Rainfall Totals 6/25/23

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (31).png

It wasn't a soaker by any means yesterday, but it was nice to see some rain without all of the severe weather. Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday, after 7 AM. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.06
Dubuque0.20
Cedar Rapids0.04
Iowa City0.08
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.04
Amana0.12
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.12
Anamosa 1 S0.07
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.10
Asbury 0.6 S 0.13
Aurora0.11
Beaman0.05
Belle Plaine0.14
BELLE PLAINE, IA0.12
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.40
Bloomington 3.5 N0.10
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.12
Cedar Falls0.05
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.03
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW T  
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.04
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.01
Central City0.04
Charles City0.11
CLUTIER, IA0.19
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.10
Decorah0.10
Decorah 4.9SE 0.14
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.13
Dubuque #3, IA0.20
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.15
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.11
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.15
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.42
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.25
Dysart0.32
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE0.18
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.15
Eldora0.12
Eldorado 1 E0.03
Elizabeth0.10
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.09
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.08
Ely 0.5 SE 0.03
Ely 2.0 N 0.04
Fairbank0.26
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.06
FAYETTE, IA0.10
Galena 5.7 E0.23
GARWIN, IA0.10
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.10
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.05
Grundy Center0.11
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.14
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.25
HAMPTON, IA0.17
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.13
Haven 1 NE0.21
Holy Cross 1.8 E 0.21
Hubbard0.16
Independence0.19
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.12
Ionia 2 W0.09
IONIA 2W, IA0.12
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.09
Iowa City E0.05
Iowa Falls0.02
IOWA FALLS, IA0.10
Kesley, IA0.22
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.05
Ladora0.09
Lancaster0.15
Lancaster 4 WSW0.10
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.10
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.20
Littleport0.07
LOWDEN, IAT
Lynxville 3 SW0.09
Lynxville Dam 90.12
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA0.09
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.02
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.26
Marion0.04
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.03
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.04
Marquette0.17
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.08
Middleburg0.17
Monticello, IA0.04
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW T  
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.28
NASHUA 2SW, IA0.17
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.10
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.12
NEW HAMPTON, IA0.11
New Hartford0.03
New Providence0.13
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.32
NORTH ENGLISH, IA0.09
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.21
OELWEIN 1E, IA0.14
Olin0.04
Osage 4.7 E 0.13
OSAGE, IA0.23
Parkersburg0.22
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.15
Parnell 4 S0.19
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.12
Platteville 1.1 NE0.11
Postville 5.5 NE 0.08
Prairie Du Chien0.22
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.09
Reinbeck0.22
Riceville0.13
Robins 0.8 SE 0.05
Saratoga0.07
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.02
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.05
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.06
ST ANSGAR, IA0.24
Stacyville0.17
Stanley0.07
Steamboat Rock0.07
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.10
Stockton 5.9 WNW0.08
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA0.13
Stueben 4 SE0.10
Tama0.22
Tipton0.17
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.06
Toledo 1 NW0.13
TRAER, IA0.12
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.21
Tripoli 2 N0.13
Urbana0.02
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.09
VINTON, IA0.02
WASHINGTON, IA0.03
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.06
WAUCOMA, IA0.10
WaukonT
Waupeton0.21
Wellman 4.0 E 0.08
WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA0.29
Winnebago0.52
Winthrop0.21
Yellow River State Forest0.11

