Rainfall totals Monday 8/1 through Tuesday 8/2

  • 0

Like yesterday morning, a lone storm rode along the warm front through our southwestern counties early this morning. It produced heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and a 51 mph gust in Iowa City. It was warned at times but no damage has been reported.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is a full list of totals below.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.32
Iowa City0.51
  
Amana0.50
Anamosa 3 SSWT
Beaman0.46
Cedar Rapids (SW)0.41
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.30
Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 0.20
Clutier0.07
Coralville0.60
Coralville Lake0.77
Ely 0.5 SE 0.45
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.02
Haven 1 NE0.32
Hills0.19
Iowa City0.25
Iowa City (East)0.76
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.69
Iowa City 4 NE0.71
Kinnick Stadium0.55
Ladora0.02
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.08
Lone Tree0.07
Lowden0.26
Marengo0.35
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.18
Marengo 3.6 N 0.43
Marshalltown0.14
North Liberty 1.4 NNE 0.33
Olin0.05
Oxford 3 E0.37
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.10
Riverside0.04
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.06
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.20
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.22
Tipton0.22
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.15
Toledo 1 NW0.03
Toledo 3 N0.11
Traer0.02
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.35
Vinton0.03
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.03
Wellman 4.0 E 0.01
West Branch 2.0 NNW 0.58

Tags

