Rainfall totals Monday 8/1 through Tuesday 8/2

Like yesterday morning, a lone storm rode along the warm front through our southwestern counties early this morning. It produced heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and a 51 mph gust in Iowa City. It was warned at times but no damage has been reported.
Here is a full list of totals below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.32
|Iowa City
|0.51
|Amana
|0.50
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|T
|Beaman
|0.46
|Cedar Rapids (SW)
|0.41
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.30
|Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW
|0.20
|Clutier
|0.07
|Coralville
|0.60
|Coralville Lake
|0.77
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.45
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.02
|Haven 1 NE
|0.32
|Hills
|0.19
|Iowa City
|0.25
|Iowa City (East)
|0.76
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.69
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.71
|Kinnick Stadium
|0.55
|Ladora
|0.02
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.08
|Lone Tree
|0.07
|Lowden
|0.26
|Marengo
|0.35
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.18
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.43
|Marshalltown
|0.14
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|0.33
|Olin
|0.05
|Oxford 3 E
|0.37
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.10
|Riverside
|0.04
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.06
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.20
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.22
|Tipton
|0.22
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.15
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.03
|Toledo 3 N
|0.11
|Traer
|0.02
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.35
|Vinton
|0.03
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.03
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.01
|West Branch 2.0 NNW
|0.58