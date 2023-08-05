Rainfall totals from Friday 8/4

We had some pop-up showers and storms Friday afternoon that did lead to some heavy rain in very isolated locations, although most people did not see any rainfall. We also had some showers in the far southern areas overnight.
Here is a full list of available totals below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.02
|Iowa City
|T
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.28
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.02
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|T
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.89
|Elizabeth
|0.29
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.03
|Fayette
|T
|Hampton
|0.23
|Hills
|0.04
|Iowa City
|0.10
|Ladora
|0.10
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|1.02
|Lone Tree
|0.15
|Lowden
|0.01
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.01
|New Hartford
|0.10
|Parkersburg
|1.77
|Parkersburg 2 N
|2.00
|Riverside
|0.05
|Sigourney
|T
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.03
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|T
|Strawberry Point
|1.42
|Tipton
|0.03
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.04
|Washington
|0.45
|Washington
|0.35
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.52
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.40
|West Branch 2.3 SSW
|0.05