Rainfall totals from Wednesday 8/3

We had a couple rounds of storms yesterday, with widespread rainfall in the morning and a skinny line of storms in the evening as the cold front came through. The northwestern portion of the viewing area skimped out but Delaware County had multiple reports over an inch of rainfall and across much of the area reports of 0.25" to 1" of rain.
There were some severe gusts reported with some of the morning storms, mainly in Linn County and Delaware County near Manchester with tree damage, powerline damage, and estimates of 60 mph gusts.
The second round of storms in the evening produced a few funnel clouds, none of which are believed to have reach the ground. These types of funnels rarely turn into tornadoes.
This is what the evening round of storms looked like from Cassville, WI.
Here is a full list of rainfall totals below, featuring 126 reports.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.01
|Dubque
|0.08
|Cedar Rapids
|0.32
|Iowa City
|0.10
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.22
|Amana
|0.96
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.06
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.11
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.19
|Aurora
|0.12
|Beaman
|0.03
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.18
|Cascade
|0.05
|Cedar Falls
|0.02
|Cedar Falls
|0.04
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.02
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.02
|Cedar Rapids (South)
|0.38
|Cedar Rapids (West)
|0.90
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.40
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.67
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.04
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.41
|Central City
|0.47
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.76
|Charles City
|T
|Clutier
|0.08
|Coralville
|0.11
|Coralville Lake
|0.08
|Dubuque
|0.07
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.09
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.09
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.10
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.14
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.51
|Dysart
|0.45
|Dysart (North)
|0.72
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.42
|Eagle Center
|0.03
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.21
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.98
|Elizabeth
|0.20
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.01
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.04
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.28
|Fairbank
|0.06
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.39
|Garber
|0.08
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.23
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.05
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.57
|Hills
|0.19
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.24
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.11
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.08
|Independence
|0.47
|Independence (Wapsi River)
|0.22
|Iowa City
|0.10
|Iowa City (East)
|0.11
|Iowa City 1 E
|0.08
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.11
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.12
|La Porte City
|0.46
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.06
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.53
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.15
|Littleport
|0.04
|Lone Tree
|0.07
|Lowden
|0.14
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.55
|Manchester
|1.60
|Manchester No. 2
|2.11
|marengo
|0.35
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.74
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.30
|Marion
|0.69
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.69
|Marshalltown
|T
|Martelle 1.0 N
|0.12
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.04
|Monticello
|0.14
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.71
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|1.25
|New Hartford
|0.02
|North English
|0.18
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.13
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|0.19
|Oelwein
|0.06
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.06
|Olin
|0.13
|Oxford 3 E
|0.17
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.28
|Parnell 4 S
|0.12
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|1.26
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.55
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.55
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.35
|Reinbeck
|0.05
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.49
|Riverside
|0.08
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.68
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.52
|Sigourney
|0.14
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.14
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.15
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.82
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.18
|Tama
|0.09
|Tipton
|0.20
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.16
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.05
|Toledo 3 N
|0.07
|Traer
|0.24
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.02
|Urbana
|0.79
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.65
|Vinton
|0.56
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.76
|Washington
|0.12
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.19
|Waterloo
|0.07
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.03
|Waupeton
|0.35
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.11
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.11
|Winthrop
|0.84