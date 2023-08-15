Rainfall totals from Monday 8/15

A low pressure system tracked across the area yesterday, redeveloping some slow-moving showers and storms, especially in the east.
Dubuque County was positioned right under these and saw anywhere from 1 to 5", prompting a Flash Flood Warning.
Dubuque officially set a daily rainfall record for the calendar day of August 14 with 3.20" at the airport.
There were also some funnel clouds yesterday, but luckily no damage.
Here is a full list of the wide-ranging rainfall totals from yesterday. Note that these run 7 AM to 7 AM. You can find yesterday's rainfall post here.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|Tr.
|Dubuque
|2.80
|Cedar Rapids
|Tr.
|Iowa City
|0.01
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.14
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.12
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|2.39
|Beaman
|0.01
|Bellevue L&D 12
|1.30
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.46
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.80
|Cedar Falls
|0.04
|Cedar Falls
|0.11
|Cedar Falls
|0.01
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.08
|Cedar Rapids
|1.55
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.28
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.05
|Cedar Rapids 5.8 N
|0.47
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.02
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.02
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.24
|Central City
|0.46
|Coralville Lake
|0.02
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.15
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|1.82
|Dubuque
|1.79
|Dubuque
|3.45
|Dubuque
|1.81
|Dubuque
|1.52
|Dubuque
|1.25
|Dubuque
|0.89
|Dubuque #2
|1.93
|Dubuque #3
|2.12
|Dubuque 1 NW
|1.80
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|2.73
|Dubuque L&D 11
|2.45
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.30
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|1.01
|Dysart
|0.05
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|1.88
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.73
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.63
|Elizabeth
|2.00
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.18
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.22
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.36
|Fairbank
|0.14
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.28
|Grundy Center
|0.13
|Grundy Center
|0.02
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.61
|Hampton
|0.23
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.26
|Holy Cross 1.8 E
|0.85
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.05
|Independence
|0.59
|Independence
|0.73
|Independence
|0.54
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.51
|Ionia 2 W
|0.20
|Iowa City
|0.02
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.01
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.03
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.51
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.09
|Littleport
|0.29
|Lone Tree
|0.07
|Manchester
|0.10
|Manchester No. 2
|0.12
|Marion
|0.20
|Marion
|0.12
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.24
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.28
|McGregor
|0.85
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.08
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.08
|New Hampton
|0.02
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.04
|New Hartford
|0.01
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.32
|Oelwein
|0.11
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.01
|Olin
|0.52
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.67
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.72
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.43
|Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE
|0.50
|Rickardsville
|1.60
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.68
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.76
|Rockdale
|5.00
|Saint Donatus 2 SW
|1.93
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.04
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.10
|Stanley 4 W
|0.27
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.35
|Tipton
|0.02
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.02
|Urbana
|0.04
|Vinton
|0.04
|Waterloo
|0.11
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.26
|West Branch 2.3 SSW
|T
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.50