...CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS...

Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel
clouds. Spotters reported a funnel cloud near Beaman, in Grundy
County, IA at 948AM.

Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and
weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only
a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a
tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please
immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado
warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.

Rainfall Totals 7 AM 8/19 Through 7 AM 8/20

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (16).png

There was plenty of rain area wide as there were a whopping 160 entries in this edition of the rainfall totals. Luckily flooding concerns were minimal so we will certainly welcome this rain.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (17).png

We also had a few storm reports from the severe weather last night. Mostly hail, but there was a report of wind damage in Jones county near Stone City. Some branches were snapped off of a tree.

Hail Grundy.png

There was up to baseball size hail out west in Des Moines. But the biggest hail reported in our viewing area was ping pong ball sized hail in Grundy county. 

Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday at 7 AM to today at 7 AM. With more rain on the way, we will have another list tomorrow morning. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.49
Dubuque0.39
Cedar Rapids0.15
Iowa City0.57
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 2.19
Amana0.21
Amana 4.7 W 0.55
Anamosa 1 S0.82
Anamosa 3 SSW0.92
Asbury 0.6 S 0.38
Beaman0.02
Bellevue 9 NNW0.38
Bellevue LD 120.46
Bloomington 3.5 N0.37
Bluffton1.00
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.31
Cedar Falls0.76
Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 0.74
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.63
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.51
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.82
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.22
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.24
Central City0.11
Central City 6.7 W 0.13
Charles City0.58
Charles City0.51
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.63
Coralville 1.4 S0.50
Coralville Lake1.11
De Soto0.34
Decorah 4.9SE 0.04
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.07
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.12
Dorchester 3 S0.13
Dubuque #30.15
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.10
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.36
Dubuque L&D 110.35
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.14
Dysart0.05
Dysart 3.1 N 0.09
Eagle Center0.13
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.31
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.05
Eldora0.24
Eldorado 1 E0.22
Elizabeth0.65
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.25
Ely 0.5 SE 0.39
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.52
Fayette0.15
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.95
Garber0.06
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.05
Grundy Center0.28
Guttenberg L & D 100.04
Hampton0.46
Hanover 0.2 NW0.99
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.22
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.41
Hubbard0.32
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.20
Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.21
Independence0.59
Ionia 2 W0.38
Iowa City0.43
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.53
Iowa City 4 NE0.67
Iowa City E0.68
Iowa Falls0.02
Iowa Falls0.32
Kesley0.44
La Porte City0.17
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.23
Ladora0.08
Lancaster0.44
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.19
Lisbon 0.1 W 1.14
Littleport0.02
Lowden0.28
Lynxville Dam 90.09
Manchester0.07
Maquoketa 4 W0.36
Marengo0.37
Marengo 3.6 N 1.27
Marion0.28
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.31
Marquette0.26
Martelle 1.0 N 0.85
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.02
Middleburg2.70
Monticello0.58
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.75
Mount Carroll1.08
Muscoda1.37
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.29
Nashua 2 SW0.78
New Hampton1.12
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.80
New Hartford0.87
New Providence0.19
New Providence 2 NE0.14
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.57
North English0.40
Oelwein0.65
Oelwein 1 E0.22
Osage 4.7 E 1.23
Ossage1.06
Oxford 3 E0.45
Parkersburg0.63
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.35
Parnell 4 S0.09
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.20
Platteville0.44
Platteville 1.1 NE0.64
Postville 5.5 NE 0.02
Prairie Du Chien0.32
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.40
Reinbeck0.32
Riceville1.38
Riverside0.34
Robins 0.8 SE 0.28
Saratoga1.48
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.90
Sigourney0.60
Sigourney 2 S0.05
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.96
Solon 0.4 WNW 1.05
St. Ansgar0.37
St. Ansgar0.56
Stacyville0.29
Steamboat Rock0.75
Steuben0.39
Steuben 4 SE0.37
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.88
Swisher0.22
Swisher 0.4 NNE 0.22
Tama0.06
Tipton0.70
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.47
Toledo 3 N0.09
Traer0.09
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.59
Tripoli 2 N0.05
Urbana1.00
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.45
Vinton 3.6 SE 1.08
Washington1.65
Washington 5.8 SW 0.40
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.20
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.57
Waukon0.14
Waukon 0.8 S 0.02
Wellman 4.0 E 0.34
West Branch 2.0 NNW 0.65
Williamsburg 3 SE0.24
Winnebago1.20
Winthrop0.13
Yellow River State Forest0.22

