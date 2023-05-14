Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 5/14

While we avoided the brunt of the severe weather minus a few hail reports in Iowa and Johnson counties, many areas saw a good portion of rain. Two hot spots were our far southern areas and our far northern and western areas. Below is the list of rainfall totals through 7 AM today (5/14).
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.11
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.02
|Iowa City
|0.04
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.22
|Algona 0.7 SE
|0.23
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.56
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|T
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|T
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.02
|Beaman
|0.09
|BELLE PLAINE, IA
|0.15
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.09
|Cedar Falls
|0.14
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.17
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.16
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.07
|Central City
|0.06
|Charles City
|0.89
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.04
|Coralville
|0.34
|Decorah
|0.82
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|1.27
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|T
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|T
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.14
|Dysart
|0.02
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.15
|Eldora
|0.47
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.70
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.64
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.04
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.10
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.01
|Fairbank
|0.08
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.08
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.50
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.83
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.12
|Grundy Center
|0.15
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.23
|HAMPTON, IA
|0.40
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.30
|Haven 1 NE
|0.15
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.04
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.02
|Hubbard
|0.59
|Independence
|0.12
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.12
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.12
|Ionia 2 W
|0.71
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.03
|IOWA CITY, IA
|0.10
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|0.56
|Kesley, IA
|0.27
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.02
|Ladora
|0.17
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.18
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.00
|LOWDEN, IA
|T
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.10
|Marion
|0.03
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.03
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.29
|Monticello, IA
|0.20
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|T
|New Hampton
|1.05
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|1.05
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|1.03
|New Hartford
|0.37
|New Providence
|0.76
|New Providence 2 NE
|0.46
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|2.05
|NORTH ENGLISH, IA
|1.69
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.04
|Oelwein
|0.21
|Osage 4.7 E
|1.92
|Parkersburg
|0.74
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|1.35
|Parnell 4 S
|0.50
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.17
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.73
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.21
|Prairie Du Chien, WI
|0.09
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.14
|Riverside
|0.92
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.06
|Saratoga
|2.51
|Sigourney
|0.41
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|T
|ST ANSGAR, IA
|1.68
|St. Ansgar
|2.11
|Stacyville
|1.73
|Stanley
|0.30
|Steamboat Rock
|0.67
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.13
|Stockton, IL
|0.04
|STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
|0.24
|Swisher 0.4 NNE
|0.01
|SWISHER, IA
|0.01
|Tama
|0.27
|Tipton
|0.02
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.12
|TOLEDO 3 N, IA
|0.13
|TRAER, IA
|0.03
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.15
|Urbana
|0.02
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.55
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.27
|WASHINGTON, IA
|0.36
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.10
|WAUCOMA, IA
|1.15
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.09
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|1.09
|WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA
|0.83
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.14
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.15