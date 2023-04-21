 Skip to main content
Rainfall totals from Thursday 4/20

It has been a wet few days. Yesterday was the final push of showers and storms that came in multiple rounds. You can find the previous two days' totals here. 

Here is a full list of totals from Thursday after 7 AM here. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.30
Dubuque0.15
Cedar Rapids0.09
Iowa City0.18
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.20
Amana0.13
Amana 4.7 W 0.57
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.12
Anamosa 1 S0.11
Anamosa 3 SSW0.12
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.25
Aurora0.15
Beaman0.46
Belle Plaine0.09
Belle Plaine 3 S0.14
Bloomington 3.5 N0.11
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.11
Cedar Falls0.28
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.25
Cedar Falls(Cedar River)0.25
Cedar Rapids0.41
Cedar Rapids0.13
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.11
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.12
Center Junction 2.6 W 0.17
Central City0.10
Central City 6.7 W 0.10
Clutier0.22
Coralville0.16
Coralville 1.4 S 0.24
Coralville Lake0.15
Decorah0.33
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.58
Dorchester 3 S0.53
Dubuque0.12
Dubuque0.12
Dubuque #30.14
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.14
Dubuque L&D 110.15
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.16
Dysart0.18
Dysart 3.1 N 0.21
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE0.12
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.13
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.20
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.57
Eldorado 1 E0.35
Elizabeth0.04
Elkader 6 SSW0.25
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.32
Ely 0.5 SE 0.11
Fairbank0.29
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.42
Galena 5.7 E0.10
Garber0.09
Garwin0.27
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.23
Grundy Center0.33
Grundy Center0.19
Guttenberg L&D 100.12
Hampton0.64
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.22
Haven 1 NE0.12
Hills0.22
Independence0.21
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.25
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.24
Ionia 2 W0.64
Iowa City0.22
Iowa City0.20
Iowa City0.23
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.22
Iowa City 4 NE0.17
Iowa Falls0.52
Ladora0.07
Lancaster 4 SW0.07
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.25
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.15
Littleport0.10
Lowden0.15
Lynxville Dam 90.20
Manchester No. 20.14
Maquoketa 4 W0.20
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.13
Marion0.13
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.11
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.10
Marquette0.19
Marshalltown0.47
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.19
Monona 9.8 N 0.25
Monticello0.16
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.24
Nashua 2 SW0.61
New hampton0.59
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.27
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.56
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.60
New Hartford0.34
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.82
North English0.14
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.19
Oelwein0.24
Oelwein 1 E0.17
Olin0.15
Osage0.52
Osage 4.7 E 0.52
Oxford 3 E0.10
Parkersburg0.45
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.18
Parnell 4 S0.15
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.18
Prairie Du Chien0.15
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.21
Reinbeck0.25
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.13
Riverside0.22
Robins 0.8 SE 0.11
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.14
Sigourney0.10
Sigourney 2 S0.16
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.20
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.18
Spillville0.58
Stanley0.15
Steuben 4 SE0.20
Stockton0.08
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.08
Stockton 4.6 NW0.07
Strawberry Point0.16
Tama0.16
Tipton0.09
Tipton 0.7 N 0.19
Toledo 1 NW0.13
Toledo 3 N0.16
Tripoli 2 N0.18
Urbana0.08
Vinton0.05
Washington0.25
Washington0.20
Waterloo0.29
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.37
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.35
Waucoma0.45
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.50
Wellman 4.0 E 0.28
Williamsburg 0.6 SW 0.16
Williamsburg 3 SE0.15
Winthrop0.12
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.03
Yellow River State Forest0.22

Tags

