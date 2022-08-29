Rainfall totals 7 AM Sunday 8/28 to 7 AM Monday 8/29

After a bout of heavy rainfall from Saturday into Sunday morning, rainfall continued across eastern Iowa through Sunday. This round was not as heavy, but there were some impressive totals.
Here is a full list of 24 hour totals below through 7 AM Monday 8/29.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.10
|Dubuque
|0.97
|Cedar Rapids
|0.11
|Iowa City
|0.10
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.08
|Amana
|0.22
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.24
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.14
|Beaman
|0.05
|Belle Plaine
|0.07
|Bellevue L&D 12
|1.16
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.17
|Bluffton
|1.00
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.02
|Cedar Falls
|0.04
|Cedar Falls
|0.02
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.05
|Cedar Rapids
|0.07
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.07
|Central City
|0.02
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.01
|Charles City
|0.39
|Clutier
|T
|Coralville
|0.10
|De Soto
|0.22
|Decorah
|1.52
|Decorah
|0.52
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.24
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.50
|Dubuque
|0.17
|Dubuque
|0.15
|Dubuque #3
|0.40
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.19
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.16
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.02
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.03
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.27
|Elizabeth
|1.26
|Elkader 6 SSW
|T
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.13
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.06
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.08
|Fayette
|0.18
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.29
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.17
|Grundy Center
|0.10
|Grundy Center
|0.07
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.02
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.17
|Haven 1 NE
|0.08
|Hills
|0.15
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.01
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.02
|Ionia 2 W
|0.73
|Iowa City
|0.12
|Iowa City
|0.14
|Iowa City
|0.15
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.09
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.10
|Iowa Falls
|0.05
|La Porte City
|0.05
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.12
|Lone Tree
|0.41
|Lowden
|0.72
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.13
|Manchester No. 2
|0.02
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.98
|Marengo
|0.06
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.06
|Marion
|0.03
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.02
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.04
|Marquette
|0.08
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.11
|monticello
|0.11
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.03
|New hampton
|0.54
|New Hampton
|2.04
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|1.25
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|1.27
|New Hampton 0.5 SSW
|1.40
|New Hartford
|0.60
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.14
|North English
|0.29
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.07
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|0.07
|Oelwein
|0.11
|Olin
|0.25
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.19
|Oxford 3 E
|0.09
|Parkersburg
|0.18
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.35
|Parnell 4 S
|0.14
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.02
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.19
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.32
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.15
|Reinbeck
|0.01
|Riverside
|0.12
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.08
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.02
|Sigourney
|0.15
|Sigourney
|0.15
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.10
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.15
|St. Ansgar
|0.50
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.29
|Tipton
|1.11
|Toledo 3 N
|T
|Traer
|0.06
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.02
|Urbana
|0.02
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.25
|Vinton
|0.50
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.04
|Washington
|0.20
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.20
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|T
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.06
|Waukon
|0.35
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.05
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.16
|Winthrop
|0.02
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.32