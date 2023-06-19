Rainfall totals from Sunday 6/18

We had another great round of rain on Sunday. Combined with Saturday's rain, most of the area saw some appreciable rainfall. Sunday featured some isolated showers and storms in the morning and throughout the afternoon along with a few scattered PM storms that produced a strip of heavy rain right down the middle of the area.
Here is a full list of the 24-hour rainfall totals from 7 AM Sunday 6/18 to 7 AM Monday 6/19.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.10
|Cedar Rapids
|0.02
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Amana
|1.36
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.02
|Aurora
|0.66
|Belle Plaine
|0.27
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.14
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.03
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.09
|Cedar Falls
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids
|0.41
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.34
|Cedar Rapids 3 NNE
|1
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.49
|Central City
|0.24
|Clutier
|0.15
|Decorah
|0.20
|Decorah
|1.19
|Decorah 4.9SE
|2.43
|Decorah 8 ENE
|1.56
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.02
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.09
|Dubuque
|0.18
|Dubuque
|0.20
|Dubuque
|0.08
|Dubuque #3
|0.02
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.03
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.25
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.03
|Dysart
|0.52
|East Dubuque 1.7 ENE
|0.42
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.17
|Eastman
|0.42
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.90
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.35
|Elizabeth
|T
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.32
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.06
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.06
|Fairbank
|0.33
|Fayette
|0.38
|Galena 5.7 E
|0.02
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.85
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.43
|Haven 1 NE
|0.11
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.28
|Independence
|0.97
|Independence
|2.23
|Independence
|2.09
|Independence
|1.07
|Independence
|2.31
|Independence
|2.07
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|2.23
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|2.38
|Independence 1 SW
|2.07
|Independence E
|1.07
|Independence W
|2.31
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.05
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.17
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.42
|Littleport
|0.15
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.35
|Manchester
|0.26
|Manchester No. 2
|0.35
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.12
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.10
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.18
|Marion
|0.54
|Marion
|0.22
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.34
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.35
|Marquette
|0.28
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.11
|New Hampton
|0.27
|New Hampton
|0.17
|Oelwein
|0.11
|Olin
|0.03
|Oxford 3 E
|0.11
|Parnell
|1.35
|Parnell 4 S
|0.55
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.21
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.28
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.43
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.31
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.47
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.03
|Stanley
|0.36
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.43
|Stockton
|0.03
|Tama
|0.20
|Tipton
|0.30
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.04
|Traer
|0.02
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.30
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.06
|Urbana
|0.30
|Vinton
|0.06
|Washington
|T
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.06
|Waterloo
|0.01
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.10
|Winthrop
|0.03
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.14