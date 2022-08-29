 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rainfall totals 7 AM Sunday 8/28 to 7 AM Monday 8/29

  • Updated
  • 0

After a bout of heavy rainfall from Saturday into Sunday morning, rainfall continued across eastern Iowa through Sunday. This round was not as heavy, but there were some impressive totals.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (1).png

Here is a full list of 24 hour totals below through 7 AM Monday 8/29.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.10
Dubuque0.97
Cedar Rapids0.11
Iowa City0.10
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.08
Amana0.22
Anamosa 1 S0.24
Anamosa 3 SSW0.14
Beaman0.05
Belle Plaine0.07
Bellevue L&D 121.16
Bloomington 3.5 N0.17
Bluffton1.00
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.02
Cedar Falls0.04
Cedar Falls0.02
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.05
Cedar Rapids0.07
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.07
Central City0.02
Central City 6.7 W 0.01
Charles City0.39
ClutierT
Coralville0.10
De Soto0.22
Decorah1.52
Decorah0.52
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.24
Dorchester 3 S0.50
Dubuque0.17
Dubuque0.15
Dubuque #30.40
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.19
Dubuque L&D 110.16
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.02
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.03
Eldorado 1 E0.27
Elizabeth1.26
Elkader 6 SSWT
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.13
Ely 0.5 SE 0.06
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.08
Fayette0.18
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.29
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.17
Grundy Center0.10
Grundy Center0.07
Guttenberg L&D 100.02
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.17
Haven 1 NE0.08
Hills0.15
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.01
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.02
Ionia 2 W0.73
Iowa City0.12
Iowa City0.14
Iowa City0.15
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.09
Iowa City 4 NE0.10
Iowa Falls0.05
La Porte City0.05
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.12
Lone Tree0.41
Lowden0.72
Lynxville Dam 90.13
Manchester No. 20.02
Maquoketa 4 W0.98
Marengo0.06
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.06
Marion0.03
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.02
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.04
Marquette0.08
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.11
monticello0.11
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.03
New hampton0.54
New Hampton2.04
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 1.25
New Hampton 0.4 SW 1.27
New Hampton 0.5 SSW 1.40
New Hartford0.60
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.14
North English0.29
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.07
North Liberty 1.4 NNE 0.07
Oelwein0.11
Olin0.25
Osage 4.7 E 0.19
Oxford 3 E0.09
Parkersburg0.18
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.35
Parnell 4 S0.14
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW 0.02
Platteville 1.1 NE0.19
Postville 5.5 NE 0.32
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.15
Reinbeck0.01
Riverside0.12
Robins 0.8 SE 0.08
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.02
Sigourney0.15
Sigourney0.15
Sigourney 2 S0.10
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.15
St. Ansgar0.50
Steuben 4 SE0.29
Tipton1.11
Toledo 3 NT
Traer0.06
Tripoli 2 N0.02
Urbana0.02
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.25
Vinton0.50
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.04
Washington0.20
Washington 5.8 SW 0.20
Waterloo 1.9 SSE   T  
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.06
Waukon0.35
Wellman 4.0 E 0.05
Williamsburg 3 SE0.16
Winthrop0.02
Yellow River State Forest0.32

Tags

Recommended for you