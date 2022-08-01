Rainfall totals 7/31 to 8/1

A few isolated showers and storms scraped across our far northern counties, areas north of highway 20, and areas along and south of Highway 30 yesterday evening through last night. Some spots in the area saw nothing, while a few isolated spots picked up over an inch and a half of rainfall.
Here is the full list of 24 hour rainfall totals below, ending 7 AM Monday August 1.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|1.61
|Iowa City
|0.03
|Amana
|0.51
|Beaman
|0.15
|Bluffton
|0.01
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.03
|Cedar Rapids (SW)
|1.20
|Cedar Rapids (W)
|0.46
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.55
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.88
|Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW
|0.83
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.02
|Coralville Lake
|0.67
|Dysart
|0.42
|Ely 0.5 SE
|1.53
|Haven 1 NE
|0.03
|Ionia 2 W
|0.20
|Iowa City (East)
|0.11
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.05
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.46
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.24
|Marion
|0.30
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.28
|Marshalltown
|T
|Nashua
|0.02
|New Hampton
|0.09
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.10
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|1.04
|Oelwein
|0.07
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.23
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.02
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.05
|Riverside
|0.11
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.22
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|1.78
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|1.67
|Tama
|0.02
|Tipton
|0.21
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.04
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.06
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.29
|Vinton
|0.12
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.46
|Washington
|0.34
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.11
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.13