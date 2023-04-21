Rainfall totals from Thursday 4/20

It has been a wet few days. Yesterday was the final push of showers and storms that came in multiple rounds. You can find the previous two days' totals here.
Here is a full list of totals from Thursday after 7 AM here.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.30
|Dubuque
|0.15
|Cedar Rapids
|0.09
|Iowa City
|0.18
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.20
|Amana
|0.13
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.57
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.12
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.11
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.12
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.25
|Aurora
|0.15
|Beaman
|0.46
|Belle Plaine
|0.09
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.14
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.11
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.11
|Cedar Falls
|0.28
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.25
|Cedar Falls(Cedar River)
|0.25
|Cedar Rapids
|0.41
|Cedar Rapids
|0.13
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.11
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.12
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.17
|Central City
|0.10
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.10
|Clutier
|0.22
|Coralville
|0.16
|Coralville 1.4 S
|0.24
|Coralville Lake
|0.15
|Decorah
|0.33
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.58
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.53
|Dubuque
|0.12
|Dubuque
|0.12
|Dubuque #3
|0.14
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.14
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.15
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.16
|Dysart
|0.18
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.21
|East Dubuque 1.7 ENE
|0.12
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.13
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.20
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.57
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.35
|Elizabeth
|0.04
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.25
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.32
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.11
|Fairbank
|0.29
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.42
|Galena 5.7 E
|0.10
|Garber
|0.09
|Garwin
|0.27
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.23
|Grundy Center
|0.33
|Grundy Center
|0.19
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.12
|Hampton
|0.64
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.22
|Haven 1 NE
|0.12
|Hills
|0.22
|Independence
|0.21
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.25
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.24
|Ionia 2 W
|0.64
|Iowa City
|0.22
|Iowa City
|0.20
|Iowa City
|0.23
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.22
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.17
|Iowa Falls
|0.52
|Ladora
|0.07
|Lancaster 4 SW
|0.07
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.25
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.15
|Littleport
|0.10
|Lowden
|0.15
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.20
|Manchester No. 2
|0.14
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.20
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.13
|Marion
|0.13
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.11
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.10
|Marquette
|0.19
|Marshalltown
|0.47
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.19
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.25
|Monticello
|0.16
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.24
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.61
|New hampton
|0.59
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.27
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.56
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.60
|New Hartford
|0.34
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.82
|North English
|0.14
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.19
|Oelwein
|0.24
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.17
|Olin
|0.15
|Osage
|0.52
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.52
|Oxford 3 E
|0.10
|Parkersburg
|0.45
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.18
|Parnell 4 S
|0.15
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.18
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.15
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.21
|Reinbeck
|0.25
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.13
|Riverside
|0.22
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.11
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.14
|Sigourney
|0.10
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.16
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.20
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.18
|Spillville
|0.58
|Stanley
|0.15
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.20
|Stockton
|0.08
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.08
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|0.07
|Strawberry Point
|0.16
|Tama
|0.16
|Tipton
|0.09
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.19
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.13
|Toledo 3 N
|0.16
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.18
|Urbana
|0.08
|Vinton
|0.05
|Washington
|0.25
|Washington
|0.20
|Waterloo
|0.29
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.37
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.35
|Waucoma
|0.45
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.50
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.28
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|0.16
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.15
|Winthrop
|0.12
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.03
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.22