Rainfall totals from Saturday 7/22 into Sunday 7/23

  • 0

Storms rolled through parts of the area yesterday afternoon through the overnight hours and some were severe while others produced some isolated heavy rainfall.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Severe reports consisted of large branches down near Tipton in Cedar County and half dollar size hail near Lawler.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm E2D.png

Here is a full list of rainfall reports:

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.06
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
  
Albia 2.9 N 0.08
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.07
Anamosa 1 S0.01
Aurora0.23
Bellevue L&D 120.08
Bloomington 3.5 N0.38
Calmar0.55
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.30
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.06
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.10
Clarence 3.9 S 0.07
Decorah 4.9SE 0.54
Dubuque0.12
Dubuque0.09
Dubuque0.12
Dubuque #20.11
Dubuque #30.10
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.14
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.13
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.63
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.11
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.68
Eldorado 1 E0.46
Elizabeth0.26
Elkader 6 SSW0.52
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.94
Ely 2.0 N 0.03
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.04
Fayette0.25
Fredericksburg 0.3 S   T  
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.40
Guttneberg L&D 100.25
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.30
Haven 1 NE0.01
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.39
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.70
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.58
Littleport0.33
Lowden0.15
Lynxville Dam 90.63
Manchester0.48
McGregor0.67
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.20
Monona 9.8 N 0.35
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.21
Olin0.13
Parnell 4 S0.45
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.26
Peosta 2.9 E 0.10
Platteville 1.1 NE0.22
Postville 5.5 NE 0.54
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.25
Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE0.27
Solon 0.4 WNW   T  
Spillville0.73
Stanley 4 WT
Stockton0.16
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.16
Stockton 4.6 NW0.22
Stockton 5.9 WNW0.12
Strawberry Point0.58
Tama0.05
Toledo 1 NW0.03
Vinton1.00
WashingtonT
Yellow River State Forest0.39

