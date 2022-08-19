Rainfall Totals 8/18 Through 7 AM 8/19

The rain started late last night and continued through the morning hours. Some areas eclipsed that inch mark, while many other areas had a few tenths of an inch.
Below are the rainfall totals through 7 AM this morning. More rain is expected today, so those totals will be uploaded tomorrow morning.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.16
|Dubuque
|0.04
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.23
|Amana
|0.02
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.07
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.05
|Bearman
|0.72
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.02
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.25
|Boscobel
|0.05
|Cassvile 7.8 ENE
|0.19
|Cedar Falls
|0.22
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.15
|Cedar Rapids
|0.06
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.06
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.17
|Central City
|0.14
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.18
|Charles City
|0.50
|Clutier
|0.15
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.25
|Coralville 1.4 S
|0.40
|Coralville Lake
|0.16
|De Soto
|0.06
|Decorah
|0.12
|Decorah 4.9 SE
|0.15
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.31
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.09
|Dubuque #3
|0.05
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.19
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.24
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.10
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.05
|Dysart
|0.46
|Eagle Center
|0.25
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.43
|Eldora
|1.05
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.91
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.09
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.17
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.31
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.04
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.14
|Fayette
|0.25
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.35
|Garber
|0.24
|Grundy Center
|0.48
|Grundy Center
|0.54
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|0.06
|Hampton
|0.49
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.02
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.53
|Hartford
|0.15
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.03
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.10
|Hubbard
|0.18
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.20
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.21
|Independence
|0.33
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.22
|Ionia 2 W
|0.64
|Iowa City
|0.15
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.17
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.15
|Iowa City E
|0.03
|Iowa Falls
|1.04
|Iowa Falls 4.6 NNE
|0.87
|Kesley
|0.43
|La Porte City
|0.27
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.15
|Lancaster
|0.09
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.07
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.24
|Lowden
|T
|Lynxville 3 SW
|0.15
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.17
|Manchester No. 2
|0.12
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.02
|Marengo
|T
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.03
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.01
|Marion
|0.11
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.05
|Marquette
|0.64
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.44
|Middleburg
|0.02
|Monticello
|0.05
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.19
|Muscoda
|0.05
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.63
|New Hampton
|0.55
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.52
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.55
|New Hartford
|0.22
|New Providence
|0.17
|New Providence 2 NE
|0.60
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.98
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|0.24
|Oelwein
|0.21
|Olin
|0.07
|Osage
|0.63
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.59
|Oxford 3 E
|0.10
|Parkersburg
|0.30
|Parnell 4 S
|0.07
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.31
|Platteville
|0.08
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.02
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.16
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.40
|Reinbeck
|0.82
|Riceville
|0.28
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.08
|Saratoga
|0.28
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.09
|Sigourney
|0.06
|Sigourney
|0.10
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.59
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.29
|Spirit Lake
|0.58
|St. Ansgar
|0.45
|Stacyville
|0.37
|Stanley
|0.40
|Steamboat Rock
|0.85
|Steuben
|0.70
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.53
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.02
|Strawberry Point
|0.18
|Tipton
|0.04
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.11
|Toledo 3 N
|T
|Traer
|0.50
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.25
|Urbana
|0.22
|Vinton
|0.16
|Vinton
|0.19
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.18
|Washington
|0.30
|Washington
|0.22
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.18
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.20
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.24
|Waukon
|0.10
|Waukon 0.8 S
|0.11
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.04
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.50
|Winthrop
|0.12