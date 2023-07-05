 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals Overnight 7/4-7/5

Another batch of showers and storms rolled through late last night into early this morning for our western and far northern areas. Below are the rain totals. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
  
ALLISON, IA0.10
CALMAR, IA0.05
Charles City0.07
Decorah 4.9SE 0.06
Eldorado 1 E0.14
Elkader 6.8 WSW T  
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.08
Fort Atkinson 2.6 W 0.21
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.14
GRUNDY CENTER, IAT
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.05
IONIA 2W, IA0.13
IOWA FALLS, IA0.06
Kesley, IA0.03
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.10
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.58
McGregor 6.4 WNW T  
NASHUA 2SW, IA0.13
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.30
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.19
NEW HAMPTON, IA0.17
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 1.07
Osage 4.7 E 0.50
OSAGE, IA0.23
Parkersburg0.26
Postville 5.5 NE 0.19
Riceville0.51
Saratoga0.47
ST ANSGAR, IAT
Steamboat Rock0.03
Tripoli 2 N0.20
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.11
WAUCOMA, IA0.07
WAUKON, IAT
Waverly0.55
