Rainfall Totals 6/25/23

It wasn't a soaker by any means yesterday, but it was nice to see some rain without all of the severe weather. Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday, after 7 AM.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.06
|Dubuque
|0.20
|Cedar Rapids
|0.04
|Iowa City
|0.08
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.04
|Amana
|0.12
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.12
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.07
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|0.10
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.13
|Aurora
|0.11
|Beaman
|0.05
|Belle Plaine
|0.14
|BELLE PLAINE, IA
|0.12
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|0.40
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.10
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.12
|Cedar Falls
|0.05
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.03
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|T
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.04
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.01
|Central City
|0.04
|Charles City
|0.11
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.19
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.10
|Decorah
|0.10
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.14
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.13
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.20
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.15
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.11
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.15
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.42
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.25
|Dysart
|0.32
|East Dubuque 1.7 ENE
|0.18
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.15
|Eldora
|0.12
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.03
|Elizabeth
|0.10
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.09
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.08
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.03
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.04
|Fairbank
|0.26
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.06
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.10
|Galena 5.7 E
|0.23
|GARWIN, IA
|0.10
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.10
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.05
|Grundy Center
|0.11
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.14
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.25
|HAMPTON, IA
|0.17
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.13
|Haven 1 NE
|0.21
|Holy Cross 1.8 E
|0.21
|Hubbard
|0.16
|Independence
|0.19
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.12
|Ionia 2 W
|0.09
|IONIA 2W, IA
|0.12
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.09
|Iowa City E
|0.05
|Iowa Falls
|0.02
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|0.10
|Kesley, IA
|0.22
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.05
|Ladora
|0.09
|Lancaster
|0.15
|Lancaster 4 WSW
|0.10
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.10
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.20
|Littleport
|0.07
|LOWDEN, IA
|T
|Lynxville 3 SW
|0.09
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.12
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|0.09
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|0.02
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.26
|Marion
|0.04
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.03
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.04
|Marquette
|0.17
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.08
|Middleburg
|0.17
|Monticello, IA
|0.04
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|T
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.28
|NASHUA 2SW, IA
|0.17
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.10
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.12
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.11
|New Hartford
|0.03
|New Providence
|0.13
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.32
|NORTH ENGLISH, IA
|0.09
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.21
|OELWEIN 1E, IA
|0.14
|Olin
|0.04
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.13
|OSAGE, IA
|0.23
|Parkersburg
|0.22
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.15
|Parnell 4 S
|0.19
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.12
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.11
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.08
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.22
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.09
|Reinbeck
|0.22
|Riceville
|0.13
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.05
|Saratoga
|0.07
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.02
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.05
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.06
|ST ANSGAR, IA
|0.24
|Stacyville
|0.17
|Stanley
|0.07
|Steamboat Rock
|0.07
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.10
|Stockton 5.9 WNW
|0.08
|STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
|0.13
|Stueben 4 SE
|0.10
|Tama
|0.22
|Tipton
|0.17
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.06
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.13
|TRAER, IA
|0.12
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.21
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.13
|Urbana
|0.02
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.09
|VINTON, IA
|0.02
|WASHINGTON, IA
|0.03
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.06
|WAUCOMA, IA
|0.10
|Waukon
|T
|Waupeton
|0.21
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.08
|WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA
|0.29
|Winnebago
|0.52
|Winthrop
|0.21
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.11