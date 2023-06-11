 Skip to main content
Rainfall totals from over the weekend

  • 0

We saw some rainfall across the area late yesterday evening through early this morning. Unfortunately, dry air in the north and west ate up a lot of the rain before it reached the ground, resulting in very low totals less than a tenth of an inch. In the south, there were some more impressive rainfall numbers. 

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Still, it likely will not be enough to improve the drought situation. 

Monthly Stats Rain.png

Here is a full list of 24-hour totals below, through 7 AM Sunday morning.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.01
Dubuque0.16
Cedar Rapids0.18
Iowa City0.04
  
Amana0.12
Anamosa 1 S0.25
Belle Plaine 3 S0.33
Bellevue L&D 120.23
Bloomington 3.5 N0.05
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.05
Cedar Falls0.01
Cedar Falls0.02
Cedar Rapids0.68
Cedar Rapids0.52
Cedar Rapids0.15
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.40
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.40
Central City0.27
Central City 6.7 W 0.22
Decorah0.03
Decorah 4.9SE 0.02
Dubuque0.06
Dubuque0.04
Dubuque #30.19
Dubuque L&D 110.01
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.03
Dysart0.05
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.06
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.02
Eldorado 1 E0.01
Elizabeth0.26
Elkader 6 SSW0.01
Ely 2.0 N 0.20
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.44
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.03
Hanover 0.2 NW0.21
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.03
Haven 1 NE0.17
Independence0.02
Iowa City0.03
Iowa City0.05
Iowa City0.06
Iowa City 1 E0.02
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.06
Iowa City 4 NE0.01
Kinnick Stadium0.05
Ladora0.05
Lansing 4.1 NW   T  
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.12
Littleport0.02
Manchester0.02
Marion0.40
Marquette0.01
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.02
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.05
New Hampton 0.4 SW   T  
Olin0.21
Osage 4.7 E 0.02
Oxford 3 E0.04
Parnell0.13
Parnell 4 S0.12
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.04
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.02
Riverside0.02
Robins 0.8 SE 0.26
Sigourney 2 S0.88
Steuben 4 SE0.03
Stockton 4.6 NW0.24
Tama0.08
Tipton0.09
Toledo0.05
Traer0.13
Urbana0.02
Waterloo0.01
Waupeton0.06
Winthrop0.02
Yellow River State Forest0.02

