Rainfall Totals 4/15/23

As a warm-up to the rain, we saw a solid amount of rain across the area. Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday, 4/15.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.15
|Dubuque
|0.58
|Cedar Rapids
|0.31
|Iowa City
|0.76
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.54
|Amana
|0.25
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.25
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.43
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.41
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|0.42
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.92
|Aurora
|0.18
|Beaman
|0.12
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.12
|BELLE PLAINE, IA
|0.14
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.53
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|0.35
|Boscobel, WI
|0.64
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.35
|Cedar Falls
|0.17
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.17
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.28
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.36
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.36
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.35
|Central City
|0.32
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.25
|Charles City
|0.13
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.22
|Coralville Lake
|0.42
|De Soto, WI
|0.29
|DE WITT, IA
|0.38
|Decorah
|0.14
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.14
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.24
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.24
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.69
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.48
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.78
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.35
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.14
|Dysart
|0.26
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.18
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.51
|Eldora
|0.15
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.16
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.18
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.21
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.16
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.47
|Fairbank
|0.24
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.26
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.15
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.17
|Garber
|0.44
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.56
|Grundy Center
|0.15
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.15
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.45
|Hampton
|0.09
|HAMPTON, IA
|0.09
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.49
|Haven 1 NE
|0.14
|Holy Cross 1.8 E
|0.56
|Independence
|0.31
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.32
|Ionia 2 W
|0.18
|IONIA 2W, IA
|0.15
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.69
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.60
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|0.13
|Kesley, IA
|0.10
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.20
|Ladora
|0.06
|Lancaster, WI
|0.60
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.31
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.26
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.57
|Littleport
|0.30
|LOWDEN, IA
|0.61
|Manchester
|0.22
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|0.78
|Marion
|0.40
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.34
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.31
|Marquette
|0.29
|McGregor
|0.35
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.46
|Middleburg, IL
|0.96
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.29
|Monticello, IA
|0.46
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.12
|Mount Carroll, IL
|0.94
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.70
|Muscoda, WI
|0.76
|New Hampton
|0.27
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.26
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.28
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.26
|New Hartford
|0.08
|New Providence
|0.21
|New Providence 2 NE
|0.11
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.64
|Oelwein
|0.23
|OELWEIN 1E, IA
|0.29
|Olin
|0.49
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.14
|Oxford 3 E
|0.18
|Parkersburg
|0.10
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.28
|Parnell 4 S
|0.30
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.47
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.76
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.61
|Platteville, WI
|0.27
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.17
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.43
|Prairie Du Chien, WI
|0.60
|RANDOLPH, IA
|0.10
|Reinbeck
|0.23
|Riceville
|0.29
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.35
|Saratoga
|0.34
|Sigourney
|0.16
|Sigourney, IA
|0.20
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.53
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.47
|Spillville
|0.25
|ST ANSGAR, IA
|0.24
|St. Ansgar
|0.04
|Stacyville
|0.25
|Stanley
|0.21
|Steamboat Rock
|0.17
|Stockton, IL
|0.79
|STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
|0.18
|Stueben, WI
|0.57
|Tama
|0.25
|Tipton
|0.42
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.41
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.11
|TOLEDO 3 N, IA
|0.24
|TRAER, IA
|0.23
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.20
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.17
|Urbana
|0.20
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.25
|Vinton
|0.10
|VINTON, IA
|0.22
|Washington
|0.60
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.53
|WASHINGTON, IA
|0.32
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.23
|Waupeton
|0.59
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.30
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|0.36
|WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA
|0.25
|Winnebago, WI
|0.56
|Winthrop
|0.25
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.18
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.10