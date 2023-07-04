Rainfall Totals Early Morning 7/4

Our northern areas saw some solid and non-severe rain late last night and early this morning, leading to some impressive rain totals in some areas. Below are those rainfall totals.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.25
|Dubuque
|0.33
|Cedar Rapids
|Tr
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.16
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.16
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.13
|Aurora
|0.20
|Beaman
|0.22
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.04
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|0.10
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.17
|Boscobel
|0.37
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.11
|Cedar Falls
|0.34
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.14
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.10
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.34
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|Tr
|Central City
|0.12
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.08
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.02
|Coralville
|0.04
|Coralville 1.4 S
|0.40
|Decorah
|0.29
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.28
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.43
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.10
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.31
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.05
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.05
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.05
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.28
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.30
|Dysart
|0.04
|East Dubuque
|0.09
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.41
|Eldorado 1 E
|1.06
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.76
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.72
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.80
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.95
|GARWIN, IA
|0.07
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.11
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.20
|Grundy Center
|0.44
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.90
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.22
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.29
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.07
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.10
|Independence
|0.18
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.13
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.11
|IONIA 2W, IA
|0.13
|Kesley, IA
|0.37
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.27
|Lancaster
|0.21
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.90
|Littleport
|0.52
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.55
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|0.08
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|0.05
|McGregor
|0.53
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.21
|Middleburg
|0.13
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.50
|Monticello, IA
|0.20
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.16
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.07
|NASHUA 2SW, IA
|0.24
|New Hampton
|0.70
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|1.10
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.60
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.67
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.05
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.20
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.17
|Platteville
|0.02
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.28
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.31
|Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE
|0.24
|Reinbeck
|0.10
|Riceville
|0.02
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.16
|Saratoga
|0.11
|Spillville
|1.00
|Steamboat Rock
|0.17
|Steuben
|0.26
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.20
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.03
|STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
|1.29
|TOLEDO 3 N, IA
|0.02
|TRAER, IA
|0.03
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|2.11
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.28
|Urbana
|0.09
|Vinton
|0.14
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.25
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|2.07
|Waupeton
|0.28
|Winthrop
|0.13
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.18
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.57