Rainfall totals 7/31 to 8/1

A few isolated showers and storms scraped across our far northern counties, areas north of highway 20, and areas along and south of Highway 30 yesterday evening through last night. Some spots in the area saw nothing, while a few isolated spots picked up over an inch and a half of rainfall.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is the full list of 24 hour rainfall totals below, ending 7 AM Monday August 1.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids1.61
Iowa City0.03
  
Amana0.51
Beaman0.15
Bluffton0.01
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.03
Cedar Rapids (SW)1.20
Cedar Rapids (W)0.46
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.55
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.88
Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 0.83
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.02
Coralville Lake0.67
Dysart0.42
Ely 0.5 SE 1.53
Haven 1 NE0.03
Ionia 2 W0.20
Iowa City (East)0.11
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.05
Iowa City 4 NE0.46
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.24
Marion0.30
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.28
MarshalltownT
Nashua0.02
New Hampton0.09
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.10
North Liberty 1.4 NNE 1.04
Oelwein0.07
Oelwein 1 E0.23
Osage 4.7 E 0.02
Platteville 1.1 NE0.05
Riverside0.11
Robins 0.8 SE 0.22
Solon 0.3 ESE 1.78
Solon 0.4 WNW 1.67
Tama0.02
Tipton0.21
Toledo 1 NW0.04
Tripoli 2 N0.06
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.29
Vinton0.12
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.46
Washington0.34
Washington 5.8 SW 0.11
Wellman 4.0 E 0.13

