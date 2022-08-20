Rainfall Totals 7 AM 8/19 Through 7 AM 8/20

There was plenty of rain area wide as there were a whopping 160 entries in this edition of the rainfall totals. Luckily flooding concerns were minimal so we will certainly welcome this rain.
We also had a few storm reports from the severe weather last night. Mostly hail, but there was a report of wind damage in Jones county near Stone City. Some branches were snapped off of a tree.
There was up to baseball size hail out west in Des Moines. But the biggest hail reported in our viewing area was ping pong ball sized hail in Grundy county.
Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday at 7 AM to today at 7 AM. With more rain on the way, we will have another list tomorrow morning.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.49
|Dubuque
|0.39
|Cedar Rapids
|0.15
|Iowa City
|0.57
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|2.19
|Amana
|0.21
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.55
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.82
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.92
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.38
|Beaman
|0.02
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.38
|Bellevue LD 12
|0.46
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.37
|Bluffton
|1.00
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.31
|Cedar Falls
|0.76
|Cedar Falls 0.4 NE
|0.74
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.63
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.51
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.82
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.22
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.24
|Central City
|0.11
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.13
|Charles City
|0.58
|Charles City
|0.51
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.63
|Coralville 1.4 S
|0.50
|Coralville Lake
|1.11
|De Soto
|0.34
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.04
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.07
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.12
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.13
|Dubuque #3
|0.15
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.10
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.36
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.35
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.14
|Dysart
|0.05
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.09
|Eagle Center
|0.13
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.31
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.05
|Eldora
|0.24
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.22
|Elizabeth
|0.65
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.25
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.39
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.52
|Fayette
|0.15
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.95
|Garber
|0.06
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.05
|Grundy Center
|0.28
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|0.04
|Hampton
|0.46
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.99
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.22
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.41
|Hubbard
|0.32
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.20
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.21
|Independence
|0.59
|Ionia 2 W
|0.38
|Iowa City
|0.43
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.53
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.67
|Iowa City E
|0.68
|Iowa Falls
|0.02
|Iowa Falls
|0.32
|Kesley
|0.44
|La Porte City
|0.17
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.23
|Ladora
|0.08
|Lancaster
|0.44
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.19
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|1.14
|Littleport
|0.02
|Lowden
|0.28
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.09
|Manchester
|0.07
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.36
|Marengo
|0.37
|Marengo 3.6 N
|1.27
|Marion
|0.28
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.31
|Marquette
|0.26
|Martelle 1.0 N
|0.85
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.02
|Middleburg
|2.70
|Monticello
|0.58
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.75
|Mount Carroll
|1.08
|Muscoda
|1.37
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.29
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.78
|New Hampton
|1.12
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.80
|New Hartford
|0.87
|New Providence
|0.19
|New Providence 2 NE
|0.14
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.57
|North English
|0.40
|Oelwein
|0.65
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.22
|Osage 4.7 E
|1.23
|Ossage
|1.06
|Oxford 3 E
|0.45
|Parkersburg
|0.63
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.35
|Parnell 4 S
|0.09
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.20
|Platteville
|0.44
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.64
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.02
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.32
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.40
|Reinbeck
|0.32
|Riceville
|1.38
|Riverside
|0.34
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.28
|Saratoga
|1.48
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.90
|Sigourney
|0.60
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.05
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.96
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|1.05
|St. Ansgar
|0.37
|St. Ansgar
|0.56
|Stacyville
|0.29
|Steamboat Rock
|0.75
|Steuben
|0.39
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.37
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.88
|Swisher
|0.22
|Swisher 0.4 NNE
|0.22
|Tama
|0.06
|Tipton
|0.70
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.47
|Toledo 3 N
|0.09
|Traer
|0.09
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.59
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.05
|Urbana
|1.00
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.45
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|1.08
|Washington
|1.65
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.40
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.20
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.57
|Waukon
|0.14
|Waukon 0.8 S
|0.02
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.34
|West Branch 2.0 NNW
|0.65
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.24
|Winnebago
|1.20
|Winthrop
|0.13
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.22