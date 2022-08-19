 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rainfall Totals 8/18 Through 7 AM 8/19

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (15).png

The rain started late last night and continued through the morning hours. Some areas eclipsed that inch mark, while many other areas had a few tenths of an inch.

Below are the rainfall totals through 7 AM this morning. More rain is expected today, so those totals will be uploaded tomorrow morning. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.16
Dubuque0.04
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.23
  
Amana0.02
Anamosa 1 S0.07
Anamosa 3 SSW0.05
Bearman0.72
Bellevue 9 NNW0.02
Bloomington 3.5 N0.25
Boscobel0.05
Cassvile 7.8 ENE0.19
Cedar Falls0.22
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.15
Cedar Rapids0.06
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.06
Center Junction 2.6 W 0.17
Central City0.14
Central City 6.7 W 0.18
Charles City0.50
Clutier0.15
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.25
Coralville 1.4 S 0.40
Coralville Lake0.16
De Soto0.06
Decorah0.12
Decorah 4.9 SE0.15
Decorah 7.9 ENE0.31
Dorchester 3 S0.09
Dubuque #30.05
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.19
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.24
Dubuque L&D 110.10
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.05
Dysart0.46
Eagle Center0.25
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.43
Eldora1.05
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.91
Eldorado 1 E0.09
Elkader 6 SSW0.17
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.31
Ely 0.5 SE 0.04
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.14
Fayette0.25
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.35
Garber0.24
Grundy Center0.48
Grundy Center0.54
Guttenberg L & D 100.06
Hampton0.49
Hanover 0.2 NW0.02
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.53
Hartford0.15
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.03
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.10
Hubbard0.18
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.20
Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.21
Independence0.33
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.22
Ionia 2 W0.64
Iowa City0.15
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.17
Iowa City 4 NE0.15
Iowa City E0.03
Iowa Falls1.04
Iowa Falls 4.6 NNE 0.87
Kesley0.43
La Porte City0.27
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.15
Lancaster0.09
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.07
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.24
LowdenT
Lynxville 3 SW0.15
Lynxville Dam 90.17
Manchester No. 20.12
Maquoketa 4 W0.02
MarengoT
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.03
Marengo 3.6 N 0.01
Marion0.11
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.05
Marquette0.64
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.44
Middleburg0.02
Monticello0.05
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.19
Muscoda0.05
Nashua 2 SW0.63
New Hampton0.55
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.52
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.55
New Hartford0.22
New Providence0.17
New Providence 2 NE0.60
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.98
North Liberty 1.4 NNE 0.24
Oelwein0.21
Olin0.07
Osage0.63
Osage 4.7 E 0.59
Oxford 3 E0.10
Parkersburg0.30
Parnell 4 S0.07
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.31
Platteville0.08
Platteville 1.1 NE0.02
Prairie Du Chien0.16
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.40
Reinbeck0.82
Riceville0.28
Robins 0.8 SE 0.08
Saratoga0.28
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.09
Sigourney0.06
Sigourney0.10
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.59
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.29
Spirit Lake0.58
St. Ansgar0.45
Stacyville0.37
Stanley0.40
Steamboat Rock0.85
Steuben0.70
Steuben 4 SE0.53
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.02
Strawberry Point0.18
Tipton0.04
Tipton 0.7 N 0.11
Toledo 3 NT
Traer0.50
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.25
Urbana0.22
Vinton0.16
Vinton0.19
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.18
Washington0.30
Washington0.22
Washington 5.8 SW0.18
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.20
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.24
Waukon0.10
Waukon 0.8 S 0.11
Wellman 4.0 E0.04
Williamsburg 3 SE0.50
Winthrop0.12

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you