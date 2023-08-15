 Skip to main content
Rainfall totals from Monday 8/15

A low pressure system tracked across the area yesterday, redeveloping some slow-moving showers and storms, especially in the east.

Dubuque County was positioned right under these and saw anywhere from 1 to 5", prompting a Flash Flood Warning.

Dubuque officially set a daily rainfall record for the calendar day of August 14 with 3.20" at the airport.

There were also some funnel clouds yesterday, but luckily no damage.

Here is a full list of the wide-ranging rainfall totals from yesterday. Note that these run 7 AM to 7 AM. You can find yesterday's rainfall post here.

CityAmount
WaterlooTr.
Dubuque2.80
Cedar RapidsTr.
Iowa City0.01
  
Anamosa 1 S0.14
Anamosa 3 SSW0.12
Asbury 0.4 SW 2.39
Beaman0.01
Bellevue L&D 121.30
Bloomington 3.5 N0.46
Cassville 7.8 ENE 0.80
Cedar Falls0.04
Cedar Falls0.11
Cedar Falls0.01
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.08
Cedar Rapids1.55
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.28
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.05
Cedar Rapids 5.8 N 0.47
Center Junction 2.6 W 0.02
Center Junction 2.6 W0.02
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.24
Central City0.46
Coralville Lake0.02
Decorah 4.9SE 0.15
Dickeyville 0.1 SW1.82
Dubuque1.79
Dubuque3.45
Dubuque1.81
Dubuque1.52
Dubuque1.25
Dubuque0.89
Dubuque #21.93
Dubuque #32.12
Dubuque 1 NW1.80
Dubuque 1.0 SE 2.73
Dubuque L&D 112.45
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.30
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 1.01
Dysart0.05
East Dubuque 1.7 SE1.88
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.73
Eldorado 1 E0.63
Elizabeth2.00
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.18
Ely 0.5 SE 0.22
Ely 2.0 N 0.36
Fairbank0.14
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.28
Grundy Center0.13
Grundy Center0.02
Guttenberg L&D 100.61
Hampton0.23
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.26
Holy Cross 1.8 E 0.85
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.05
Independence0.59
Independence0.73
Independence0.54
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.51
Ionia 2 W0.20
Iowa City0.02
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.01
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.03
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.51
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.09
Littleport0.29
Lone Tree0.07
Manchester0.10
Manchester No. 20.12
Marion0.20
Marion0.12
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.24
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.28
McGregor0.85
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.08
Nashua 2 SW0.08
New Hampton0.02
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.04
New Hartford0.01
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.32
Oelwein0.11
Oelwein 1 E0.01
Olin0.52
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.67
Prairie Du Chien0.72
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.43
Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE0.50
Rickardsville1.60
Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.68
Robins 0.8 SE 0.76
Rockdale5.00
Saint Donatus 2 SW1.93
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.04
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.10
Stanley 4 W0.27
Steuben 4 SE0.35
Tipton0.02
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.02
Urbana0.04
Vinton0.04
Waterloo0.11
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.26
West Branch 2.3 SSW   T  
Yellow River State Forest0.50

