Rainfall Totals 9/10 Through 7 AM 9/11

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (36).png

While it wasn't a drought busting rain, it was nice to finally see some after many areas not seeing it for more than 3 weeks. Below are some of the rainfall totals from Sunday into early Monday morning. It was still raining in our far southern areas afterwards, so some totals may be lower than the actual amount. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.14
Dubuque0.29
Cedar Rapids0.34
Iowa City0.63
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.61
Alexander 2.1 S 0.10
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.26
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.28
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.42
Asbury 0.6 S 0.52
Asbury 0.6 WNW 0.51
Aurora0.03
Beaman0.28
BELLE PLAINE, IA0.30
Bellevue 9 NNW0.02
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.22
Bloomington 3.5 N0.20
CASCADE, IA0.32
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.26
Cedar Falls0.12
Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 0.16
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.18
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.15
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.23
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.36
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.31
Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 0.29
Cedar Rapids 5.8 N 0.25
Center Junction 2.6 W 0.27
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.39
Central City0.03
Central City 6.7 W 0.37
Charles City0.03
Clarence 3.9 S 0.67
CLUTIER, IA0.41
Coralville0.43
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.89
Coralville 1.4 S 1.07
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.40
Dubuque #3, IA0.39
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.40
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.50
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.55
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.21
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.39
Dysart0.13
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.38
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.09
Eldora0.13
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.18
Elizabeth0.27
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.19
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.07
Ely 0.5 SE 0.38
Ely 2.0 N 0.49
Fairbank0.03
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.44
FAYETTE, IA0.12
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.05
Galena 5.7 E0.29
GARWIN, IA0.42
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.07
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.20
Grundy Center0.09
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.22
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.24
Hampton0.07
Hanover 0.2 NW0.25
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.11
Haven 1 NE0.06
Holy Cross 1.8 E 0.33
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.36
Hubbard0.19
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.19
Independence0.09
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.15
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.25
Ionia 2 W0.02
IONIA 2W, IA0.06
Iowa City E0.75
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.61
IOWA CITY, IA0.65
Iowa Falls0.09
IOWA FALLS, IA0.21
Ladora0.02
Lancaster 4 WSW0.21
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.40
LOWDEN, IA0.48
Lynxville Dam 90.08
Manchester0.11
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA0.39
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.20
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.75
Marengo 3.6 N 0.55
MARENGO, IA0.56
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.31
Marion 0.9 NE 0.33
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.31
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.18
Monticello, IA0.35
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.40
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.13
NASHUA 2SW, IA0.06
New Hampton0.02
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.03
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.03
New Hartford0.03
New Providence0.19
NORTH ENGLISH, IA0.90
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.86
North Liberty 1.4 NNE 0.70
OELWEIN 1E, IA0.20
Palo 4.4 SSW 0.31
Parkersburg0.09
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.42
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.19
Peosta 2.9 E 0.47
Platteville0.07
Platteville 1.1 NE0.28
Postville 5.5 NE 0.04
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.17
Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE0.19
Quasqueton0.09
Reinbeck0.18
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.43
Riverside0.10
Robins 0.8 SE 0.30
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.31
Sigourney, IA0.56
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.56
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.46
Solon 4.2 SSW 0.63
Stanley0.02
STANLEY 4 W, IA0.17
Steamboat Rock0.05
Steuben 4 SE0.12
Stockton0.30
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.30
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA0.22
Swisher 0.4 NNE 0.36
SWISHER, IA0.36
Tama0.06
Tipton0.04
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.60
Toledo 1 NW0.09
TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.51
TRAER, IA0.43
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.15
Tripoli 2 N0.03
Urbana0.02
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.30
Vinton0.03
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.32
VINTON, IA0.37
Washington0.04
Washington 5.8 SW 0.54
WASHINGTON, IA0.58
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.21
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.03
Waupeton0.04
Wellman 4.0 E 0.55
West Branch 2.0 NNW 0.49
West Branch 2.3 SSW 0.56
Williamsburg 0.6 SW 0.78
WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA0.77
Winthrop0.07
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.19

