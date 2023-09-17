 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals: Saturday 09/16/2023

  • Updated
A cold front moved through the area yesterday afternoon which sparked some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area, primarily in southern and eastern areas. There were also a few storms across northern areas towards Winneshiek and Allamakee counties. Some of the storms that developed were even on the stronger side and produced some small hail. Overall though, rainfall was not widespread, not drought-busting.

KWWL 2023 MAX Storm ED (3).png

Here's the full list of rainfall totals:

City:Amount:
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.19
Cedar Rapids0.01
Iowa City0.00
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N0.16
Amana0.03
Anamosa 0.6 ESE0.25
Anamosa 1S0.07
Anamosa 3SSW0.13
Asbury 0.4 SW0.44
Belle PlaineT
Bellevue 9NNW0.07
Bellevue LD 120.23
Bloomington 3.5 N0.41
Boscobel0.39
Boscobel Airport0.34
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.22
Cedar Falls0.01
Cedar Rapids 20.02
Decorah0.01
Dorchester 3S0.09
Dubuque0.61
Dubuque #30.36
Dubuque 1.4 WNW0.17
Dubuque 20.26
Dubuque 30.17
Dubuque 40.11
Dubuque L&D #110.33
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.07
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.28
Elizabeth0.05
Elkader 6SSWT
Ely 2.0 N0.02
Fairfield 5.7 NNE0.30
Fayette0.02
Forest City 2NNE0.03
Fredericksburg 0.3 S0.05
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.07
Grinnell0.01
Guttenburg L&D 100.66
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW0.25
Holy Cross 1.8 E0.18
Hubbard0.03
Iowa Falls0.12
JCEM Hills0.02
Lancaster0.10
Lancaster #20.16
Lone tree 5SW0.06
Lowden0.03
Lynxville 3SW0.06
Manchester0.04
Marquette0.03
McGregor 6.4 WNW0.11
Middleburg0.04
Mount Carroll0.15
Muscoda0.21
Muscoda #20.08
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.20
New Hampton0.13
New Hampton 0.4 SW0.15
New Providence0.04
Olin0.01
Parkersburg0.03
Parnell 4S0.01
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.48
Postville 5.5 NE0.09
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.26
Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE0.41
Rickardsville 0.2 W0.37
Riverside0.05
Robins0.01
Sigourney 2S0.09
Solon 0.4 WNWT
Spillville0.19
Stanley0.01
Steuben0.53
Steuben 4SE0.14
Stockton 3NNE0.03
Strawberry Point0.01
Tipton0.14
Washingtno0.11
Washington0.09
Wellman 4.0 E0.01
Wineebago0.20
Yellow River State Forest0.30

