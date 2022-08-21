Rainfall Totals 8/20/22

Although the rain was not as wide spread as the day prior, there were still some areas that saw an inch of rain or more. All in all it has been a much needed rain these past few days.
Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday starting at 7 AM.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.37
|Dubuque
|0.44
|Cedar Rapids
|0.03
|Iowa City
|0.14
|Anamosa 1 S
|1.01
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.59
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.33
|Bellevue LD 12
|0.66
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.52
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.14
|Cedar Falls
|0.09
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.06
|Central City
|0.41
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.26
|Charles City
|0.05
|Charles City
|0.08
|De Soto
|0.16
|Decorah
|0.16
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.23
|Dubuque #3
|0.37
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.26
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.30
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.60
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.06
|Dysart
|0.03
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|1.01
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.08
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.15
|Elizabeth
|0.29
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.05
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.52
|Fayette
|0.10
|Garber
|0.50
|Grundy Center
|0.19
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|0.39
|Hampton
|0.15
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.86
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|1.12
|Hubbard
|0.04
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.13
|Independence
|0.58
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.04
|Ionia 2 W
|0.15
|Iowa City
|0.05
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.03
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.07
|Iowa City E
|0.02
|Iowa Falls
|0.02
|Iowa Falls
|T
|La Porte City
|0.18
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.02
|Ladora
|0.03
|Lancaster
|0.10
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.10
|Littleport
|0.02
|Lowden
|0.57
|Lynxville 3 SW
|0.04
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.06
|Manchester
|0.11
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.11
|Marengo
|0.31
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.05
|Marion
|0.35
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.13
|Marquette
|0.13
|Martelle 1.0 N
|0.14
|Middleburg
|0.76
|Mount Carroll
|0.93
|Muscoda
|0.20
|New Hampton
|0.33
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.19
|New Hartford
|0.06
|New Providence
|0.02
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.11
|Oelwein
|0.18
|Olin
|0.39
|Osage
|0.02
|Oxford 3 E
|0.02
|Parkersburg
|0.05
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.04
|Parnell 4 S
|0.02
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.42
|Platteville
|0.25
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.25
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.04
|Reinbeck
|0.22
|Riceville
|0.07
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.27
|Saratoga
|0.03
|Sigourney
|0.12
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.04
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.10
|Stacyville
|0.02
|Stanley
|0.45
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.19
|Strawberry Point
|0.16
|Tama
|0.03
|Tipton
|0.15
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.04
|Toledo 3 N
|0.31
|Traer
|0.02
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.13
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.02
|Urbana
|0.22
|Vinton
|0.02
|Waukon
|0.19
|Waupeton
|0.02
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.09
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.05
|Winnebago
|0.17
|Winthrop
|0.20
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.02