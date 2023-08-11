Rainfall totals from Friday morning 8/11

A line of torrential rain and frequent lightning moved through early this morning, moving in from the west around 2 AM and moving out to the east by about 6 AM. Some spots saw gusty winds up to 50 mph and small hail, but no damage was reported. In the south especially, many areas saw over an inch of rain, but everyone got something.
Here is a full list of totals below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.26
|Dubuque
|0.27
|Cedar Rapids
|1.33
|Iowa City
|1.05
|Amana
|0.27
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.66
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.62
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.69
|Beaman
|0.85
|Belle Plaine
|0.57
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.33
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.29
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.17
|Brandon
|0.95
|Calamus 2.0 NE
|1.06
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.20
|Cedar Falls
|0.14
|Cedar Falls
|0.21
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.27
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.23
|Cedar Rapids
|1.19
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.88
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|1.39
|Central City
|1.24
|Central City 6.7 W
|1.19
|Chelsea
|0.30
|Clutier
|0.33
|Coralville
|0.98
|Coralville Lake
|0.78
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.32
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.22
|Dubuque
|0.52
|Dubuque
|0.20
|Dubuque
|0.28
|Dubuque
|0.25
|Dubuque #3
|0.35
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.24
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.22
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.45
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.47
|Dysart
|1.28
|Dysart
|1.14
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.19
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.28
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.63
|Elizabeth
|0.15
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.26
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.32
|Ely 0.5 SE
|1.56
|Fairbank
|0.47
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.88
|Fayette
|0.35
|Garwin
|0.46
|Gays Mills
|0.30
|Greene
|0.50
|Grundy Center
|0.45
|Grundy Center
|0.51
|Guttneberg L&D 10
|0.22
|Hampton
|0.24
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.28
|Haven 1 NE
|0.20
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.64
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.37
|Independence
|0.63
|Independence
|0.77
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.71
|Ionia 2 W
|1.26
|Iowa City
|1.02
|Iowa City
|1.01
|Iowa City
|1.22
|Iowa City
|0.62
|Iowa City 1 E
|1.55
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|1.32
|Iowa Falls
|0.38
|Johnson County EMA
|1.39
|Kesley
|0.10
|Kinnick Stadium
|1.15
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.37
|Ladora
|0.10
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.38
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.58
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|1.10
|Littleport
|0.31
|Lowden
|0.44
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.30
|Manchester
|0.38
|Manchester No. 2
|0.51
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.51
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.50
|Marion
|0.62
|Marion
|0.67
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.64
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.57
|Marquette
|0.08
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.42
|Monticello
|0.33
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.78
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.37
|New Hampton
|0.70
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.91
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.92
|New Hartford
|0.36
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.74
|North English
|0.75
|Oelwein
|0.65
|Olin
|0.80
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.46
|Oxford 3 E
|0.50
|Parkersburg
|0.18
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.63
|Parnell 4 S
|0.51
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.15
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.39
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.19
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.25
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.29
|Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE
|0.18
|Quasqueton
|0.49
|Reinbeck
|0.63
|Reinbeck
|0.62
|Riverside
|0.30
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.99
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.65
|Sigourney 2 S
|1.70
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|1.20
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|1.31
|Spillville
|0.55
|Stanley
|0.46
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.22
|Stockton
|0.13
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.13
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|0.14
|Strawberry Point
|0.46
|Tama
|0.14
|Tipton
|1.36
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|1.46
|Toledo
|0.10
|Toledo 3 N
|0.17
|Traer
|0.63
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.40
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.31
|Urbana
|0.76
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|1.12
|Vinton
|1.00
|Vinton
|1.11
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|1.56
|Washington
|0.37
|Waterloo
|0.25
|Waterloo
|0.50
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.32
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|1.02
|Waupeton
|0.15
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.25
|West Branch 2.3 SSW
|0.88
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.40
|Winthrop
|0.38
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.33