list of rainfall totals through 7 AM today (5/14). 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.11
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.02
Iowa City0.04
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.22
Algona 0.7 SE 0.23
Amana 4.7 W 0.56
Anamosa 0.6 ESE T  
Anamosa 3SSW, IAT
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.02
Beaman0.09
BELLE PLAINE, IA0.15
Bloomington 3.5 N0.09
Cedar Falls0.14
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.17
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.16
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.07
Central City0.06
Charles City0.89
CLUTIER, IA0.04
Coralville0.34
Decorah0.82
Decorah 7.9 ENE 1.27
Dubuque 1.0 SE T  
Dubuque 1.4 WNW T  
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.14
Dysart0.02
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.15
Eldora0.47
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.70
Eldorado 1 E0.64
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.04
Ely 0.5 SE 0.10
Ely 2.0 N 0.01
Fairbank0.08
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.08
FAYETTE, IA0.50
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.83
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.12
Grundy Center0.15
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.23
HAMPTON, IA0.40
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.30
Haven 1 NE0.15
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.04
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.02
Hubbard0.59
Independence0.12
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.12
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.12
Ionia 2 W0.71
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.03
IOWA CITY, IA0.10
IOWA FALLS, IA0.56
Kesley, IA0.27
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.02
Ladora0.17
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.18
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.00
LOWDEN, IAT
Marengo 3.6 N 0.10
Marion0.03
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.03
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.29
Monticello, IA0.20
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW T  
New Hampton1.05
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 1.05
New Hampton 0.4 SW 1.03
New Hartford0.37
New Providence0.76
New Providence 2 NE0.46
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 2.05
NORTH ENGLISH, IA1.69
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.04
Oelwein0.21
Osage 4.7 E 1.92
Parkersburg0.74
Parnell 0.1 SSW 1.35
Parnell 4 S0.50
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.17
Postville 5.5 NE 0.73
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.21
Prairie Du Chien, WI0.09
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.14
Riverside0.92
Robins 0.8 SE 0.06
Saratoga2.51
Sigourney0.41
Solon 0.3 ESE T  
ST ANSGAR, IA1.68
St. Ansgar2.11
Stacyville1.73
Stanley0.30
Steamboat Rock0.67
Steuben 4 SE0.13
Stockton, IL0.04
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA0.24
Swisher 0.4 NNE 0.01
SWISHER, IA0.01
Tama0.27
Tipton0.02
Toledo 1 NW0.12
TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.13
TRAER, IA0.03
Tripoli 2 N0.15
Urbana0.02
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.55
Washington 5.8 SW 0.27
WASHINGTON, IA0.36
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.10
WAUCOMA, IA1.15
Wellman 4.0 E 0.09
Williamsburg 0.6 SW 1.09
WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA0.83
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.14
Yellow River State Forest0.15

