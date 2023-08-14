 Skip to main content
Rainfall totals Sunday into Monday 8/14

We had a round of light rain showers come through Sunday morning, mainly for our western and northern counties. This was followed by a long break in the action until additional showers developed in the east overnight into Monday morning.

Here is a full list of 24-Hour rainfall totals from 7 AM Sunday 8/13 to 7 Am Monday 8/14. Note that there was some additional rainfall in Dubuque after 7 AM for a total 0f 0.44" through 8 AM.

CityAmount
WaterlooT
Dubuque0.41
Cedar Rapids0.06
Iowa City0.19
  
Anamosa 1 S0.19
Anamosa 3 SSW0.26
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.91
Aurora0.28
Bellevue L&D 120.14
Bloomington 3.5 N0.30
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.95
Cedar Falls0.04
Cedar Falls0.05
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.06
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.07
Cedar Rapids0.15
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.24
Cedar Rapids 5.8 N 0.32
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.09
Central City0.54
Clarence 3.9 S 0.15
Coralville0.21
Coralville Lake0.16
De Soto0.17
Decorah 4.9SE 0.12
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.50
Dubuque0.73
Dubuque0.49
Dubuque #20.52
Dubuque #30.56
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.70
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.72
Dubuque L&D 110.48
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.32
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.76
Dysart0.01
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE0.88
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.47
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.04
Eldorado 1 E0.04
Elizabeth0.22
Elkader 6 SSW0.09
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.63
Ely 0.5 SE 0.14
Ely 2.0 N 0.28
Fairbank0.03
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.24
Fayette0.10
Fort Atkinson 2.6 W 0.20
Grundy Center0.02
Guttenberg L&D 100.25
Hampton0.23
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.21
Haven 1 NE0.01
Independence0.06
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.07
Ionia 2 W0.20
Iowa City0.15
Iowa City0.18
Iowa City0.22
Iowa City0.25
Iowa City0.19
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.20
Iowa Falls0.07
Kesley0.20
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.04
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.07
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.05
Littleport0.23
Lone Tree0.08
Lowden0.34
Manchester0.17
Manchester No. 20.24
Maquoketa 4 W0.20
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.02
Marengo 3.6 N 0.15
Marion0.58
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.33
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.31
McGregor0.02
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.22
Monticello0.80
Nashua 2 SW0.18
New Hampton0.14
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.16
New Hartford0.08
Oelwein0.02
Oelwein 1 ET
Osage0.24
Osage 4.7 E 0.15
Oxford 3 E0.03
Parkersburg0.13
Parnell0.07
Parnell 4 S0.11
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.25
Platteville 1.1 NE1.15
Prairie Du Chien0.10
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.23
Reinbeck0.02
Reinbeck0.03
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.56
Riverside0.07
Robins 0.8 SE 0.49
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.05
Sigourney 2 S0.10
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.11
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.06
Spillville0.07
St. Ansgar0.30
Stanley0.02
Steuben 4 SE0.10
Stockton0.29
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.29
Stockton 4.6 NW 0.24
Tipton0.10
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.15
Toledo 1 NW0.01
Tripoli 2 N0.06
Urbana0.09
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.08
Vinton0.03
Washington0.07
Washington0.07
Waterloo0.05
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.04
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.09
Waupeton1.14
Wellman 4.0 E 0.10
West Branch 2.0 NNW 0.19
West Branch 2.3 SSW 0.07
Winthrop0.07
Yellow River State Forest0.03

