Rainfall Totals Overnight 7/4-7/5

Another batch of showers and storms rolled through late last night into early this morning for our western and far northern areas. Below are the rain totals.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|ALLISON, IA
|0.10
|CALMAR, IA
|0.05
|Charles City
|0.07
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.06
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.14
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|T
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.08
|Fort Atkinson 2.6 W
|0.21
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.14
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|T
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.05
|IONIA 2W, IA
|0.13
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|0.06
|Kesley, IA
|0.03
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.10
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.58
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|T
|NASHUA 2SW, IA
|0.13
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.30
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.19
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.17
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|1.07
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.50
|OSAGE, IA
|0.23
|Parkersburg
|0.26
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.19
|Riceville
|0.51
|Saratoga
|0.47
|ST ANSGAR, IA
|T
|Steamboat Rock
|0.03
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.20
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.11
|WAUCOMA, IA
|0.07
|WAUKON, IA
|T
|Waverly
|0.55