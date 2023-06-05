Rainfall totals from Sunday 6/4

We saw another day of pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon hours of peak heating. This time, there was a little more coverage for areas along and west of I-380.
Here is a handful of rainfall totals from Sunday afternoon below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.01
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.36
|Iowa City
|T
|Amana
|0.03
|Belle Plaine
|0.04
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.02
|Cedar Falls
|0.02
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.07
|Cedar Rapids
|0.05
|Cedar Rapids
|0.07
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.08
|Central City
|0.07
|Coralville Lake
|0.24
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.25
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.57
|Garwin
|0.16
|Grundy Center
|0.08
|Haven 1 NE
|0.02
|Iowa City
|T
|iowa City
|0.12
|Iowa City
|0.19
|Iowa City – Kinnick Stadium
|0.13
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.42
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.27
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.01
|Lone Tree
|0.27
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.03
|New hartford
|0.18
|Reinbeck
|0.03
|Riverside
|0.13
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.09
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.10
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.11
|Tama
|0.04
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.24
|Urbana
|0.14
|Vinton
|0.16
|Waterloo
|0.02
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.10