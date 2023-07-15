Rainfall totals from Friday

 Skip to main content
...The Iowa DNR has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine
particulate pollution, which is in effect for all of Iowa Through
Noon Monday...

Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia continues to
sit across Iowa. Air quality is expected to improve statewide by
Monday morning, with smoke clearing from north to south starting
Sunday evening through Monday morning.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

We had a lot of instability yesterday with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the 70s. Storms eventually developed east of Waterloo, progressing to the east through the evening. A funnel cloud was reported near Monticello, but most damage reports were outside of our area.

Those that saw storms did see some nice rainfall totals. Here is a full list below. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.02
Cedar RapidsT
Iowa CityT
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.01
Amana0.03
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.46
Anamosa 1 S0.42
Asbury 0.6 S0.42
Aurora0.87
Bloomington 3.5 N0.36
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.11
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW   T  
Decorah 4.9SE 0.01
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.16
Dubuque L&D 110.20
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.63
Dyersville 1.7 ESE0.44
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.05
Elizabeth0.06
Elkader 6 SSW0.72
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.91
Fairbank0.08
Fayette0.20
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.05
Guttenberg L&D 100.12
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.05
Holy Cross 1.8 E 0.08
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.02
Ionia 2 W0.22
Iowa City0.02
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.01
Littleport0.35
Lynxville Dam 90.01
Manchester 2 SSE1.40
Manchester No. 21.68
Maquoketa 4 W1.00
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.05
Monticello1.84
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.04
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.10
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.07
North Liberty 0.7 SSW0.01
Oelwein0.94
Olin0.23
Osage 4.7 E 0.02
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.28
Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE0.20
Sigourney 2 S0.04
Solon 0.4 WNW   T  
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.83
Tripoli 2 N0.06
Washington0.05
Washington0.11
Waupeton0.18
Winthrop0.04
Yellow River State Forest0.02

