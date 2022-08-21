 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals 8/20/22

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (18).png

Although the rain was not as wide spread as the day prior, there were still some areas that saw an inch of rain or more. All in all it has been a much needed rain these past few days.

Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday starting at 7 AM. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.37
Dubuque0.44
Cedar Rapids0.03
Iowa City0.14
  
Anamosa 1 S1.01
Anamosa 3 SSW0.59
Bellevue 9 NNW0.33
Bellevue LD 120.66
Bloomington 3.5 N0.52
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.14
Cedar Falls0.09
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.06
Central City0.41
Central City 6.7 W 0.26
Charles City0.05
Charles City0.08
De Soto0.16
Decorah0.16
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.23
Dubuque #30.37
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.26
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.30
Dubuque L&D 110.60
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.06
Dysart0.03
East Dubuque 1.7 SE1.01
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.08
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.15
Elizabeth0.29
Elkader 6 SSW0.05
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.52
Fayette0.10
Garber0.50
Grundy Center0.19
Guttenberg L & D 100.39
Hampton0.15
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.86
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 1.12
Hubbard0.04
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.13
Independence0.58
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.04
Ionia 2 W0.15
Iowa City0.05
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.03
Iowa City 4 NE0.07
Iowa City E0.02
Iowa Falls0.02
Iowa FallsT
La Porte City0.18
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.02
Ladora0.03
Lancaster0.10
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.10
Littleport0.02
Lowden0.57
Lynxville 3 SW0.04
Lynxville Dam 90.06
Manchester0.11
Maquoketa 4 W0.11
Marengo0.31
Marengo 3.6 N 0.05
Marion0.35
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.13
Marquette0.13
Martelle 1.0 N 0.14
Middleburg0.76
Mount Carroll0.93
Muscoda0.20
New Hampton0.33
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.19
New Hartford0.06
New Providence0.02
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.11
Oelwein0.18
Olin0.39
Osage0.02
Oxford 3 E0.02
Parkersburg0.05
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.04
Parnell 4 S0.02
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.42
Platteville0.25
Prairie Du Chien0.25
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.04
Reinbeck0.22
Riceville0.07
Robins 0.8 SE 0.27
Saratoga0.03
Sigourney0.12
Sigourney 2 S0.04
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.10
Stacyville0.02
Stanley0.45
Steuben 4 SE0.19
Strawberry Point0.16
Tama0.03
Tipton0.15
Toledo 1 NW0.04
Toledo 3 N0.31
Traer0.02
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.13
Tripoli 2 N0.02
Urbana0.22
Vinton0.02
Waukon0.19
Waupeton0.02
Wellman 4.0 E 0.09
Williamsburg 3 SE0.05
Winnebago0.17
Winthrop0.20
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.02

