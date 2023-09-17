Rainfall Totals: Saturday 09/16/2023

A cold front moved through the area yesterday afternoon which sparked some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area, primarily in southern and eastern areas. There were also a few storms across northern areas towards Winneshiek and Allamakee counties. Some of the storms that developed were even on the stronger side and produced some small hail. Overall though, rainfall was not widespread, not drought-busting.
Here's the full list of rainfall totals:
|City:
|Amount:
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.19
|Cedar Rapids
|0.01
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.16
|Amana
|0.03
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.25
|Anamosa 1S
|0.07
|Anamosa 3SSW
|0.13
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.44
|Belle Plaine
|T
|Bellevue 9NNW
|0.07
|Bellevue LD 12
|0.23
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.41
|Boscobel
|0.39
|Boscobel Airport
|0.34
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.22
|Cedar Falls
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids 2
|0.02
|Decorah
|0.01
|Dorchester 3S
|0.09
|Dubuque
|0.61
|Dubuque #3
|0.36
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.17
|Dubuque 2
|0.26
|Dubuque 3
|0.17
|Dubuque 4
|0.11
|Dubuque L&D #11
|0.33
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.07
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.28
|Elizabeth
|0.05
|Elkader 6SSW
|T
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.02
|Fairfield 5.7 NNE
|0.30
|Fayette
|0.02
|Forest City 2NNE
|0.03
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.05
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.07
|Grinnell
|0.01
|Guttenburg L&D 10
|0.66
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.25
|Holy Cross 1.8 E
|0.18
|Hubbard
|0.03
|Iowa Falls
|0.12
|JCEM Hills
|0.02
|Lancaster
|0.10
|Lancaster #2
|0.16
|Lone tree 5SW
|0.06
|Lowden
|0.03
|Lynxville 3SW
|0.06
|Manchester
|0.04
|Marquette
|0.03
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.11
|Middleburg
|0.04
|Mount Carroll
|0.15
|Muscoda
|0.21
|Muscoda #2
|0.08
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.20
|New Hampton
|0.13
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.15
|New Providence
|0.04
|Olin
|0.01
|Parkersburg
|0.03
|Parnell 4S
|0.01
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.48
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.09
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.26
|Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE
|0.41
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.37
|Riverside
|0.05
|Robins
|0.01
|Sigourney 2S
|0.09
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|T
|Spillville
|0.19
|Stanley
|0.01
|Steuben
|0.53
|Steuben 4SE
|0.14
|Stockton 3NNE
|0.03
|Strawberry Point
|0.01
|Tipton
|0.14
|Washingtno
|0.11
|Washington
|0.09
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.01
|Wineebago
|0.20
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.30