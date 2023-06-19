 Skip to main content
Rainfall totals from Sunday 6/18

We had another great round of rain on Sunday. Combined with Saturday's rain, most of the area saw some appreciable rainfall. Sunday featured some isolated showers and storms in the morning and throughout the afternoon along with a few scattered PM storms that produced a strip of heavy rain right down the middle of the area. 

Here is a full list of the 24-hour rainfall totals from 7 AM Sunday 6/18 to 7 AM Monday 6/19.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.10
Cedar Rapids0.02
Iowa City0.00
  
Amana1.36
Anamosa 3 SSW0.02
Aurora0.66
Belle Plaine0.27
Belle Plaine 3 S0.14
Bloomington 3.5 N0.03
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.09
Cedar Falls0.01
Cedar Rapids0.41
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.34
Cedar Rapids 3 NNE1
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.49
Central City0.24
Clutier0.15
Decorah0.20
Decorah1.19
Decorah 4.9SE 2.43
Decorah 8 ENE1.56
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.02
Dorchester 3 S0.09
Dubuque0.18
Dubuque0.20
Dubuque0.08
Dubuque #30.02
Dubuque L&D 110.03
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.25
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.03
Dysart0.52
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE0.42
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.17
Eastman0.42
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.90
Eldorado 1 E0.35
ElizabethT
Elkader 6 SSW0.32
Ely 0.5 SE 0.06
Ely 2.0 N 0.06
Fairbank0.33
Fayette0.38
Galena 5.7 E0.02
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.85
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.43
Haven 1 NE0.11
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.28
Independence0.97
Independence2.23
Independence2.09
Independence1.07
Independence2.31
Independence2.07
Independence 0.6 ESE 2.23
Independence 0.9 WNW 2.38
Independence 1 SW2.07
Independence E1.07
Independence W2.31
Iowa City 4 NE0.05
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.17
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.42
Littleport0.15
Lynxville Dam 90.35
Manchester0.26
Manchester No. 20.35
Maquoketa 4 W0.12
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.10
Marengo 3.6 N 0.18
Marion0.54
Marion0.22
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.34
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.35
Marquette0.28
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.11
New Hampton0.27
New Hampton0.17
Oelwein0.11
Olin0.03
Oxford 3 E0.11
Parnell1.35
Parnell 4 S0.55
Platteville 1.1 NE0.21
Prairie Du Chien0.28
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.43
Robins 0.8 SE 0.31
Sigourney 2 S0.47
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.03
Stanley0.36
Steuben 4 SE0.43
Stockton0.03
Tama0.20
Tipton0.30
Toledo 1 NW0.04
Traer0.02
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.30
Tripoli 2 N0.06
Urbana0.30
Vinton0.06
WashingtonT
Washington 5.8 SW 0.06
Waterloo0.01
Wellman 4.0 E 0.10
Winthrop0.03
Yellow River State Forest0.14

