Rainfall Totals 8/8/22

Another day of heavy rainfall for the area, especially cities in the east as well as Crawford, Grant, and Jo Daviess county.
Below is the list of rainfall totals from yesterday at 7 AM to this morning at 7 AM.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.31
|Dubuque
|1.92
|Cedar Rapids
|0.33
|Iowa City
|0.22
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.02
|Amana
|0.10
|Anamosa 1 S
|3.53
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|3.40
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|1.15
|Aurora
|1.21
|Belle Plaine
|0.23
|Bellevue 0.3 SSW
|2.40
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|1.57
|Bellevue LD 12
|2.80
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|2.23
|Bluffton
|0.13
|Boscobel
|1.21
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|1.51
|Cedar Falls
|0.13
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.23
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.04
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.15
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|1.16
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|1.12
|Central City
|0.11
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.09
|Charles City
|0.42
|Clutier
|T
|Coralville
|0.32
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.47
|Coralville Lake
|0.63
|Decorah
|0.54
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.49
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.41
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|1.42
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.48
|Dubuque #3
|1.63
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|1.17
|Dubuque L&D 11
|1.05
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|2.06
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|1.07
|Dysart
|0.05
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.07
|Eagle Center
|0.71
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|1.65
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.93
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.36
|Elizabeth
|2.97
|Elkader 5 NW
|0.89
|Elkader 6 SSW
|1.20
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|1.57
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.09
|Fairbank
|0.96
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.32
|Fayette
|1.35
|Fort Atkinson 2.6 W
|0.41
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.36
|Garber
|1.53
|Garwin
|0.10
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.37
|Grundy Center
|0.21
|Guthrie Center
|0.43
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|1.92
|Hampton
|0.06
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.77
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.35
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.57
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.13
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.11
|Independence
|0.92
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.47
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.92
|Ionia 2 W
|0.76
|Iowa City
|0.35
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.21
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.53
|Iowa Falls
|0.28
|Iowa Falls 4.6 NNE
|0.27
|Kesley
|0.12
|La Porte City
|0.23
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.48
|Lancaster
|1.70
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.68
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.47
|Littleport
|0.46
|Lowden
|1.57
|Lynxville 3 SW
|0.55
|Manchester No. 2
|0.95
|Marengo
|0.57
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.04
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.12
|Marion
|1.25
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.79
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.53
|Marquette
|0.90
|Martelle 1.0 N
|0.92
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|1.41
|Middleburg
|2.17
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.52
|Monticello
|0.46
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.23
|Mount Carroll
|4.55
|Muscoda
|1.40
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|1.36
|New Hampton
|0.53
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.55
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.58
|New Hartford
|0.07
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.42
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.13
|Oelwein
|1.45
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.73
|Olin
|2.25
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.36
|Oxford
|0.04
|Parkersburg
|0.06
|Parnell 4 S
|0.29
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|1.83
|Platteville
|1.24
|Platteville 0.3 NE
|1.02
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.94
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.37
|Prairie Du Chien
|1.06
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.71
|Reinbeck
|0.08
|Riceville
|0.24
|Riverside
|0.15
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.30
|Saratoga
|0.66
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.07
|Sigourney
|0.06
|Sigourney
|T
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.25
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.18
|Spillville
|0.04
|St. Ansgar
|0.38
|Stacyville
|0.65
|Steuben 4 SE
|1.01
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|3.98
|Tama
|0.17
|Tipton
|0.80
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|1.08
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.14
|Toledo 3 N
|0.13
|Traer
|0.04
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.07
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.03
|Urbana
|0.02
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.23
|Vinton
|0.08
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.07
|Washington
|0.22
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.14
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.18
|Waucoma
|0.25
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.23
|Waukon
|0.67
|Waukon 0.8 S
|0.44
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.06
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.13
|Winnebago
|4.40
|Yellow River State Forest
|1.08