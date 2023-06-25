 Skip to main content
Rainfall totals 6/24/23

What a day it was yesterday for weather. We saw nearly everything but tornadoes (which is obviously a good thing). Before we get into rain totals, here are the storm reports across eastern Iowa.

Around 30 storm reports yesterday and early this morning, with many of those coming in Black Hawk County from the hail early this morning.

The largest report was in Evansdale, with hailstones up to 3 inches in diameter! That is teacup size! Or a little bit bigger than baseball size hail.  

Now for the rain, this was much needed yesterday for our area. There were some impressive totals from the 160 entries. Here they are below:

CityAmount
Waterloo1.13
Dubuque1.51
Cedar Rapids0.99
Iowa City0.53
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.11
Amana1.07
Amana 4.7 W 1.35
Anamosa1.29
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 1.14
Anamosa 3SSW, IA1.41
Asbury 0.6 S 1.17
Asbury 0.6 WNW 1.36
Aurora0.71
Beaman1.10
Belle Plaine 3 S0.22
BELLE PLAINE, IA0.41
Bellevue 9 NNW0.98
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.74
Bloomington 3.5 N1.26
CALMAR, IA0.97
Cassville 7.8 ENE1.28
Cedar Falls1.08
Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 1.37
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 1.42
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 1.11
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 1.06
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.86
Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 1.24
Central City1.32
Charles City1.50
CLUTIER, IA0.21
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.63
Coralville 1.4 S 0.63
Coralville Lake0.51
Decorah0.68
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.54
Dickeyville 0.1 SW1.88
Dubuque #3, IA1.60
Dubuque 1.0 SE 1.02
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 1.17
Dubuque L&D 11, IA1.32
Dundee 1.4 NNE 1.73
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 1.29
Dysart0.79
Dysart 3.1 N 0.53
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE1.08
East Dubuque 1.7 SE1.44
Eldora1.30
Eldora 1.2 ENE 1.32
Eldorado 1 E1.14
Elkader 6.8 WSW 2.66
ELKADER 6SSW, IA1.83
ELMA, IA2.09
Ely 0.5 SE 1.03
Ely 2.0 N 1.04
Fairbank1.04
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.72
FAYETTE, IA1.95
Fort Atkinson 2.6 W 1.12
GARWIN, IA0.21
Gays Mill 1.0 Ne0.33
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 1.17
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.60
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA2.18
HAMPTON, IA1.99
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.54
Haven 1 NE0.12
Hiawatha1.21
Holy Cross 1.8 E 0.91
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 1.31
Hubbard1.46
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.64
Independence1.34
Independence 0.9 WNW 1.33
IONIA 2W, IA2.00
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.65
Iowa City E0.55
IOWA CITY, IA0.40
IOWA FALLS, IA1.45
Kesley, IA1.31
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.50
Ladora0.24
Lancaster1.15
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.46
Lime Springs 1.5 N 1.61
Lisbon 0.1 W 1.40
Littleport1.50
LOWDEN, IA1.92
Manchester0.96
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.61
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.84
Marengo 3.6 N 0.83
Marion1.26
Marion 0.4 NNW 1.14
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.92
McGregor (Pike’s Peak)1.50
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.64
Middleburg1.14
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.56
NASHUA 2SW, IA0.70
New Hampton1.77
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 2.05
New Hampton 0.4 SW 1.90
New Providence1.95
New Providence 2 NE0.80
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 2.45
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.53
OELWEIN 1E, IA1.61
Olin0.71
Osage 4.7 E 1.79
Oxford 3 E0.50
Palo 4.4 SSW 1.00
Parkersburg1.95
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.68
Parnell 4 S0.33
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW1.09
Peosta 2.9 E 1.48
Platteville 1.1 NE1.03
Postville 5.5 NE 0.55
Prairie Du Chien1.01
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.83
Reinbeck0.80
Riceville1.38
Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.04
Riverside0.62
Robins 0.8 SE 1.14
Saratoga1.69
Shell Rock2.25
Sigourney 2 S0.45
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.49
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.53
ST ANSGAR, IA0.65
Stacyville0.47
Stanley1.08
STANLEY 4 W, IA1.50
Steamboat Rock1.24
Stockton0.85
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.82
Stockton 4.6 NW0.81
Stockton 5.9 WNW0.77
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA1.73
Tipton1.34
Tipton 0.3 ESE 2.12
TRAER, IA0.67
Tripoli 0.4 SW 1.94
Urbana0.70
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.60
Vinton0.40
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.34
VINTON, IA0.35
Washington 5.8 SW 0.01
WASHINGTON, IA0.06
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.60
Waucoma 3.2 S 1.12
Wellman 4.0 E 0.62
Williamsburg 0.6 SW 1.07
WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA1.05
Winnebago0.70
Winthrop0.95
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 1.49
Yellow River State Forest0.28

