 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rainfall Totals Early Morning 7/4

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (32).png

Our northern areas saw some solid and non-severe rain late last night and early this morning, leading to some impressive rain totals in some areas. Below are those rainfall totals. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.25
Dubuque0.33
Cedar RapidsTr
Iowa City0.00
  
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.16
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.16
Asbury 0.6 S 0.13
Aurora0.20
Beaman0.22
Bellevue 9 NNW0.04
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.10
Bloomington 3.5 N0.17
Boscobel0.37
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.11
Cedar Falls0.34
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.14
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.10
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.34
Center Point 0.6 NNW Tr
Central City0.12
Central City 6.7 W 0.08
CLUTIER, IA0.02
Coralville0.04
Coralville 1.4 S 0.40
Decorah0.29
Decorah 4.9SE 0.28
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.43
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.10
Dubuque #3, IA0.31
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.05
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.05
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.05
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.28
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.30
Dysart0.04
East Dubuque0.09
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.41
Eldorado 1 E1.06
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.76
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.72
FAYETTE, IA0.80
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.95
GARWIN, IA0.07
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.11
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.20
Grundy Center0.44
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.90
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.22
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.29
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.07
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.10
Independence0.18
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.13
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.11
IONIA 2W, IA0.13
Kesley, IA0.37
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.27
Lancaster0.21
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.90
Littleport0.52
Lynxville Dam 90.55
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA0.08
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.05
McGregor0.53
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.21
Middleburg0.13
Monona 9.8 N 0.50
Monticello, IA0.20
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.16
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.07
NASHUA 2SW, IA0.24
New Hampton0.70
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 1.10
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.60
NEW HAMPTON, IA0.67
Osage 4.7 E 0.05
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.20
Peosta 2.9 E 0.17
Platteville0.02
Prairie Du Chien0.28
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.31
Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE0.24
Reinbeck0.10
Riceville0.02
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.16
Saratoga0.11
Spillville1.00
Steamboat Rock0.17
Steuben0.26
Steuben 4 SE0.20
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.03
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA1.29
TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.02
TRAER, IA0.03
Tripoli 0.4 SW 2.11
Tripoli 2 N0.28
Urbana0.09
Vinton0.14
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.25
Waucoma 3.2 S 2.07
Waupeton0.28
Winthrop0.13
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.18
Yellow River State Forest0.57

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you