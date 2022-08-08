 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals 8/8/22

Another day of heavy rainfall for the area, especially cities in the east as well as Crawford, Grant, and Jo Daviess county. 

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (13).png

Below is the list of rainfall totals from yesterday at 7 AM to this morning at 7 AM.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.31
Dubuque1.92
Cedar Rapids0.33
Iowa City0.22
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.02
Amana0.10
Anamosa 1 S3.53
Anamosa 3 SSW3.40
Asbury 0.4 SW 1.15
Aurora1.21
Belle Plaine0.23
Bellevue 0.3 SSW 2.40
Bellevue 9 NNW1.57
Bellevue LD 122.80
Bloomington 3.5 N2.23
Bluffton0.13
Boscobel1.21
Cassville 7.8 ENE1.51
Cedar Falls0.13
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.23
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.04
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.15
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 1.16
Center Junction 2.6 W 1.12
Central City0.11
Central City 6.7 W 0.09
Charles City0.42
ClutierT
Coralville0.32
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.47
Coralville Lake0.63
Decorah0.54
Decorah 4.9SE 0.49
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.41
Dickeyville 0.1 SW1.42
Dorchester 3 S0.48
Dubuque #31.63
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 1.17
Dubuque L&D 111.05
Dundee 1.4 NNE 2.06
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 1.07
Dysart0.05
Dysart 3.1 N 0.07
Eagle Center0.71
East Dubuque 1.7 SE1.65
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.93
Eldorado 1 E0.36
Elizabeth2.97
Elkader 5 NW0.89
Elkader 6 SSW1.20
Elkader 6.8 WSW 1.57
Ely 0.5 SE 0.09
Fairbank0.96
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.32
Fayette1.35
Fort Atkinson 2.6 W 0.41
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.36
Garber1.53
Garwin0.10
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.37
Grundy Center0.21
Guthrie Center0.43
Guttenberg L&D 101.92
Hampton0.06
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.77
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.35
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.57
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.13
Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.11
Independence0.92
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.47
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.92
Ionia 2 W0.76
Iowa City0.35
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.21
Iowa City 4 NE0.53
Iowa Falls0.28
Iowa Falls 4.6 NNE 0.27
Kesley0.12
La Porte City0.23
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.48
Lancaster1.70
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.68
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.47
Littleport0.46
Lowden1.57
Lynxville 3 SW0.55
Manchester No. 20.95
Marengo0.57
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.04
Marengo 3.6 N 0.12
Marion1.25
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.79
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.53
Marquette0.90
Martelle 1.0 N 0.92
McGregor 6.4 WNW 1.41
Middleburg2.17
Monona 9.8 N 0.52
Monticello0.46
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.23
Mount Carroll4.55
Muscoda1.40
Muscoda 0.5 WSW1.36
New Hampton0.53
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.55
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.58
New Hartford0.07
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.42
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.13
Oelwein1.45
Oelwein 1 E0.73
Olin2.25
Osage 4.7 E 0.36
Oxford0.04
Parkersburg0.06
Parnell 4 S0.29
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW1.83
Platteville1.24
Platteville 0.3 NE1.02
Platteville 1.1 NE0.94
Postville 5.5 NE 0.37
Prairie Du Chien1.06
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.71
Reinbeck0.08
Riceville0.24
Riverside0.15
Robins 0.8 SE 0.30
Saratoga0.66
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.07
Sigourney0.06
SigourneyT
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.25
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.18
Spillville0.04
St. Ansgar0.38
Stacyville0.65
Steuben 4 SE1.01
Stockton 3.4 NNE3.98
Tama0.17
Tipton0.80
Tipton 0.3 ESE 1.08
Toledo 1 NW0.14
Toledo 3 N0.13
Traer0.04
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.07
Tripoli 2 N0.03
Urbana0.02
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.23
Vinton0.08
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.07
Washington0.22
Washington 5.8 SW 0.14
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.18
Waucoma0.25
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.23
Waukon0.67
Waukon 0.8 S 0.44
Wellman 4.0 E 0.06
Williamsburg 3 SE0.13
Winnebago4.40
Yellow River State Forest1.08

