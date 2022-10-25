Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 10/25/22

We received some much-needed rain yesterday, with all of eastern Iowa getting in on the action. As you'll see through the totals below, it was fairly consistent across the board.
Below are the rainfall totals. These are the totals from 7 AM yesterday, 10/24, until 7 AM today, 10/25.
|City
|Forecast
|Waterloo
|1.06
|Dubuque
|0.46
|Cedar Rapids
|1.14
|Iowa City
|0.54
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.67
|Amana
|1.50
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.60
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.46
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|0.56
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.46
|Aurora
|0.68
|Beaman
|1.26
|BELLE PLAINE, IA
|1.10
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.11
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|0.15
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.80
|Boscobel
|0.74
|CASCADE, IA
|0.39
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.67
|Cedar Falls
|0.95
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|1.12
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|1.33
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.44
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|1.24
|Central City
|1.33
|Central City 6.7 W
|1.08
|CHARLES CITY, IA
|0.58
|CLUTIER, IA
|1.26
|Coralville
|0.65
|De Soto
|0.75
|Decorah
|1.13
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|1.25
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.49
|Dorchester 3 S
|1.17
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.52
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.42
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.41
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.46
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|1.15
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.68
|Dysart
|1.01
|Dysart 3.1 N
|1.08
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.27
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.76
|Eldora
|0.67
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.77
|Eldora 1.7 SSE
|1.01
|Eldorado 1 E
|1.16
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.89
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.93
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.96
|FAYETTE, IA
|1.80
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.72
|Garber
|0.95
|GARWIN, IA
|0.97
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.89
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.80
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.84
|HAMPTON, IA
|0.35
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.11
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.80
|Haven 1 NE
|0.96
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.80
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|1.11
|Independence
|1.13
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|1.08
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|1.27
|IONIA 2W, IA
|0.63
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.63
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.63
|IOWA CITY, IA
|0.67
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|0.45
|Kesley, IA
|0.89
|La Porte City
|1.21
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|1.18
|Ladora
|0.18
|Lancaster
|0.62
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.97
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.77
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.60
|Littleport
|0.85
|LOWDEN, IA
|0.46
|Lynxville 3 SW
|0.87
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|0.98
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|0.15
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|1.32
|Marengo 3.6 N
|1.26
|MARENGO, IA
|1.31
|Marion
|1.10
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|1.04
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|1.08
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.84
|Middleburg
|0.16
|Monticello, IA
|0.48
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|1.19
|Muscoda
|0.58
|NASHUA 2SW, IA
|0.59
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|1.04
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|1.08
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.95
|New Hartford
|0.82
|New Providence
|0.52
|New Providence 2 NE
|0.34
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.52
|NORTH ENGLISH, IA
|1.39
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.94
|Oelwein
|1.45
|OELWEIN 1E, IA
|1.40
|Olin
|0.44
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.47
|Oxford 3 E
|0.70
|Parkersburg
|0.78
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|1.42
|Parnell 4 S
|0.92
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.81
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.44
|Platteville
|0.19
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.44
|Postville 5.5 NE
|1.08
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.91
|Reinbeck
|1.21
|Riceville
|0.49
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.54
|Riverside
|0.53
|Robins 0.8 SE
|1.26
|Saratoga
|0.20
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|1.10
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.90
|Sigourney, IA
|1.25
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.71
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.70
|Spillville
|0.38
|ST ANSGAR, IA
|0.56
|Stacyville
|0.49
|STANLEY 4 W, IA
|1.23
|Steamboat Rock
|0.88
|Steuben
|0.80
|Stockton
|0.13
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.15
|STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
|0.99
|SWISHER, IA
|1.11
|Tama
|1.01
|Tipton
|0.64
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.65
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.61
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.77
|TOLEDO 3 N, IA
|1.01
|TRAER, IA
|1.10
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.23
|Urbana
|0.72
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|1.09
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|1.05
|Vinton Airport
|0.98
|VINTON, IA
|1.15
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.89
|WASHINGTON, IA
|0.76
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|1.28
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|1.15
|WAUCOMA, IA
|1.00
|Waupeton
|0.64
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.87
|WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA
|1.35
|Winnebago
|0.05
|Winthrop
|0.85
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.82
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.10