Rainfall totals from Sunday 6/4

We saw another day of pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon hours of peak heating. This time, there was a little more coverage for areas along and west of I-380. 

Here is a handful of rainfall totals from Sunday afternoon below. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.01
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.36
Iowa CityT
  
Amana0.03
Belle Plaine0.04
Belle Plaine 3 S0.02
Cedar Falls0.02
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.07
Cedar Rapids0.05
Cedar Rapids0.07
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.08
Central City0.07
Coralville Lake0.24
Ely 0.5 SE 0.25
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.57
Garwin0.16
Grundy Center0.08
Haven 1 NE0.02
Iowa CityT
iowa City0.12
Iowa City0.19
Iowa City – Kinnick Stadium0.13
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.42
Iowa City 4 NE0.27
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.01
Lone Tree0.27
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.03
New hartford0.18
Reinbeck0.03
Riverside0.13
Sigourney 2 S0.09
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.10
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.11
Tama0.04
Toledo 1 NW0.24
Urbana0.14
Vinton0.16
Waterloo0.02
Wellman 4.0 E 0.10

