Rainfall totals from Saturday 7/22 into Sunday 7/23

Storms rolled through parts of the area yesterday afternoon through the overnight hours and some were severe while others produced some isolated heavy rainfall.
Severe reports consisted of large branches down near Tipton in Cedar County and half dollar size hail near Lawler.
Here is a full list of rainfall reports:
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.06
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Albia 2.9 N
|0.08
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.07
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.01
|Aurora
|0.23
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.08
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.38
|Calmar
|0.55
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.30
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.06
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.10
|Clarence 3.9 S
|0.07
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.54
|Dubuque
|0.12
|Dubuque
|0.09
|Dubuque
|0.12
|Dubuque #2
|0.11
|Dubuque #3
|0.10
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.14
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.13
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.63
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.11
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.68
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.46
|Elizabeth
|0.26
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.52
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.94
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.03
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.04
|Fayette
|0.25
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|T
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.40
|Guttneberg L&D 10
|0.25
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.30
|Haven 1 NE
|0.01
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.39
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.70
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.58
|Littleport
|0.33
|Lowden
|0.15
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.63
|Manchester
|0.48
|McGregor
|0.67
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.20
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.35
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.21
|Olin
|0.13
|Parnell 4 S
|0.45
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.26
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.10
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.22
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.54
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.25
|Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE
|0.27
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|T
|Spillville
|0.73
|Stanley 4 W
|T
|Stockton
|0.16
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.16
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|0.22
|Stockton 5.9 WNW
|0.12
|Strawberry Point
|0.58
|Tama
|0.05
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.03
|Vinton
|1.00
|Washington
|T
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.39