...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central, and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is also anticipated across northeast
Iowa this afternoon, with strong winds lowering visibilities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rainfall Totals 4/15/23

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (25).png

As a warm-up to the rain, we saw a solid amount of rain across the area. Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday, 4/15. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.15
Dubuque0.58
Cedar Rapids0.31
Iowa City0.76
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.54
Amana0.25
Amana 4.7 W 0.25
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.43
Anamosa 1 S0.41
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.42
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.92
Aurora0.18
Beaman0.12
Belle Plaine 3 S0.12
BELLE PLAINE, IA0.14
Bellevue 9 NNW0.53
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.35
Boscobel, WI0.64
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.35
Cedar Falls0.17
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.17
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.28
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.36
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.36
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.35
Central City0.32
Central City 6.7 W 0.25
Charles City0.13
CLUTIER, IA0.22
Coralville Lake0.42
De Soto, WI0.29
DE WITT, IA0.38
Decorah0.14
Decorah 4.9SE 0.14
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.24
Dorchester 3 S0.24
Dubuque #3, IA0.69
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.48
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.78
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.35
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.14
Dysart0.26
Dysart 3.1 N 0.18
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.51
Eldora0.15
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.16
Eldorado 1 E0.18
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.21
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.16
Ely 2.0 N 0.47
Fairbank0.24
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.26
FAYETTE, IA0.15
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.17
Garber0.44
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.56
Grundy Center0.15
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.15
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.45
Hampton0.09
HAMPTON, IA0.09
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.49
Haven 1 NE0.14
Holy Cross 1.8 E 0.56
Independence0.31
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.32
Ionia 2 W0.18
IONIA 2W, IA0.15
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.69
Iowa City 4 NE0.60
IOWA FALLS, IA0.13
Kesley, IA0.10
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.20
Ladora0.06
Lancaster, WI0.60
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.31
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.26
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.57
Littleport0.30
LOWDEN, IA0.61
Manchester0.22
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.78
Marion0.40
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.34
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.31
Marquette0.29
McGregor0.35
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.46
Middleburg, IL0.96
Monona 9.8 N 0.29
Monticello, IA0.46
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.12
Mount Carroll, IL0.94
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.70
Muscoda, WI0.76
New Hampton0.27
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.26
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.28
NEW HAMPTON, IA0.26
New Hartford0.08
New Providence0.21
New Providence 2 NE0.11
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.64
Oelwein0.23
OELWEIN 1E, IA0.29
Olin0.49
Osage 4.7 E 0.14
Oxford 3 E0.18
Parkersburg0.10
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.28
Parnell 4 S0.30
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.47
Peosta 2.9 E 0.76
Platteville 1.1 NE0.61
Platteville, WI0.27
Postville 5.5 NE 0.17
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.43
Prairie Du Chien, WI0.60
RANDOLPH, IA0.10
Reinbeck0.23
Riceville0.29
Robins 0.8 SE 0.35
Saratoga0.34
Sigourney0.16
Sigourney, IA0.20
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.53
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.47
Spillville0.25
ST ANSGAR, IA0.24
St. Ansgar0.04
Stacyville0.25
Stanley0.21
Steamboat Rock0.17
Stockton, IL0.79
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA0.18
Stueben, WI0.57
Tama0.25
Tipton0.42
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.41
Toledo 1 NW0.11
TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.24
TRAER, IA0.23
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.20
Tripoli 2 N0.17
Urbana0.20
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.25
Vinton0.10
VINTON, IA0.22
Washington0.60
Washington 5.8 SW 0.53
WASHINGTON, IA0.32
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.23
Waupeton0.59
Wellman 4.0 E 0.30
Williamsburg 0.6 SW 0.36
WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA0.25
Winnebago, WI0.56
Winthrop0.25
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.18
Yellow River State Forest0.10

