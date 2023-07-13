 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals After 7 AM Yesterday 7/12

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (35).png

What a day of rain we had yesterday! It was very needed as we have been in a severe drought for quite a while now. We did however have a couple of severe storms roll through, especially in Johnson County. 

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm.png

All of the damage reports were tree branches snapped, and luckily no injuries were reported. 

Below now are the rainfall totals from yesterday. One thing to note, these were AFTER 7 AM, so you may have to flip back and forth between this article and the previous rainfall totals article to get the true amount. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.62
Dubuque0.58
Cedar Rapids0.92
Iowa City1.50
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 1.60
Amana1.32
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.45
Anamosa 1 S0.38
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.37
Anita 0.6 S 0.67
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.59
Asbury 0.6 S 0.15
Aurora0.72
Beaman0.45
Belle Plaine 3 S1.23
BELLE PLAINE, IA1.47
Bellevue 9 NNW0.64
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.55
Bloomington 3.5 N1.47
Boscobel1.40
CALMAR, IA0.49
Cassville 7.8 ENE1.46
Cedar Falls0.43
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.48
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.38
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.48
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.60
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.48
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.68
Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 0.73
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.40
Central City 6.7 W 0.45
Charles City0.90
CLUTIER, IA0.75
Coralville1.32
Coralville 1.3 SE 1.31
Coralville 1.4 S 1.33
Decorah1.09
Decorah 4.9SE 1.23
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.81
Dubuque #3, IA0.63
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.54
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.66
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.76
Dundee 1.4 NNE 1.21
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.55
Dysart0.53
Dysart 3.1 N 0.48
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE0.67
Eastman 2.4 NNE1.33
Eldora0.37
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.43
Eldorado 1 E0.85
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.90
ELKADER 6SSW, IA1.02
ELMA, IA1.19
Ely 0.5 SE 0.74
Ely 2.0 N 0.61
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.69
FAYETTE, IA0.60
Fort Atkinson 2.6 W 0.70
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.34
GARWIN, IA1.06
Gays Mills 1.0 NE1.07
Genoa Bluff 2 W2.27
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.33
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.31
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.82
HAMPTON, IA0.52
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.96
Haven 1 NE2.33
Hubbard0.44
Independence0.70
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.63
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.72
Ionia 2 W0.70
IONIA 2W, IA0.73
Iowa City 2.3 E 1.61
IOWA FALLS, IA0.38
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.38
Lancaster1.53
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.55
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.68
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.60
Littleport0.84
LOWDEN, IA0.92
Lynxville Dam 91.16
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA0.60
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.38
Marengo 2.6 SSW 1.42
Marengo 3.6 N 1.10
Marion0.56
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.45
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.50
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.98
Middleburg1.22
Monona 9.8 N 1.66
Monticello, IA0.37
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.34
Muscoda 0.5 WSW1.44
NASHUA 2SW, IA0.37
New Hampton1.62
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.80
New Hampton 0.4 SW 1.02
New Providence0.47
New Providence 2 NE0.27
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.84
NORTH ENGLISH, IA1.44
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 1.10
North Liberty 1.4 NNE 1.23
Oelwein0.65
Olin0.64
Osage 4.7 E 0.56
OSAGE, IA0.51
Oxford 3 E0.91
Palo 4.4 SSW 0.60
Parkersburg0.43
Parnell 4 S1.35
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW1.22
Peosta 2.9 E 0.55
Platteville0.99
Platteville 1.1 NE1.30
Postville 5.5 NE 3.68
Prairie Du Chien1.80
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.98
Reinbeck0.41
Riceville1.21
Rickardsville1.59
Riverside2.04
Robins0.62
Robins 0.8 SE 0.56
Saratoga1.58
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.52
Sigourney 2 S0.57
Sigourney, IA0.90
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.92
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.91
Spillville1.09
ST ANSGAR, IA0.50
Stacyville0.50
STANLEY 4 W, IA0.13
Steamboat Rock0.38
Stockton 5.9 WNW1.00
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA0.88
Tama1.39
Tipton 0.7 N 0.97
Toledo 1 NW1.63
TOLEDO 3 N, IA2.12
TRAER, IA0.52
Urbana0.34
Vinton0.27
Vinton 3.6 SE0.43
VINTON, IA0.38
WASHINGTON, IA0.47
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.71
Waucoma1.20
Waupeton0.79
Wellman 4.0 E 2.05
Williamsburg 0.6 SW 1.22
WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA0.40
Williamstown 2 SW2.10
Winthrop0.44
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.20
Yellow River State Forest1.25

