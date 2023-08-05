 Skip to main content
Rainfall totals from Friday 8/4

We had some pop-up showers and storms Friday afternoon that did lead to some heavy rain in very isolated locations, although most people did not see any rainfall. We also had some showers in the far southern areas overnight.

Here is a full list of available totals below.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.02
Iowa CityT
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.28
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.02
Dubuque 1.4 WNW   T  
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.89
Elizabeth0.29
Ely 2.0 N 0.03
FayetteT
Hampton0.23
Hills0.04
Iowa City0.10
Ladora0.10
Lime Springs 1.5 N 1.02
Lone Tree0.15
Lowden0.01
Marengo 3.6 N 0.01
New Hartford0.10
Parkersburg1.77
Parkersburg 2 N2.00
Riverside0.05
SigourneyT
Sigourney 2 S0.03
Solon 0.4 WNW   T  
Strawberry Point1.42
Tipton0.03
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.04
Washington0.45
Washington0.35
Washington 5.8 SW 0.52
Wellman 4.0 E 0.40
West Branch 2.3 SSW 0.05

