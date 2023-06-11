Rainfall totals from over the weekend

We saw some rainfall across the area late yesterday evening through early this morning. Unfortunately, dry air in the north and west ate up a lot of the rain before it reached the ground, resulting in very low totals less than a tenth of an inch. In the south, there were some more impressive rainfall numbers.
Still, it likely will not be enough to improve the drought situation.
Here is a full list of 24-hour totals below, through 7 AM Sunday morning.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.01
|Dubuque
|0.16
|Cedar Rapids
|0.18
|Iowa City
|0.04
|Amana
|0.12
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.25
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.33
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.23
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.05
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.05
|Cedar Falls
|0.01
|Cedar Falls
|0.02
|Cedar Rapids
|0.68
|Cedar Rapids
|0.52
|Cedar Rapids
|0.15
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.40
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.40
|Central City
|0.27
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.22
|Decorah
|0.03
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.02
|Dubuque
|0.06
|Dubuque
|0.04
|Dubuque #3
|0.19
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.01
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.03
|Dysart
|0.05
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.06
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.02
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.01
|Elizabeth
|0.26
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.01
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.20
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.44
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.03
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.21
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.03
|Haven 1 NE
|0.17
|Independence
|0.02
|Iowa City
|0.03
|Iowa City
|0.05
|Iowa City
|0.06
|Iowa City 1 E
|0.02
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.06
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.01
|Kinnick Stadium
|0.05
|Ladora
|0.05
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|T
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.12
|Littleport
|0.02
|Manchester
|0.02
|Marion
|0.40
|Marquette
|0.01
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.02
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.05
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|T
|Olin
|0.21
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.02
|Oxford 3 E
|0.04
|Parnell
|0.13
|Parnell 4 S
|0.12
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.04
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.02
|Riverside
|0.02
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.26
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.88
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.03
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|0.24
|Tama
|0.08
|Tipton
|0.09
|Toledo
|0.05
|Traer
|0.13
|Urbana
|0.02
|Waterloo
|0.01
|Waupeton
|0.06
|Winthrop
|0.02
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.02