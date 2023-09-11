Rainfall Totals 9/10 Through 7 AM 9/11

While it wasn't a drought busting rain, it was nice to finally see some after many areas not seeing it for more than 3 weeks. Below are some of the rainfall totals from Sunday into early Monday morning. It was still raining in our far southern areas afterwards, so some totals may be lower than the actual amount.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.14
|Dubuque
|0.29
|Cedar Rapids
|0.34
|Iowa City
|0.63
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.61
|Alexander 2.1 S
|0.10
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.26
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|0.28
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.42
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.52
|Asbury 0.6 WNW
|0.51
|Aurora
|0.03
|Beaman
|0.28
|BELLE PLAINE, IA
|0.30
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.02
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|0.22
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.20
|CASCADE, IA
|0.32
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.26
|Cedar Falls
|0.12
|Cedar Falls 0.4 NE
|0.16
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.18
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.15
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.23
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.36
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.31
|Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW
|0.29
|Cedar Rapids 5.8 N
|0.25
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.27
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.39
|Central City
|0.03
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.37
|Charles City
|0.03
|Clarence 3.9 S
|0.67
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.41
|Coralville
|0.43
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.89
|Coralville 1.4 S
|1.07
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.40
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.39
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.40
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.50
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.55
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.21
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.39
|Dysart
|0.13
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.38
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.09
|Eldora
|0.13
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.18
|Elizabeth
|0.27
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.19
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.07
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.38
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.49
|Fairbank
|0.03
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.44
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.12
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.05
|Galena 5.7 E
|0.29
|GARWIN, IA
|0.42
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.07
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.20
|Grundy Center
|0.09
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.22
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.24
|Hampton
|0.07
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.25
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.11
|Haven 1 NE
|0.06
|Holy Cross 1.8 E
|0.33
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.36
|Hubbard
|0.19
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.19
|Independence
|0.09
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.15
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.25
|Ionia 2 W
|0.02
|IONIA 2W, IA
|0.06
|Iowa City E
|0.75
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.61
|IOWA CITY, IA
|0.65
|Iowa Falls
|0.09
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|0.21
|Ladora
|0.02
|Lancaster 4 WSW
|0.21
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.40
|LOWDEN, IA
|0.48
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.08
|Manchester
|0.11
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|0.39
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|0.20
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.75
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.55
|MARENGO, IA
|0.56
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.31
|Marion 0.9 NE
|0.33
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.31
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.18
|Monticello, IA
|0.35
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.40
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.13
|NASHUA 2SW, IA
|0.06
|New Hampton
|0.02
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.03
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.03
|New Hartford
|0.03
|New Providence
|0.19
|NORTH ENGLISH, IA
|0.90
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.86
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|0.70
|OELWEIN 1E, IA
|0.20
|Palo 4.4 SSW
|0.31
|Parkersburg
|0.09
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.42
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.19
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.47
|Platteville
|0.07
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.28
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.04
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.17
|Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE
|0.19
|Quasqueton
|0.09
|Reinbeck
|0.18
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.43
|Riverside
|0.10
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.30
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.31
|Sigourney, IA
|0.56
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.56
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.46
|Solon 4.2 SSW
|0.63
|Stanley
|0.02
|STANLEY 4 W, IA
|0.17
|Steamboat Rock
|0.05
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.12
|Stockton
|0.30
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.30
|STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
|0.22
|Swisher 0.4 NNE
|0.36
|SWISHER, IA
|0.36
|Tama
|0.06
|Tipton
|0.04
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.60
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.09
|TOLEDO 3 N, IA
|0.51
|TRAER, IA
|0.43
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.15
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.03
|Urbana
|0.02
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.30
|Vinton
|0.03
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.32
|VINTON, IA
|0.37
|Washington
|0.04
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.54
|WASHINGTON, IA
|0.58
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.21
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.03
|Waupeton
|0.04
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.55
|West Branch 2.0 NNW
|0.49
|West Branch 2.3 SSW
|0.56
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|0.78
|WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA
|0.77
|Winthrop
|0.07
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.19