Rainfall totals from Friday morning 8/11

A line of torrential rain and frequent lightning moved through early this morning, moving in from the west around 2 AM and moving out to the east by about 6 AM. Some spots saw gusty winds up to 50 mph and small hail, but no damage was reported. In the south especially, many areas saw over an inch of rain, but everyone got something.

Here is a full list of totals below. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.26
Dubuque0.27
Cedar Rapids1.33
Iowa City1.05
  
Amana0.27
Amana 4.7 W 0.66
Anamosa 1 S0.62
Anamosa 3 SSW0.69
Beaman0.85
Belle Plaine0.57
Belle Plaine 3 S0.33
Bellevue L&D 120.29
Bloomington 3.5 N0.17
Brandon0.95
Calamus 2.0 NE 1.06
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.20
Cedar Falls0.14
Cedar Falls0.21
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.27
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.23
Cedar Rapids1.19
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.88
Center Point 0.6 NNW 1.39
Central City1.24
Central City 6.7 W 1.19
Chelsea0.30
Clutier0.33
Coralville0.98
Coralville Lake0.78
Decorah 4.9SE 0.32
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.22
Dubuque0.52
Dubuque0.20
Dubuque0.28
Dubuque0.25
Dubuque #30.35
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.24
Dubuque L&D 110.22
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.45
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.47
Dysart1.28
Dysart1.14
East Dubuque 1.7 SE 0.19
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.28
Eldorado 1 E0.63
Elizabeth0.15
Elkader 6 SSW0.26
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.32
Ely 0.5 SE 1.56
Fairbank0.47
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.88
Fayette0.35
Garwin0.46
Gays Mills0.30
Greene0.50
Grundy Center0.45
Grundy Center0.51
Guttneberg L&D 100.22
Hampton0.24
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.28
Haven 1 NE0.20
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.64
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.37
Independence0.63
Independence0.77
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.71
Ionia 2 W1.26
Iowa City1.02
Iowa City1.01
Iowa City1.22
Iowa City0.62
Iowa City 1 E1.55
Iowa City 2.3 E 1.32
Iowa Falls0.38
Johnson County EMA1.39
Kesley0.10
Kinnick Stadium1.15
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.37
Ladora0.10
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.38
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.58
Lisbon 0.1 W 1.10
Littleport0.31
Lowden0.44
Lynxville Dam 90.30
Manchester0.38
Manchester No. 20.51
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.51
Marengo 3.6 N 0.50
Marion0.62
Marion0.67
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.64
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.57
Marquette0.08
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.42
Monticello0.33
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.78
Nashua 2 SW0.37
New Hampton0.70
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.91
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.92
New Hartford0.36
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.74
North English0.75
Oelwein0.65
Olin0.80
Osage 4.7 E 0.46
Oxford 3 E0.50
Parkersburg0.18
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.63
Parnell 4 S0.51
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.15
Peosta 2.9 E 0.39
Platteville 1.1 NE0.19
Prairie Du Chien0.25
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.29
Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE0.18
Quasqueton0.49
Reinbeck0.63
Reinbeck0.62
Riverside0.30
Robins 0.8 SE 0.99
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.65
Sigourney 2 S1.70
Solon 0.3 ESE 1.20
Solon 0.4 WNW 1.31
Spillville0.55
Stanley0.46
Steuben 4 SE0.22
Stockton0.13
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.13
Stockton 4.6 NW0.14
Strawberry Point0.46
Tama0.14
Tipton1.36
Tipton 0.3 ESE 1.46
Toledo0.10
Toledo 3 N0.17
Traer0.63
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.40
Tripoli 2 N0.31
Urbana0.76
Vining 0.2 ENE 1.12
Vinton1.00
Vinton1.11
Vinton 3.6 SE 1.56
Washington0.37
Waterloo0.25
Waterloo0.50
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.32
Waucoma 3.2 S 1.02
Waupeton0.15
Wellman 4.0 E 0.25
West Branch 2.3 SSW 0.88
Williamsburg 3 SE0.40
Winthrop0.38
Yellow River State Forest0.33

