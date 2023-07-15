Rainfall totals from Friday

We had a lot of instability yesterday with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the 70s. Storms eventually developed east of Waterloo, progressing to the east through the evening. A funnel cloud was reported near Monticello, but most damage reports were outside of our area.
Those that saw storms did see some nice rainfall totals. Here is a full list below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.02
|Cedar Rapids
|T
|Iowa City
|T
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.01
|Amana
|0.03
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.46
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.42
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.42
|Aurora
|0.87
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.36
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.11
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|T
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.01
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.16
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.20
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.63
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.44
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.05
|Elizabeth
|0.06
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.72
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.91
|Fairbank
|0.08
|Fayette
|0.20
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.05
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.12
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.05
|Holy Cross 1.8 E
|0.08
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.02
|Ionia 2 W
|0.22
|Iowa City
|0.02
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.01
|Littleport
|0.35
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.01
|Manchester 2 SSE
|1.40
|Manchester No. 2
|1.68
|Maquoketa 4 W
|1.00
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.05
|Monticello
|1.84
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.04
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.10
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.07
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.01
|Oelwein
|0.94
|Olin
|0.23
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.02
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.28
|Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE
|0.20
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.04
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|T
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.83
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.06
|Washington
|0.05
|Washington
|0.11
|Waupeton
|0.18
|Winthrop
|0.04
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.02