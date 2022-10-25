 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals Through 7 AM 10/25/22

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (20).png

We received some much-needed rain yesterday, with all of eastern Iowa getting in on the action. As you'll see through the totals below, it was fairly consistent across the board. 

Below are the rainfall totals. These are the totals from 7 AM yesterday, 10/24, until 7 AM today, 10/25.

CityForecast
Waterloo1.06
Dubuque0.46
Cedar Rapids1.14
Iowa City0.54
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.67
Amana1.50
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.60
Anamosa 1 S0.46
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.56
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.46
Aurora0.68
Beaman1.26
BELLE PLAINE, IA1.10
Bellevue 9 NNW0.11
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.15
Bloomington 3.5 N0.80
Boscobel0.74
CASCADE, IA0.39
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.67
Cedar Falls0.95
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 1.12
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 1.33
Center Junction 2.6 W 0.44
Center Point 0.6 NNW 1.24
Central City1.33
Central City 6.7 W 1.08
CHARLES CITY, IA0.58
CLUTIER, IA1.26
Coralville0.65
De Soto0.75
Decorah1.13
Decorah 7.9 ENE 1.25
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.49
Dorchester 3 S1.17
Dubuque #3, IA0.52
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.42
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.41
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.46
Dundee 1.4 NNE 1.15
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.68
Dysart1.01
Dysart 3.1 N 1.08
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.27
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.76
Eldora0.67
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.77
Eldora 1.7 SSE 1.01
Eldorado 1 E1.16
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.89
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.93
Ely 0.5 SE 0.96
FAYETTE, IA1.80
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.72
Garber0.95
GARWIN, IA0.97
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.89
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.80
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.84
HAMPTON, IA0.35
Hanover 0.2 NW0.11
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.80
Haven 1 NE0.96
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.80
Hudson 1.1 SSE 1.11
Independence1.13
Independence 0.6 ESE 1.08
Independence 0.9 WNW 1.27
IONIA 2W, IA0.63
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.63
Iowa City 4 NE0.63
IOWA CITY, IA0.67
IOWA FALLS, IA0.45
Kesley, IA0.89
La Porte City1.21
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 1.18
Ladora0.18
Lancaster0.62
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.97
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.77
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.60
Littleport0.85
LOWDEN, IA0.46
Lynxville 3 SW0.87
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA0.98
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.15
Marengo 2.6 SSW 1.32
Marengo 3.6 N 1.26
MARENGO, IA1.31
Marion1.10
Marion 0.4 NNW 1.04
Marion 1.7 NNW 1.08
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.84
Middleburg0.16
Monticello, IA0.48
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 1.19
Muscoda0.58
NASHUA 2SW, IA0.59
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 1.04
New Hampton 0.4 SW 1.08
NEW HAMPTON, IA0.95
New Hartford0.82
New Providence0.52
New Providence 2 NE0.34
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.52
NORTH ENGLISH, IA1.39
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.94
Oelwein1.45
OELWEIN 1E, IA1.40
Olin0.44
Osage 4.7 E 0.47
Oxford 3 E0.70
Parkersburg0.78
Parnell 0.1 SSW 1.42
Parnell 4 S0.92
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.81
Peosta 2.9 E 0.44
Platteville0.19
Platteville 1.1 NE0.44
Postville 5.5 NE 1.08
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.91
Reinbeck1.21
Riceville0.49
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.54
Riverside0.53
Robins 0.8 SE 1.26
Saratoga0.20
Shellsburg 2.9 S 1.10
Sigourney 2 S0.90
Sigourney, IA1.25
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.71
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.70
Spillville0.38
ST ANSGAR, IA0.56
Stacyville0.49
STANLEY 4 W, IA1.23
Steamboat Rock0.88
Steuben0.80
Stockton0.13
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.15
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA0.99
SWISHER, IA1.11
Tama1.01
Tipton0.64
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.65
Tipton 0.7 N 0.61
Toledo 1 NW0.77
TOLEDO 3 N, IA1.01
TRAER, IA1.10
Tripoli 2 N0.23
Urbana0.72
Vining 0.2 ENE 1.09
Vinton 3.6 SE 1.05
Vinton Airport0.98
VINTON, IA1.15
Washington 5.8 SW 0.89
WASHINGTON, IA0.76
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 1.28
Waucoma 3.2 S 1.15
WAUCOMA, IA1.00
Waupeton0.64
Wellman 4.0 E 0.87
WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA1.35
Winnebago0.05
Winthrop0.85
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.82
Yellow River State Forest0.10

