Rainfall totals Sunday into Monday 8/14

We had a round of light rain showers come through Sunday morning, mainly for our western and northern counties. This was followed by a long break in the action until additional showers developed in the east overnight into Monday morning.
Here is a full list of 24-Hour rainfall totals from 7 AM Sunday 8/13 to 7 Am Monday 8/14. Note that there was some additional rainfall in Dubuque after 7 AM for a total 0f 0.44" through 8 AM.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|T
|Dubuque
|0.41
|Cedar Rapids
|0.06
|Iowa City
|0.19
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.19
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.26
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.91
|Aurora
|0.28
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.14
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.30
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.95
|Cedar Falls
|0.04
|Cedar Falls
|0.05
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.06
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.07
|Cedar Rapids
|0.15
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.24
|Cedar Rapids 5.8 N
|0.32
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.09
|Central City
|0.54
|Clarence 3.9 S
|0.15
|Coralville
|0.21
|Coralville Lake
|0.16
|De Soto
|0.17
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.12
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.50
|Dubuque
|0.73
|Dubuque
|0.49
|Dubuque #2
|0.52
|Dubuque #3
|0.56
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.70
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.72
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.48
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.32
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.76
|Dysart
|0.01
|East Dubuque 1.7 ENE
|0.88
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.47
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.04
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.04
|Elizabeth
|0.22
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.09
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.63
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.14
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.28
|Fairbank
|0.03
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.24
|Fayette
|0.10
|Fort Atkinson 2.6 W
|0.20
|Grundy Center
|0.02
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.25
|Hampton
|0.23
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.21
|Haven 1 NE
|0.01
|Independence
|0.06
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.07
|Ionia 2 W
|0.20
|Iowa City
|0.15
|Iowa City
|0.18
|Iowa City
|0.22
|Iowa City
|0.25
|Iowa City
|0.19
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.20
|Iowa Falls
|0.07
|Kesley
|0.20
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.04
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.07
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.05
|Littleport
|0.23
|Lone Tree
|0.08
|Lowden
|0.34
|Manchester
|0.17
|Manchester No. 2
|0.24
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.20
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.02
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.15
|Marion
|0.58
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.33
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.31
|McGregor
|0.02
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.22
|Monticello
|0.80
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.18
|New Hampton
|0.14
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.16
|New Hartford
|0.08
|Oelwein
|0.02
|Oelwein 1 E
|T
|Osage
|0.24
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.15
|Oxford 3 E
|0.03
|Parkersburg
|0.13
|Parnell
|0.07
|Parnell 4 S
|0.11
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.25
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|1.15
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.10
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.23
|Reinbeck
|0.02
|Reinbeck
|0.03
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.56
|Riverside
|0.07
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.49
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.05
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.10
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.11
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.06
|Spillville
|0.07
|St. Ansgar
|0.30
|Stanley
|0.02
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.10
|Stockton
|0.29
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.29
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|0.24
|Tipton
|0.10
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.15
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.01
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.06
|Urbana
|0.09
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.08
|Vinton
|0.03
|Washington
|0.07
|Washington
|0.07
|Waterloo
|0.05
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.04
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.09
|Waupeton
|1.14
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.10
|West Branch 2.0 NNW
|0.19
|West Branch 2.3 SSW
|0.07
|Winthrop
|0.07
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.03