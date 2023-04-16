Rainfall Totals 4/15/23

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern, central, and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is also anticipated across northeast Iowa this afternoon, with strong winds lowering visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&